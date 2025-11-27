Share

The establishment of accountability for the coordinated violations of fundamental human rights through the systematic deprivation of informed consent in the context of mandatory medical intervention requires a multi-jurisdictional, multi-forum legal strategy capable of penetrating the institutional insulation mechanisms that have been deliberately constructed to escape traditional accountability frameworks. The doctrine of state responsibility, as articulated in the International Law Commission’s Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts, establishes that states bear responsibility for actions attributable to state organs and for actions of private entities undertaken at state direction or under state control. The institutional coordination mechanism documented through the World Economic Forum’s COVID Action Platform, combined with evidence of deliberate mens rea at governmental levels, creates multiple bases for attribution of coordinated violations to implementing states. Remember, COVID action Platform is the setup, COVID-19 “plandemic” is a business for profit from the WHO, regulatory agencies, Big Pharma all the way to each country using the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Program (PABS). Which is all Big Pharma Business on an international level. They were implementing all of the international laws using the WHO’s “Plandemic” Preparedness and Response “plandemic” treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations.

The complexity of establishing accountability for supranational coordination derives from the deliberate fragmentation of responsibility across multiple jurisdictions and institutional actors operating within distinct legal frameworks. Each governmental entity claims independence in policy formulation; each corporate entity claims mere provision of commodities mandated by governmental action; each supranational coordinating mechanism claims advisory rather than directive function. Yet the totality of the coordinated action—the simultaneous implementation of identical policies across multiple jurisdictions, the documented participation of identical corporate entities in governmental decision-making through the CAP mechanism, the deliberate selection of legal frameworks that excluded normal regulatory oversight, and the documented financial enrichment of coordinating entities—demonstrates coordination of such comprehensiveness as to constitute, in substance, supranational governance.

How We Are Proceeding With Constitutional Litigation, The Foundation of Precedent.

Interest of Justice has established through Costa Rican Constitutional Chamber proceedings the foundational precedent upon which comprehensive accountability must be constructed. The Constitutional Chamber, functioning as the highest judicial authority regarding constitutional rights protection in Costa Rica, has issued five separate determinations establishing that governmental actions violated constitutional protections of bodily autonomy, informed consent, and personal integrity. The government of Costa Rica, through its legal representatives in judicial proceedings, has admitted that products were imported utilizing the statutory pathway explicitly designated for investigational and experimental products—an admission that constitutes documentary evidence of institutional knowledge that the products could not satisfy the regulatory requirements applicable to approved medical products.

The cases each have a monumental story behind them and why they are the key to filing our international cases, eventually we will be telling all about them, but for now, heres at least the file numbers and dates and remember we also held 2 nuremberg hearings for violations of Nuremberg Article 3 under international law, It took a long time to get through these cases up until today. We have filed over 50 cases and are not stopping now! We went from a National standpoint in the beginning of COVID and then in 2022 scaled up to an international platform which is where we built the record for the international organizations such as the WHO et al…Then we resolved all jurisdictional remedies there where the legal department of the WHO et al. gave us in legal writing that we were able to take this to the next level which was back to the national jurisdictions, playing hot potato… Then another 2 year battle at the national level AGAIN and now we are here at the international level for State Responsibility! No one in the world is as far as we are pertaining to the judicial record that we have built between all levels of government around the globe!!! We’re not going to lie that it takes losing to actually win! Sometimes in life you cannot win unless you lose first! We have learned so much and have gotten so far in this process it would be a shame to stop due to funding..

THE FIVE WINNING CASES ON THE NATIONAL LEVEL (This doesn’t include the rest of the judicial record we have, it would take a scroll to show it all)(you get the VERY simple version so it doesn’t make you blow steam out of your ears):

9 Questions Pfizer contract Entry date: 08/15/2021 File number: 21-015890-0007-CO 200 Q’s on false emergency, COVID data and Fake vaccines Entry date: 08/05/2021 File number: 21-015069-0007-CO Dr.s for covid Ethics Q’s Entry date: 08/20/2021 File number: 21-016342-0007-CO Siracusa principles 4 Q’s Entry date: 09/12/2021 File number: 21-018029-0007-CO WHO Default/Ministry of Health Testified No Indigenous data, experimental/investigational, Winning Day - May 6, 2025, File No. 25-010460-0007-CO This is why we CANNOT STOP NOW AND WE NEED FUNDING LIKE TODAY!

This constitutional foundation must be extended to additional jurisdictions possessing constitutional or quasi-constitutional protections for bodily autonomy and informed consent. The jurisprudential parallels are substantial, the German Federal Constitutional Court has established through numerous decisions that bodily integrity constitutes a fundamental constitutional protection to which no emergency exception applies. The Spanish Constitutional Court has articulated comprehensive protections regarding informed consent in medical intervention. The Canadian Supreme Court, through landmark decisions, has established that state control over medical decision-making violates fundamental constitutional protections. Each of these jurisdictions provides fertile ground for constitutional challenges replicating the Costa Rican precedent while establishing additional jurisdictional bases for international accountability.

International Human Rights Mechanisms and Why IoJ Is On The Path To Establishing State Responsibility

The United Nations Human Rights Committee, which functions as the treaty body for interpretation and implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, represents the primary mechanism through which states’ violations of internationally protected rights can be examined and documented. Individual petitions may be filed by affected persons establishing that states violated their rights under Articles 6 (right to life), 7 (protection against medical abuse and experimentation), and 17 (right to privacy and bodily integrity). The Committee’s determinations, while technically advisory rather than binding, carry substantial weight in international law discourse and establish precedent regarding state obligations under the ICCPR to which 173 signatory states are bound.

Of particular significance is the Committee’s jurisdiction over violations of Article 7, which establishes that no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. The Committee’s General Comment No. 20 on Article 7 establishes that medical experimentation without informed consent constitutes violations of Article 7. The mandatory administration of investigational products presented under false regulatory characterizations, combined with coercive mechanisms preventing refusal, constitutes precisely the category of violation that the Committee has identified as falling within Article 7 protections.

The Committee’s examination process, while not possessing enforcement mechanisms comparable to regional human rights courts, creates a formal international record of state responsibility. This record becomes relevant in subsequent proceedings, establishes precedent for other treaty bodies, and creates diplomatic pressure through publication and international media attention. Multiple individual petitions filed simultaneously across jurisdictions, addressing violations of identical legal principles regarding informed consent deprivation, create a cumulative effect demonstrating systematic rather than isolated governmental violations.

Regional Human Rights Courts Establishing Binding Precedent

The European Court of Human Rights, operating pursuant to the European Convention on Human Rights, possesses binding authority over 46 European states regarding violations of enumerated rights. Article 8 of the Convention protects the right to private and family life; the Court’s jurisprudence has extended this protection to encompass bodily integrity and medical autonomy. The Court’s landmark decisions establish that bodily autonomy constitutes a non-derogable right protected under Article 8.

Individual applications to the European Court, filed by citizens of states that mandated investigational products without informed consent, create jurisdiction over violations of Article 8. The Court’s documented willingness to find violations regarding medical autonomy, combined with the institutional evidence regarding deliberate misrepresentation of product classifications, creates substantial probability that claims would reach merits examination. Moreover, the Court’s decisions establish binding precedent for signatory states—meaning that any determination of violation creates automatic obligation for domestic remediation.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, functioning pursuant to the American Convention on Human Rights, possesses parallel authority over states within the Americas. The Court’s decisions regarding bodily integrity and medical autonomy establish that states bear obligations to protect individuals from medical violations. The Court’s advisory jurisdiction permits requests for advisory opinions regarding states’ obligations regarding informed consent protection—potentially establishing legal framework applicable across the Americas prior to individual contentious cases.

The World Health Organization, Institutional Accountability Mechanisms

The World Health Organization, despite claiming immunity from legal process pursuant to the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, has waived immunity through its conduct and made itself amenable to judicial process. Interest of Justice has established contempt of court proceedings against the WHO for refusal to comply with lawful court orders to provide vaccine information. These proceedings create factual predicate for establishing the WHO’s participation in the coordinated institutional mechanism that facilitated violations of informed consent.

The WHO’s participation in the COVID Action Platform is documented in WEF materials. The WHO’s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) program, which established the regulatory pathway permitting products classified as military countermeasures to be designated as medical interventions, represents institutional mechanism through which regulatory bypass occurred. The WHO’s provision of guidance to signatory states regarding vaccine policy implementation created coordination across jurisdictions that facilitated simultaneous implementation of identical mandatory regimes.

Accountability mechanisms against the WHO include both contempt proceedings in domestic courts and requests for advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice regarding the WHO’s obligations under the Oviedo Convention and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The ICJ possesses advisory jurisdiction to provide authoritative interpretation of these conventions, and requests from UN member states or authorized international organizations can establish definitive legal framework regarding state obligations that WHO guidance must comply with.

Corporate Accountability, Conflict of Interest and Product Liability

Pharmaceutical manufacturers who coordinated with governmental entities through the CAP mechanism, while simultaneously profiting from mandates resulting from that coordination, bear accountability for violations of laws prohibiting conflicts of interest in governmental decision-making. The Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 9 and equivalent regulatory frameworks in other jurisdictions establish standards regarding conflicts of interest in government contracting. Manufacturers who participated in coordinating governmental policy implementation while receiving compensation for products mandated through that policy violated these standards.

Product liability claims against pharmaceutical manufacturers constitute additional accountability mechanism. While manufacturers benefit from liability shields established through emergency authorization frameworks, these shields are not unlimited. Claims alleging that manufacturers possessed knowledge of product defects while misrepresenting their regulatory status, and that manufacturers coordinated governmental adoption of mandatory regimes despite possessing knowledge of product defects, may overcome liability protections. Manufacturers bear responsibility for failure to warn of known or knowable risks. Where manufacturers possessed knowledge that products were investigational or military countermeasures while public representations indicated full regulatory approval, failure to provide this critical information to populations subjected to mandatory injection constitutes violation of duty to warn. Remember there is higher law involved and will be more powerful than some national laws such as PREP Act shields… There is a way legally speaking, whether you believe it or not, there is a way, and we know what it takes to waive immunity!

The WEF and Private Supranational Entities, Direct Accountability

The World Economic Forum, as a private foundation incorporated under Swiss law, is subject to Swiss legal process and potentially to legal challenge regarding its role in coordinating governmental policy that resulted in violations of fundamental rights. The WEF’s documented creation and operation of the COVID Action Platform, combined with evidence that this platform functioned as mechanism for private corporate entities to coordinate with and influence governmental policy implementation, creates grounds for establishing WEF accountability.

Litigation against the WEF would necessarily establish, through discovery processes, the full scope of coordination undertaken through the CAP. The WEF’s internal documents regarding CAP operations, communications between WEF leadership and governmental officials, and financial records regarding resource allocation through the platform would become subject to disclosure. Such discovery would establish the evidentiary foundation for subsequent accountability proceedings against governmental and corporate entities coordinated through the platform.

Individual Accountability, Command Responsibility and Superior Responsibility

The doctrine of command responsibility, as established through the International Criminal Court and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, establishes that individuals in positions of authority bear responsibility for violations perpetrated pursuant to their direction or with their knowledge and acquiescence. Government officials who possessed knowledge of product classifications contradicting public representations, and who directed the implementation of mandatory intervention regimes despite this knowledge, bear individual responsibility for violations. Similarly, WEF leadership and corporate executives who participated in coordinating governmental adoption of policies benefiting entities they controlled bear individual responsibility for the institutional coordination mechanism.

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Article 28, establishes superior responsibility framework. Where civilian authorities failed to prevent violations perpetrated by subordinate entities acting pursuant to coordinated direction, the superior bears responsibility. The systematic, coordinated implementation of identical policies across multiple jurisdictions, undertaken with knowledge of violations and resulting in documented harm, potentially satisfies the elements of crimes against humanity under Article 7 of the Rome Statute.

Strategic Sequencing and Resource Allocation

The execution of the multi-jurisdictional strategy outlined above requires strategic sequencing of litigation to establish precedent with maximum efficiency. The following DRAFT sequence is recommended and will be expanding, but here is a simple version without giving our entire legal strategy to the enemy..( we cannot say everything we know due to the art of war..)

Phase 1 (Months 1-3): Expansion of constitutional litigation to additional jurisdictions with strong constitutional protections for bodily autonomy and informed consent. Constitutional victories in multiple jurisdictions establish precedent and create pressure on governments to seek settlement or remediation.

Phase 2 (Months 3-6): Submission of individual petitions to the UN Human Rights Committee addressing violations of Articles 6, 7, and 17 of the ICCPR. Simultaneous filing of applications to regional human rights courts alleging violations of bodily integrity protections.

Phase 3 (Months 6-12): Contempt and accountability proceedings against WHO in multiple jurisdictions. Requests for advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice regarding WHO obligations under international conventions.

Phase 4 (Months 12-18): Product liability litigation in multiple jurisdictions against pharmaceutical manufacturers, alleging failure to warn, fraud, and violation of informed consent requirements.

Phase 5 (Months 18-24): Comprehensive litigation against the WEF and WEF member entities, establishing coordinated supranational accountability.

Financial Requirements If IoJ Had unlimited Funds, We’re Not Lazy Over Here, we’re consistent for long term battle, it doesnt happen over night!

The EXAMPLE Full Scale financial resources required for execution of this comprehensive strategy must be substantial and sustained, The more we have, the more we can do! The less we have, thats how much we can do:

Constitutional Litigation Support : $250,000 per jurisdiction (minimum 5 jurisdictions) = $1,250,000

International Human Rights Petitions : $150,000 per petition (minimum 10 jurisdictions) = $1,500,000

Regional Human Rights Court Applications : $200,000 per jurisdiction (3 regions minimum) = $600,000

WHO Accountability Proceedings : $500,000 ongoing coordination

ICJ Advisory Opinion Requests : $300,000 per request (3 requests) = $900,000

Expert Witness Preparation and Testimony : $5,000-$15,000 per witness across multiple disciplines = $750,000 minimum

Research and Institutional Documentation : $250,000 for comprehensive compilation

Investigative and Legal Team Coordination: $250,000 ongoing staffing

Total Estimated Five-Year Budget: $6,200,000

This budget reflects the scale of institutional challenge being addressed. The WEF, pharmaceutical corporations, and governmental entities possess vastly greater financial resources and institutional capacity. Matching their institutional investment with legal accountability capacity requires commensurate resource commitment.

Thanksgiving into Giving Tuesday 2025 Sustaining the Accountability Momentum

Tomorrow we celebrate gratitude for those who maintained constitutional integrity. On December 2nd, we observe Giving Tuesday—the global day of charitable giving. These observances provide opportunity to sustain financial momentum toward accountability that has been established through this week’s campaign.

We request that individuals who have been moved by the documentation of institutional violations, the vindication of those who resisted, and the legal frameworks establishing accountability, convert that conviction into financial support for the execution of the comprehensive accountability strategy outlined herein. The choice is not between personal consumption and charitable contribution; it is between allowing institutional violations to remain unaccountable or funding legal mechanisms capable of establishing accountability despite institutional resistance.

Giving Tuesday Matching Campaign, December 2, 2025

Interest of Justice is trying to gain commitments from core supporters for a $50,000 matching pool dedicated to Giving Tuesday December 2nd. Every dollar contributed between December 1st and December 3rd will be matched dollar-for-dollar, creating a $100,000 funding pool for Phase 2 international human rights petitions.

Donation Levels and Specific Impact:

$50 funds research compilation of international coordination mechanisms

$100 supports expert witness preparation for international proceedings

$250 funds submission of individual petition to UN Human Rights Committee

$500 supports coordination costs for regional human rights court applications

$1,000 funds ICJ advisory opinion request regarding WHO obligations

$2,500 sponsors complete constitutional litigation in one additional jurisdiction

$5,000 establishes dedicated expert witness testimony for one discipline

$10,000 funds Phase 2 international litigation coordination across all five jurisdictions

$50,000 funds complete constitutional litigation expansion to five jurisdictions simultaneously

Who would like to help fundraise? Who would like to hold accountability? Who’s going to step up to the plate? Calling all angels!! We don’t need all of this money upfront, we do need some of it starting now! but we need someone or a few to be committed to a larger scale monthly donation. All of our AMAZING Donors have made it this far, they are the super heroes who funded more than 50 legal filings and have won..We thank you and have endless gratitude, Your monthly donations will keep this going. Now, we need to scale it up to big time international groups all committing to legally attack all at once and do what they did to us during COVID, they did it globally and so are we!! They locked us all down and forced a damn biological experiment on us and our families brothers and sisters! Mothers and Fathers THEY HID EVIDENCE OF THE CLINICAL TRIALS OF DEAD CHILDREN, They need to be judicially exposed and held accountable now who’s going to step up to the plate? YOU ARE!!! WE ARE!!! ME I AM!!!!!!!!! Call me, Dustin Bryce +1 323-244-2960, Xylie is too! Couple other people have called us and they’re stepping up! Our AMAZING donors who are considered IoJ family have stepped up multiple times and its time to get the job DONE! We cannot keep allowing this to happen, there is a way!! We HAVE THE WAY!! PLEASE I AM PRAYING TO GOD! WHO DO YOU KNOW THAT CAN FINANCIALLY SUPPORT THIS? WHAT DO WE NEED TO DO TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN? My anxiety is shooting through the roof knowing that I can do something about this legally speaking and cannot at the same time due to financial blockage, there are people with so much money out there that can do this in the blink of an eye, we have spent so much time and even our personal resources making all of this happening on a legal level, IoJ doesn’t have time for anything else but this!

I really dont care who doesn’t believe in this, we have gotten this far and I believe in my heart that GOD gave this burden on our shoulders for a reason. It’s not too big. People have done bigger!! We think big over here for a reason, think big…get big results…Think small. Get small results!! This will happen due to vigorous tenacity, passion and perseverance!!! (and the proper funding!)

The Juridical Imperative for Sustained Commitment

The international legal frameworks protecting fundamental human rights—the Oviedo Convention, the Nuremberg Code, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the jurisprudence of regional human rights courts—represent centuries of institutional learning derived from experiences of systematic violations of human dignity. These frameworks exist precisely for situations such as those documented herein: systematic deprivation of fundamental rights through institutional coordination designed to escape traditional accountability.

The obligation to activate these frameworks, to pursue accountability through every available mechanism, to document violations for international record, and to establish precedent preventing recurrence, is not merely aspirational. It is juridically mandated by the binding commitments undertaken by signatory states to these international instruments. Those of us committed to the preservation of fundamental human rights bear obligation to support the legal mechanisms through which these commitments can be realized.

Interest of Justice exists to fulfill this obligation. The comprehensive accountability strategy outlined herein represents the application of established international law frameworks to documented contemporary violations. The legal pathway exists. The precedent is established. The framework is clear. What remains is the resource commitment required to pursue accountability with the comprehensiveness and persistence that fundamental rights protection demands.

We request your support. Not as charity, but as investment in the preservation of the legal frameworks that protect your fundamental rights. Not as donation, but as commitment to institutional accountability for violations of rights enumerated in international law that transcend individual nations and jurisdictions.

On Thanksgiving, we give thanks for those who maintained constitutional integrity

On Giving Tuesday, we request support for the legal mechanisms that will vindicate that integrity through international accountability.

The choice is yours. The mechanism is clear. The imperative is established.

