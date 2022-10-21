Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Oct 21, 2022

Rockstars!! 😎🙌

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Dorothy N.'s avatar
Dorothy N.
Oct 21, 2022

THIS is what I've been hoping for all along - the beginning of humanity suing/pressing charges on the facts, on existing essential law, on reality. Thank you SO much for initiating the process and setting the standard - humanity and natural Life can win this, and survive, if enough fight on these very solid grounds. (Given sane judges with self-preservation instincts, who would also prefer a civilized world that we can all survive in...)

There are NO excuses for human rights abuses.

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