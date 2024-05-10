IOJ’s Letter To Costa Rica Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Requesting A Hearing About WHA77 And Why to EXIT WHO.

Dear Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, We are filing a claim against W.H.O. and Costa Rica to prevent the adoption of the IHR amendments and pandemic treaty, as well as GPW14 first round funding for mRNA platform technology and information management, due to serious issues of unconstitutionality which, if adopted, has a high likelihood of harming the the protection and safety of Costa Ricans. - IOJ

May 9, 2024

Dear Friends,

I would like to formally introduce myself. My name is Dustin Bryce and I am presenting an EXTREMELY URGENT request on behalf of our Organizations Interest of Justice and Free Speech Association, for correspondence to the Ministry, in regards to human rights and the international agreements being negotiated between the member states, the Working Group for the International Health Regulations and Intergovernmental Negotiating Body of the World Health Organization.

The World Health Assembly is commencing on May 27 - June 1st, 2024 and our Organization would urgently like to bring some very serious concerns of risk to the Ministry's attention regarding certain programs.

The duties of the minister such as below are some but not limited:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship will work effectively and efficiently to guarantee the satisfaction of the fundamental needs of existence, security and prosperity of the Costa Rican State and its nationals , in the changing international context

It will also have the systemic and systematic capacity to articulate, develop, execute and disseminate, internally and externally, a modern and proactive foreign policy, which constitutes the appropriate framework for the promotion and projection of the principles and values of the Costa Rican State. As well as its interests and needs. 6

Represent and protect the interests of the Republic in foreign affairs.

a) Guide the country's international relations and serve as a means of communication for the other Portfolios on international matters.

f) Communicate special instructions to the country's representatives abroad, to ensure the protection and safety of Costa Ricans

j) Celebrate treaties and agreements in accordance with the Constitution and the laws, promptly processing their legislative approval and subsequent ratification. Report them when the national interest so recommends it.

Our organization would like to reach out give a friendly reminder that we have been writing numerous letters between 2022 and 2024 to the Ministry of Foreign affairs, and have not heard back from our previous requests.

Furthermore, we have written the WHO Ethics department with zero response for almost 2 years on multiple complaints.

We also wrote many times to the WHO/INB and WGIHR with no response as well on how we can give more input, considering we are interested and relevant Stakeholders which the INB defines as having interested and relevant information to share. We need your assistance.

We are sincerely requesting to speak with someone who can help and hereby request a formal hearing. We urge the ministry to appoint someone in regards to some of our many questions involving human rights and jus cogens norms.

We are filing a claim against W.H.O. and Costa Rica to prevent the adoption of the IHR amendments and pandemic treaty as well as GPW14 first round funding for mRNA platform technology, information management due to serious issues of unconstitutionality which, if adopted, has a high likelihood of harming the the protection and safety of Costa Ricans.



We request an urgent hearing to give evidence on positive silence from the regulators and WHO and to show the issues of unconstitutionality with the many proposals in the GPW14, IHR amendments and the treaty.

It is imperative for us to explain that we are a Civil Society Organization dedicated to human rights and government accountability. We were chosen by the WHO INB as Interested and Relevant Stakeholders in the negotiations and have relevant information to share insofar as in law and in science.

When we attended the GPW14 CSO consultation October 30, 2023, our Organization was censored for showing the head of the United Nations Communications, Melissa Flemming stating that the United Nations "owns the science" and made a partnership with Google to rig the algorithm to ensure that the United Nations science is first to rank in Google.

We have been systematically denied our cultural right to participate in science with many of the worlds top scientists due to extreme scientific bias within the World Health Organization and if our experts were heard in a hearing, Costa Rica would be obligated to entirely withdraw from the WHO and UN programs due to scientific fraud and monopolistic practices and tendencies which violated our rights and the rights of the Costa Ricans to all of the health rights named in the Constitution article 46.

It is our contention that the World Health Organization is in serious breach of international obligation to ensure scientific integrity and human rights.

We urge the minister to break consensus at the WHA77 and to NOT vote yes on anything until these matters are settled by judicial oversight, and possibly even legislative oversight.

Thank you immensely for considering this important information on such short notice. We look forward to a long and warm relationship where our intentions are to assist Costa Rica to uphold the Constitutional and international obligations to the peoples and the States best interests.

We are certified by Diplo in Science Diplomacy, Sustainable development goals SDG's, as well as Public Diplomacy and Multilateral diplomacy from the State of Malta presented by Switzerland.

We are available for a hearing at any time before your departure to the WHA77 and would appreciate an URGENT hearing to be established.

Thank you again, Cordially,

Interest of Justice and Free Speech Association

The Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promised to be answering our questions by the deadline, the day before WHA77 starts. Let’s see what happens next!

Thank you for reading Interest of Justice. This post is public so feel free to share it. Sharing is caring! Share

IT REALLY IS TIME TO SUE THE WHO!

Support IOJ's Work To Stop WHO

Leave a comment

Share