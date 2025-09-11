Trump Questions Operation Warp Speed and Asks Americans To Stand Up For Rule of Law.

A Constitutional Demand from We The People

WE ARE LISTENING AND ACTING!

Interest of Justice FDA Petition Exposes Systematic Legal Violations That May Influence Presidential Reconsideration OF Operation Warp Speed and other Illegal Acts Against The People & TRUMP KNOWS IT.

Excerpt: Mr. President, on September 11, 2001, America was attacked. On September 11, 2025, we demand you end the ongoing attack—the military-pharmaceutical experiments on American citizens conducted without informed consent

Citizens Issue Constitutional Demand to President Trump on September 11

FIRST, an explainer of our letter to Trump and why we are going crazy to push Trump to grant our pending FDA Petition to save Americas health system and rule of law.

SECOND, Below you can scroll to IoJ’s actual letter to Trump sent today to demand he do his job to stop the shots and call OWS LEGALLY VOID - 911 EMERGENCY - PAGING PRESIDENT TRUMP STAT!

September 11, 2025 - WHY We Are Demanding Trump Take Massive Action NOW To Restore Rule of Law (IoJ Constitutional Analysis & Our Next Steps To Save America)

Dear light-workers, something significant is happening behind the scenes in Washington, and the timing is worth examining carefully. President Trump's recent questioning of Operation Warp Speed's effectiveness coincides almost perfectly with Interest of Justice's comprehensive FDA petition documenting systematic constitutional violations in the program's implementation. Whether this is coincidence or cause-and-effect, the legal issues we've uncovered demand immediate attention regardless of political considerations.

The convergence of events is undeniable and pretty hopeful in our opinion.

On September 1st, President Trump publicly questioned whether Operation Warp Speed was "BRILLIANT" as claimed, demanding answers about why it might have failed. Just one week later, RFK Jr. provided the answer on Fox & Friends: "I don't think there have been successes" in US health agencies, explaining they've been "infiltrated by the pharmaceutical companies" for 30-40 years, making "a series of bad decisions." That same day, Trump posted a video featuring NIH scientists describing vaccines as containing toxic chemicals linked to autism and neurological damage. This extraordinary alignment of admissions from the highest levels of government confirms what Interest of Justice documented in our June 20, 2024 petition - currently on their desk awaiting formal grant to stop the shots off the market entirely.

IoJ Petition to Stop mRNA “Vaccine” Experiments Off The Market NOW

Our four-year investigation into Operation Warp Speed revealed what can only be described as a systematic circumvention of constitutional protections designed to prevent unauthorized medical experimentation on American civilians. The Department of Defense, operating under what is now honestly called the Department of War, used fraudulent Other Transaction Authority to conduct biological agent experiments that explicitly violated 50 USC 1520a and congressional prohibitions on human experimentation.

These weren't bureaucratic oversights or emergency improvisations. They were deliberate legal maneuvers designed to bypass informed consent requirements and constitutional protections that have existed since the Nuremberg trials established international standards for medical ethics. The question is whether President Trump was fully informed about these constitutional violations when he approved the program, or whether he was subjected to the same systematic deception that affected the American people.

Trump's recent Truth Social post demanding that pharmaceutical companies "justify the success of their various Covid drugs" suggests he may be discovering that the information provided to his administration wasn't entirely accurate. His admission that companies showed him "extraordinary" data that "they never seem to show those results to the public" confirms what our legal research documented - there were multiple data sets, and the one shown to government officials was carefully curated to support predetermined policy conclusions.

This questioning intensified on September 8th when Trump shared a video of NIH scientists explaining how vaccines contain toxic chemicals, including thimerosal that they described as "immensely toxic" to the nervous system and organs. By amplifying this anti-vaccine content, Trump signaled a dramatic evolution from questioning effectiveness to highlighting toxicity concerns - exactly what our June 20th petition documented with court-certified evidence.

The constitutional implications of this systematic deception extend far beyond Operation Warp Speed itself. If administrative agencies can manipulate data presentations to circumvent constitutional protections, then the entire framework of constitutional governance becomes meaningless. Emergency powers cannot be used to suspend constitutional rights, regardless of the perceived urgency of the situation.

Our FDA petition documents how the Department of War systematically violated the constitutional separation of powers by conducting civilian medical operations under military authority. The required congressional report for conducting experiments with unapproved biological agents simply didn't exist, which alone invalidates the entire legal foundation of the program under existing federal law.

This represents exactly the type of military overreach that the founders sought to prevent through careful separation of civilian and military authority. When military departments start conducting medical experiments on civilian populations under emergency authorities, we've crossed a constitutional line that threatens the entire framework of American governance.

The Department of Defense's recent rebranding as the Department of War at least provides honest labeling for what they've been doing. Military authorities conducting unauthorized medical experiments on civilians is, quite literally, an act of war against the constitutional rights of American citizens. The name change acknowledges what our legal research proved - this was never a legitimate public health program but rather a military operation conducted on civilian populations without proper legal authorization.

RFK Jr.'s September 8th admission that pharmaceutical companies have "infiltrated" and created "corrupting entanglements" with federal agencies for decades provides the missing piece of the Operation Warp Speed puzzle. When Trump asked "why" it might not have been successful, RFK Jr. gave the answer: complete regulatory capture. This systemic corruption transformed what should have been a public health response into what RFK Jr. himself now calls part of the pharmaceutical industry's control over government agencies. Our June 20th petition documented this exact capture mechanism through court evidence and financial records.

RFK Jr.'s actions since taking office prove he understands this capture. In June 2025, he fired ALL 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory committee (ACIP), declaring them a "rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas" plagued by conflicts of interest. He fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after less than a month when she refused to "pre-approve recommendations of a vaccine advisory panel newly filled with people who have publicly expressed anti-vaccine rhetoric." Top career CDC officials resigned in protest. These unprecedented purges demonstrate the administration recognizes the depth of pharmaceutical infiltration we documented.

The WHO is currently finalizing frameworks that would institutionalize these violations globally through pandemic agreements and PABS negotiations. If the United States doesn't correct these constitutional violations immediately, they will become the foundation for international agreements that permanently subordinate national constitutional protections to global administrative authorities.

The urgency intensified when the WHO adopted its Pandemic Agreement in May 2025 WITHOUT United States participation. Trump withdrew the U.S. from negotiations in January, but the WHO proceeded anyway, creating a global framework that includes a Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) system requiring pharmaceutical companies to provide 20% of their pandemic products to WHO for distribution. This demonstrates the WHO's determination to proceed with or without U.S. consent, making correction of our domestic violations even more critical before these frameworks become entrenched globally. Below this article is a demand to sign to stop PABS and the WHO Pandemic Treaty if you haven’t yet!

RFK Jr.'s recent decision to take COVID vaccines off the market for healthy people represents exactly the type of action our petition requested. We asked for a complete halt to unauthorized experiments and accountability for the Department of War's systematic violation of civilian constitutional protections. The timing suggests that our legal documentation may be influencing policy decisions at the highest levels of government.

The administration's September 9th Presidential Memorandum cracking down on pharmaceutical advertising deception further confirms this trajectory. After years of the FDA sending only ONE warning letter in 2023 and ZERO in 2024, suddenly 100 cease-and-desist letters and thousands of warnings are being issued to drug companies.

RFK Jr.'s declaration that "pharmaceutical ads hooked this country on prescription drugs" and his commitment to "shut down that pipeline of deception" directly addresses the systematic misinformation campaign we documented in our petition.

While RFK Jr.'s removal of COVID vaccines for healthy people represents partial acknowledgment of our June 20th petition's demands, this limited action falls far, far, far too short of the comprehensive remedy required.

Our petition - accepted and currently awaiting formal grant - demands complete cessation of all unauthorized experiments, not selective removal for certain populations. The fact that RFK Jr. now admits there have been "NO successes" in the agencies he leads, attributing this failure to pharmaceutical capture, validates every claim in our pending petition. The pharmaceutical infiltration he describes is precisely WHY Operation Warp Speed failed - it was never a public health initiative but a pharma-military operation conducted without proper authorization.

The constitutional questions raised by Operation Warp Speed go to the heart of American governance. Under our common law system, citizens enjoy extensive constitutional rights and freedoms that cannot be suspended simply because government officials declare an emergency. What threshold justifies government infringement on liberty? What constitutional safeguards remain inviolate regardless of circumstances?

Our legal research proves that Operation Warp Speed violated these constitutional thresholds through systematic denial of informed consent and unauthorized military involvement in civilian medical decisions. These violations occurred through administrative authorities that lacked proper congressional authorization and constitutional foundation, in fact Congress PROHIBITED the experimental measures in Operation Warp Speed from ever reaching civilians and the law was violated.

The systematic mixing of military emergency powers with civilian medical mandates represents a dangerous precedent that violates fundamental American principles. Military authorities cannot use emergency declarations to circumvent constitutional protections for civilian populations. War powers simply don't apply to peacetime medical interventions, regardless of how those interventions are labeled or justified.

President Trump's constitutional duty under his oath of office requires him to ensure that the laws of the United States are faithfully executed. PERIOD. This includes 50 USC 1520a and other federal statutes designed to protect civilians from unauthorized military medical experimentation. If Trump was systematically deceived about the legal foundation of Operation Warp Speed, then correcting those violations becomes a constitutional imperative rather than political choice.

Our petition provides a complete roadmap for constitutional restoration. We've documented every legal violation, traced every circumvented protection, and provided specific solutions for ensuring these systematic violations never happen again. The question is whether current leadership will act on this documentation or allow constitutional violations to continue under different names and authorities.

The stakes couldn't be higher. If military authorities can use emergency declarations to conduct unauthorized medical experiments on civilian populations, then constitutional governance becomes meaningless. Every future emergency becomes an opportunity to suspend constitutional rights under the guise of public health or national security.

Trump's recent questioning of Operation Warp Speed suggests he may be ready to confront these constitutional issues honestly. We hope so. His statement wondering whether the program was "BRILLIANT" or something else entirely opens the door for comprehensive legal review of the systematic violations we've documented.

His September 1st demand for companies to "show them NOW, to CDC and the public" whether Operation Warp Speed was "BRILLIANT" or not, followed by his September 8th posting of an anti-vaccine video describing toxic ingredients, represents a complete reversal from celebrating the program to questioning its fundamental legitimacy.

When the architect of Operation Warp Speed publicly questions its success and his HHS Secretary admits zero successes due to pharma capture, the constitutional violations we documented become undeniable.

The American people deserve constitutional governance, not administrative convenience dressed up as emergency authority. They deserve informed consent for medical interventions, not systematic deception about safety and effectiveness data. They deserve civilian control over military authorities, not military experimentation on civilian populations under fraudulent legal authorities.

Our petition offers President Trump and RFK Jr. the opportunity to restore constitutional governance while demonstrating American leadership in human rights protection. These violations can be corrected, but only through honest acknowledgment of what occurred and comprehensive reforms to prevent repetition.

Constitutional restoration requires constitutional leadership. The systematic violations we've documented weren't inevitable consequences of emergency circumstances - they were deliberate choices to prioritize administrative convenience over constitutional protections. Different choices can be made going forward, but only if current leadership has the courage to acknowledge past violations and implement comprehensive reforms.

The rule of law depends on leaders willing to enforce constitutional protections even when that enforcement requires admitting that previous actions exceeded constitutional authority. President Trump now has the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who restored constitutional governance when systematic violations became undeniable.

Last night, as our nation grieves the assassination of Charlie Kirk, President Trump called on all Americans to "commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died, the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law."

We are writing Trump on this solum day of 911 - Emergency - Stat! Mr. President, Interest of Justice stands ready to help restore that rule of law. We cannot enforce constitutional protections without the chief law enforcement officer - that's you. The same forces that have corrupted our scientific institutions through pharmaceutical capture represent a threat to ordered liberty itself. Help us restore the rule of law in biomedical governance as we unite in this dark moment to reclaim the constitutional values that Charlie Kirk championed.

Time will tell whether that opportunity will be seized or squandered by President Trump.

Interest of Justice has documented every constitutional violation committed under Operation Warp Speed. Our comprehensive FDA petition provides the complete legal framework for constitutional restoration and protection of civilian rights from military overreach.

We are so grateful for anyone who can and will step up to have our back and support our years long unpaid hard work to restore constitutional governance.

This analysis is based on extensive legal research and primary source documentation. Interest of Justice serves as an official stakeholder in WHO, FDA, and HHS proceedings, advocating for constitutional governance and human rights protection in all public health policy decisions.

IOJ URGENT OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP - OWS WAS ABYSMAL FAILURE - PLEASE GRANT IOJ'S PETITION TO SAVE HUMANITY!

Regarding Urgent Legal Violations Under Operation Warp Speed and Our Pending FDA Petition

EXCERPT: IoJ’s petition provides the complete framework for correcting these violations and ensuring they never happen again. We ask that you grant the Peoples petition in total and create new laws that will protect Americans in the future while making things right for all people who were harmed by these constitutionally void programs.

Citizens Issue Constitutional Demand to President Trump on September 11

THE OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP - PLEASE SHARE!

From Interest of Justice - International Human Rights Monitoring Organization

September 11, 2025

Dear Mr. President,

Mr. President, on September 11, 2001, America was attacked. On September 11, 2025, we demand you end the ongoing attack—the military-pharmaceutical experiments on American citizens conducted without informed consent

Your recent public questioning of Operation Warp Speed's success on September 1st, combined with RFK Jr.'s September 8th admission that there have been "no successes" in health agencies due to pharmaceutical infiltration, confirms what Interest of Justice documented in our comprehensive petition submitted June 20, 2024. Your September 8th Truth Social post sharing a video about toxic vaccine ingredients, followed by your September 9th Presidential Memorandum cracking down on pharmaceutical advertising deception, demonstrates you now understand the systematic deception perpetrated not just against the American people, but against you personally as President. RFK Jr. has provided the answer to your question about WHY Operation Warp Speed wasn't successful: 30-40 years of pharmaceutical capture of the very agencies meant to protect public health - a "pipeline of deception" as he called it yesterday when announcing enforcement actions against drug companies.

We the People write to you today regarding serious constitutional and legal violations that occurred under Operation Warp Speed, which we have documented extensively in our current petition before the FDA. We believe you may have already reviewed our filing, which demonstrates that Operation Warp Speed was not the massive success it was portrayed to be, but rather represents a void use of Other Transaction Authority that must be corrected to prevent future violations of American law.

Mr. President, as the only person on earth constitutionally vested with ensuring that the laws of the United States are faithfully executed, including 50 USC 1520a, we respectfully request your immediate attention to these urgent legal matters.

Our legal research has revealed that the Department of Defense, operating under what is now termed the Department of War, conducted unauthorized experiments on American civilians under Operation Warp Speed. This represents a fundamental violation of congressional authority and constitutional protections that demands presidential intervention. The Other Transaction Authority was misused and misappropriated under private authority, which constitutes a clear misuse of congressional authority for OTA. This completely circumvented explicit congressional prohibitions on experimentation on humans with biological agents, and those responsible knew exactly what they were doing.

Mr. President, this was not an oversight or bureaucratic error. This was a deliberate circumvention of laws specifically designed to protect American citizens from unauthorized medical experimentation.

We have submitted comprehensive legal documentation to the FDA that required nearly a year of intensive research to compile. This petition provides detailed evidence of how laws were systematically changed under administrative authority to arrive at a place where Operation Warp Speed, unfortunately, was not a successful situation but rather a legal violation of the highest order. Mr. President, we urge you and RFK Jr. to ensure the laws are faithfully executed by granting each and every section of our extensive and highly detailed petition. This document represents a complete solution in a box - a roadmap for correcting the systematic deception that was perpetrated not just against you, but against any president or leader who would be subjected to the same administrative overreach if these problems are not corrected now.

While we acknowledge RFK Jr.'s initial step in removing COVID vaccines for healthy people, this partial measure doesn't address the comprehensive violations documented in our June 20th petition currently on your desk. RFK Jr.'s own admission that pharmaceutical companies have created "corrupting entanglements" that have caused "a series of bad decisions" demands the complete remedy our petition provides - not incremental half-measures that leave the underlying constitutional violations unaddressed.

The products distributed under Operation Warp Speed were neither completely approved nor were they proven safe and effective through proper legal channels. Instead, they went to market using void pseudo-legal frameworks that violated fundamental principles of informed consent and medical ethics, facilitating the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing products to reach the global market under the UN global marketplace. This represents what RFK Jr. has accurately described as "a big pump and dump scheme that benefits the few at the expense of the many."

FDA Commissioner Makary's September 9th admission that drug companies spend up to 25% of their budgets on advertising while being "too permissive with misleading advertisements" exposes the scale of deception. With studies showing 100% of pharmaceutical social media posts highlight benefits but only 33% mention harms, the systematic misleading of Americans becomes undeniable. Every American citizen deserved informed consent, which they categorically did not receive under Operation Warp Speed - a failure now being acknowledged through unprecedented enforcement actions against pharmaceutical deception.

The previous administration's unholy alliance with the World Health Organization created a system where FDA authority was functionally subordinated to WHO emergency use listings. This violated the constitutional separation of powers and created administrative policies that illegally superseded superior law. Under the now-discredited Chevron doctrine, which we know to be a legal fiction, inferior administrative rules were allowed to outweigh superior constitutional law. This created a regulatory framework where human rights in biomedical research were systematically violated under the guise of emergency authority.

Mr. President, we need this tangled mess undone immediately. Inferior law should never outweigh superior law, especially when human rights are at stake. The World Health Organization is currently finalizing the PABS framework and pandemic agreement negotiations. Too many countries have regulatory ties with the United States that mirror our flawed OTA system. If we don't correct these violations now, they will be institutionalized globally through international agreements.

We urgently need complete transparency in how this system operates, including full disclosure of all World Health Organization and FDA mutual confidentiality agreements. The American people have a right to know what agreements were made in their name that may have compromised their constitutional protections. The window for correcting these violations is closing rapidly as international frameworks are being finalized based on the flawed American model.

This letter is not intended to discredit Operation Warp Speed or to judge your leadership. Rather, we seek to demonstrate that you were subjected to systematic deception that any president or leader would face if the underlying administrative overreach is not corrected. The problems we have identified will continue to affect the top echelons of government because of how the system is currently structured between powers. If you do not step up and change these systems now, all of our extensive research and this unique opportunity will go to waste. The administrative system's overreach created a framework where even presidents cannot access accurate information needed to make informed decisions about public health and national security.

Our petition shows that Operation Warp Speed was legally void from its inception, and this cannot happen again. We have taken extensive steps to provide you with a complete solution that would create new laws and systems based on the sound foundation of constitutional law that our nation has fought to preserve for centuries.

Under the common law system of the United States, where citizens enjoy extensive rights and freedoms, fundamental questions arise about what thresholds justify government infringement on liberty. Operation Warp Speed calls into question the very nature of emergency powers and their constitutional limits. What does it take to allow government to limit our liberties in any way? These are not academic questions - they are constitutional imperatives that Operation Warp Speed violated through unauthorized experimentation and denial of informed consent.

The United States is currently in serious breach of international law and our duty to protect human rights, especially during emergencies. Our petition documents how these breaches facilitated the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing system, tying the United States to acts of serious, unauthorized experimentation and major human rights violations.

We need you to declare Operation Warp Speed unlawful based on the misuse and misappropriation of Other Transaction Authority, direct RFK Jr. to grant our pending FDA petition in its entirety, mandate complete transparency regarding all OTA transactions and Operation Warp Speed contracts, and establish formal acknowledgment that American citizens were denied informed consent, making the program legally void from inception.

We need immediate legal action to declare the OTA authority void when used for civilian medical experimentation, formal recognition that informed consent was violated under Operation Warp Speed, complete transparency regarding all WHO-FDA agreements and OTA contracts, and establishment of constitutional safeguards preventing future military involvement in civilian medical mandates. Mr. President, you took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. These violations represent a direct assault on constitutional governance that requires immediate presidential action.

These serious breaches of constitutional and international law require a prompt and complete remedy that includes formal acknowledgment of the violations, a public apology that upholds rather than embarrasses the United States, complete assurance of non-repetition, and appropriate restitution for all individuals harmed by these products. There can be no liability waivers for this kind of serious breach of constitutional and international law. The systematic denial of informed consent and unauthorized medical experimentation cannot be shielded from accountability through administrative immunity provisions.

Our petition provides the complete framework for correcting these violations and ensuring they never happen again. We ask that you grant our petition in total and create new laws that will protect Americans in the future while making things right for all people who were harmed by these constitutionally void programs.

If the Department of Defense is going to operate under the name "Department of War," they must be held to the highest standards of legal compliance when dealing with American civilians. The mixing of military authority with civilian medical mandates represents a dangerous precedent that violates the fundamental American principle of civilian control over military operations. The Department of War failed to comply with the law and needs immediate oversight to prevent future violations during alleged emergencies. Military emergency powers cannot be used to circumvent constitutional protections for civilian populations.

We understand that complex operations sometimes produce unintended consequences. What matters now is taking responsibility and correcting all mistakes to protect future generations and achieve true justice for the American people. You have the constitutional authority and moral obligation to address these violations while you remain in office. With RFK Jr. in position at HHS, you have a unique opportunity to implement the legal corrections needed to restore constitutional governance to biomedical research and emergency response. The American people deserve leaders who will admit when systems failed and take concrete steps to ensure those failures never happen again.

These violations are not historical curiosities - they represent ongoing threats to American constitutional governance. Every day these void authorities remain in place is another day that future emergencies could be used to circumvent congressional authority and constitutional protections.

Interest of Justice has spent four years documenting these violations through international legal proceedings and bringing them to the attention of the United States government, which has done nothing. Our research proves that American constitutional law was systematically violated under Operation Warp Speed through deliberate misuse of emergency authorities. We offer our complete legal research and documentation to support any presidential action to correct these violations. Our evidence is comprehensive, legally sound, and ready for immediate implementation. The foundation of American law remains strong, but it has been obscured by layers of void pseudo-legal authorities that must be stripped away to restore constitutional governance.

You have the power to correct these violations and restore constitutional governance to American biomedical research and emergency response. Future generations will judge leaders not by whether they made mistakes, but by whether they had the courage to correct those mistakes when they became apparent. The American people need a president who will stand up to void authorities, restore constitutional governance, and ensure that American citizens are never again subjected to unauthorized medical experimentation under the guise of emergency powers.

We respectfully urge you to act on our FDA petition and declare Operation Warp Speed's OTA authority void to protect both current and future Americans from similar constitutional violations. The rule of law depends on leaders who will enforce the law, especially when that enforcement requires admitting that previous actions exceeded constitutional authority. As you stated last night in the wake of tragedy, we must all commit to "the rule of law" - we stand ready to help you restore it in the realm of biomedical governance where pharmaceutical capture has undermined constitutional order.

Mr. President, please understand that we are not seeking to judge you personally. We recognize there was systematic deception in the law, and we believe you have done an excellent job in questioning the true effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed. We can assure you that it was absolutely not successful except insofar as it succeeded in circumventing constitutional law.

We ask for your cooperation in this unprecedented situation not as an admission of wrongdoing, but as an acknowledgment that the American people deserve truth, accountability, and assurance that such systematic deceptions can never happen again. Your willingness to address these violations would demonstrate the kind of principled leadership that puts constitutional governance above political considerations.

To close this chapter properly and restore constitutional governance, we respectfully urge you to grant our petition in its entirety. This would create the new legal framework needed to protect future generations from similar violations and demonstrate American leadership in upholding both constitutional and international human rights law.

Last night, September 10, 2025, as our nation grieves the assassination of Charlie Kirk, you called on all Americans to "commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived and died, the values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law."

Interest of Justice stands ready to help restore that rule of law. We cannot enforce constitutional protections without the chief law enforcement officer - that's you. The same forces that have corrupted our scientific institutions through pharmaceutical capture represent a threat to ordered liberty itself. Help us restore the rule of law in biomedical governance as we unite in this dark moment to reclaim the constitutional values that Charlie Kirk championed.

Mr. President, you asked on September 1st if Operation Warp Speed was brilliant or not, and demanded to know why if it wasn't. RFK Jr. answered on September 8th: pharmaceutical capture destroyed any possibility of success. Your September 8th sharing of anti-vaccine content highlighting toxic ingredients confirms what our June 20th petition proved with court evidence. The convergence of your questioning, RFK Jr.'s admissions, and our documented evidence creates an unprecedented opportunity for constitutional restoration. Our petition has been on your desk since June 20, 2024, providing the complete legal framework for the correction you're now publicly seeking. Grant it in full - anything less perpetuates the pharmaceutical capture RFK Jr. now admits has corrupted these agencies for decades.

Respectfully submitted with urgent request for immediate action, Constitutional governance requires constitutional leaders. The American people are counting on your leadership, Mr. President.

Interest of Justice

International Human Rights Monitoring Organization

Official Stakeholder in WHO, FDA, and HHS Proceedings

POSTSCRIPT - September 11, 2025: Since submitting this analysis in our Citizens Petition, the alignment of events demonstrates unprecedented momentum toward addressing these constitutional violations:

Timeline of Administrative Recognition:

January 2025: President Trump withdrew the U.S. from WHO pandemic treaty negotiations

May 2025: WHO adopted its Pandemic Agreement without United States participation

May 27, 2025: Secretary Kennedy removed COVID vaccine recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women

June 2025: Secretary Kennedy reconstituted the entire CDC vaccine committee, citing conflicts of interest

June 2025: CDC leadership changes occurred when Director Monarez departed after less than a month

August 27, 2025: FDA rescinded Emergency Use Authorizations for COVID vaccines, limiting them only to high-risk groups (65+ and those with medical conditions)

September 1: President Trump publicly questioned Operation Warp Speed's success

September 8: Secretary Kennedy acknowledged "no successes" in health agencies due to pharmaceutical influence

September 8: President Trump shared content highlighting vaccine ingredient concerns

September 9: Presidential Memorandum initiated enforcement actions against pharmaceutical advertising

September 10: Charlie Kirk assassinated at Utah Valley University

Current Enforcement Actions: The FDA is now sending 100 cease-and-desist letters and thousands of warning letters to pharmaceutical companies - a dramatic shift from sending only one warning in 2023 and zero in 2024. Secretary Kennedy stated: "Pharmaceutical ads hooked this country on prescription drugs. We will shut down that pipeline of deception." FDA Commissioner Makary acknowledged the agency has been "too permissive" while studies show pharmaceutical social media highlights 100% of benefits but only 33% of potential harms.

These unprecedented actions demonstrate the administration's recognition of the systematic issues our June 20, 2024 petition documented. The WHO's determination to proceed without U.S. participation underscores the urgency of establishing constitutional protections domestically before international frameworks become permanently entrenched.

Our petition, accepted and currently under review, Go to comment here: https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002 provides the comprehensive legal framework needed to complete these reforms. The convergence of presidential questioning, administrative acknowledgment of failures, personnel changes, and enforcement actions creates an optimal moment for implementing the complete constitutional remedy we've proposed.

On this solemn day of September 11, 2025, as our nation remembers those lost to terrorism 24 years ago and now mourns the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we are reminded that threats to American values take many forms.

President Trump's call last night for restoration of the rule of law resonates with particular urgency. We respectfully urge Trump’s full consideration and implementation of our petition's recommendations.

The same commitment to constitutional order that President Trump invoked must extend to correcting the systematic violations in biomedical governance. We stand ready to help restore both constitutional protections and the rule of law that protects all Americans from unauthorized experimentation and pharmaceutical deception.

It is a tough job we are doing and there is no way we can win against Big Pharma without your generous support keeping IoJ in the fight. We are small but MIGHTY with YOUR SUPPORT!

