Our small team is running on 3 hours sleep, WE’RE SO TIRED. Its been one deadline after another this week (we filed charges against the WHO/INB about the pandemic treaty-more on that soon and filed criminal charges in Costa Rica). It’s worth it to us so we can create an “amended Citizens Petition” to STOP THE EXPERIMENTS!!!! Team IOJ still needs to write the speech for tomorrows FDA, “ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING, Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee January 26, 2023 Meeting Announcement.

Its going to be a long night for our exhausted team, but mark our words: FDA is not going to get away with unethical authorization of unproven interventions outside clinical trials!!! IOJ plans to shut this all down!

IOJ will be speaking to the FDA again tomorrow about why there is no future regimen for covid-19 vaccines because its prohibited by the WHO MEURI ethical framework.

Click to stream: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee January 26, 2023 Meeting Announcement - 01/26/2023 | FDA - IOJ is on the FDA roster to speak with a slideshow around the area of “Participant #7” and may be subject to change. The meeting starts from 8:30AM to 5:30PM ET but IOJ will be presenting after the lunch break at 1:00PM ET.

At this point, we are not even arguing legalities. Even if the EUA’s were somehow legal (it’s not) it’s wholly UNETHICAL and PROHIBITED under the WHO ethical framework. (We guess the WHO must have had a hero on the inside who made “this” document we found for IOJ to use against the FDA and the WHO themselves - Ironically the WHO is coming to the rescue by outlining the limits of ethics in regards to this product, even if their Director General is corrupt and should be fired in our opinion).

Our mission is to shut down the FDA's BS and force them into ethical compliance by stopping the EUA's.

Be the persistence.

The FDA will hear an earful tomorrow about their ethical duty to stop the mRNA and Viral Vector experiments and issue a MORATORIUM!!!!

IOJ will announce the citizens petition tomorrow for you to comment on.

We MUST do all we can to right this wrong for humanity. Tired, but we trudge on.

Why do we do this day in and day out? Because all it takes for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing!

If you haven't signed the notice and demands yet, please go here to sign and share now!

Click to sign and demand IOJ’s OPEN LETTER & Questions Sent To Klaus Schwab. RE: DAVOS “Welcoming Remarks & Special Address”

Click to sign and demand to stop the proposed IHR amendments

Click to Sign and Demand For Pfizer CEO To Answer Rebel News Questions

Click to sign and demand to stop Vaccine Passports

Click to sign and support to STOP the Treaty

Sign HERE to support IOJ’s CRIMINAL Charges for crimes against humanity and breach of ethics against key W.H.O. Staff Director General and Chief Scientist (and her successor Jeremy Farrar).

Notice And Demand.Org (The main website hosting all the demands)

***More Actions Coming Soon!

DO YOU AGREE ITS TIME TO SUE THE W.H.O. FOR INTERNATIONAL WRONGDOING AND BREACH OF ETHICS & RESEARCH STANDARDS DUTIES?

Click To Donate And Support The Cause IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against W.H.O., FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue. Please support the real people behind the scenes to do this work if you are called to do so and able. IOJ team really needs your help financially right now (and throughout this year) to impede the oppressors in a real legally binding way. We are proud to do this mission of freeing humanity, but it’s a TON of work and we need all conscious freedom fighters to know IOJ is small and we are NOT funded. We need your support to continue and we believe we can win with each one of your support. Donate HERE to provide critical support to impede the W.H.O. takeover. We are still short of the funds needed… but with your support we will make this happen! Would you consider a donation of $100-$1000. or more to ensure IOJ’s legal fund is at a level to be able to do our job of crushing the dreams of tyrants in 2023? Everyone wants to be able to change the world, including ourselves, but how will it be paid for?

We love you tribe and supporters! We have your back & humanities! Thanks for having ours.

We can still win this in 2023 if we take persistent action together.

Thank You!

InterestofJustice.org

https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram

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Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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