Sunday, November 29, 2026

The President FINALLY ordered a vaccine safety report on America’s children. It was due November 8, and the public still hasn’t seen it.

Watch IoJ’s News report with the damning Bill Gates, RFK Jr and Trump confessions documented in one spot ⬇

This is one of the most important videos IoJ has made. It lays out the damning timeline in their own words — Bill Gates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump, Stephen Miller and the CDC director — and you’ve never seen it all together in one place.

Please share this video far and wide. It brings together what Bill Gates, RFK Jr., President Trump and government officials have said about vaccine safety oversight, and exposes the gap that my mandamus case says led to mass violations of informed consent and non-consensual biological experimentation.

Share

On August 10, President Trump signed Executive Order 14420, a written order from the President that federal agencies have to follow. It gave Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 90 days to bring him a plan on childhood vaccine safety.

The work went to the Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, a panel inside the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that Congress created in 1986.

The order asked RFK Jr and his failing health Agencies to

offer core childhood shots, starting with MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), as single shots instead of combination doses

assess “the ideal timing and sequencing” of the childhood schedule, the list of shots and ages doctors follow

“develop additional alternative adjuvants to aluminum and conduct comparative safety and efficacy studies” (an adjuvant is an ingredient added to make the body react more strongly to a shot)

“improve vaccine safety monitoring, transparency, and research”

Ninety days ran out on November 8.

As of today, the report still isn’t public.

On November 12, CDC Director Dr. Erica Schwartz, who runs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said it’s “still going through the clearance process,” The Epoch Times reported. Clearance is the internal sign-off a government report needs before it’s released. She gave no new date, and she didn’t say who is clearing it.

At the August 10 signing, Stephen Miller, then deputy chief of staff and now White House chief of staff, said with concern that parents feel pressured “to take five shots, six shots, seven shots all at once.”

“Nobody has studied it. Nobody’s looked at it. Nobody’s thought about it.” — Stephen Miller, August 10, 2026

He went further than that. At the White House signing on August 10, 2026, the day President Trump gave the task force 90 days to deliver this report, Miller said this.

“The pressure from the pharmaceutical industry and from aspects of the medical industry to pump your kids full of shots days after birth, with no understanding of long-term consequences, has been a medical travesty.” — Stephen Miller, at the White House signing of Executive Order 14420, August 10, 2026

He called the path of “70 to 90 shots” for children “wantonly excessive,” and warned, “you’re going to have vaccine injuries.”

To hear all of his words, how justifiably upset he was, and to learn about what’s really going on inside the White House over vaccines, watch the video above.

Bill Gates told Trump “don’t do that”

Bill Gates met Trump in December 2016 and again in March 2017. In footage MSNBC aired in May 2018, Gates told his foundation’s staff that Trump “asked me if vaccines weren’t a bad thing,” because Kennedy “was advising him that vaccines were causing bad things.”

“And I said no, that’s a dead end, that would be a bad thing, don’t do that.” — Bill Gates, as reported by Fortune

In January 2017, Kennedy had left Trump Tower saying he’d been asked to chair a vaccine safety commission. It never happened. ABC’s Jonathan Karl wrote in his book Retribution that Gates warned Trump that letting Kennedy lead the panel “would be a terrible mistake,” and that “Trump did keep his word to Gates.”

At Davos in January 2019, Gates told CNBC his foundation’s vaccine spending had brought “a 20-to-1 return,” measured in economic benefit. In 2025 the Gates Foundation pledged $1.6 billion to Gavi, the global vaccine alliance that buys shots for poorer countries.

There’s no public evidence that Gates has touched this report. A safety review is only a “dead end” if you already know you won’t like what it finds. It does not look good Bill!

The safety reports nobody can find

This has happened before. Congress created the same task force in 1986, in the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

The law told it to work on making childhood vaccines safer, and it says the Health Secretary “shall” report to Congress every two years. In law, “shall” means it’s required.

The task force was disbanded in 1998. In a 2018 federal court case, HHS admitted it couldn’t locate copies of those reports to Congress. The task force wasn’t revived until August 2025, after a lawsuit.

Quick note. Every document in this article and video was found, read and checked by me, for IoJ. Paid subscribers fund that work. Join them if it’s right for you. Become a paid subscriber and help IoJ’s non profit work to continue & thrive.

Health officials say each vaccine was studied before licensure, the FDA’s approval to sell it. But the full childhood schedule has never been compared against children who got no vaccines at all. One study that did, by Henry Ford Health in 2020, was never published. It reached the record at a U.S. Senate hearing in September 2025. The analysis shown to the Senate reported far fewer chronic conditions in the unvaccinated children. Henry Ford Health says the study didn’t meet its standards.

Let us always remember who told the President not to look into vaccine ill effects. Mr. Bill [vaccine investor] Gates told Trump “don’t do that” in two private meetings, then boasted to CNBC that his vaccine spending brought “a 20-to-1 return.”

If the report shows harm, what then? Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has already apologized to the troops forced out of the military over the COVID shot mandate. In an April 2025 video he called it “an experimental vaccine,” and said, “You know it, we know it.” In January 2026, the Navy called that mandate unlawful. The troops got an apology. America’s parents still can’t see the report.

Gates’s foundation pledged $1.6 billion to Gavi and was the WHO’s largest voluntary donor in 2024 to 2025. Ask yourself who gains while the report stays hidden.

Coming next on IoJ News — The FATAL OUTCOMES SCANDAL - death warnings the FDA’s own scientists asked for, why it still isn’t on the label, and Senator Ron Johnson’s December 11 deadline for RFK Jr. - All roads lead to HIDING HARMS!!!

Watch the dates.

DECEMBER 9 — Chief Judge Boasberg ordered Secretary Kennedy, his health agencies and the Defense Department to answer my informed consent case. My case asks the court to make the Pentagon prove it followed 50 USC 1520a , the law that bars testing biological agents on civilians without their informed consent and requires an informed consent and oversight report to Congress first. It also asks the court to make FDA finally answer my petition. Once they answer, I respond, and that’s when the real fight begins.

DECEMBER 9 — The same day, the ruling window opens in a sister case in the Netherlands, where seven Dutch citizens are suing Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and the Dutch State, among 17 defendants, at the court in Leeuwarden. A ruling is expected by the end of February. Keep an eye on it.

DECEMBER 11 — Two days later, Senator Ron Johnson’s deadline arrives for Kennedy’s HHS to hand over its records on the FDA’s review of deaths after the COVID shots, the same review the “fatal outcomes” label warning was stalled behind. Is that why the vaccine safety report is moving so slowly? It may hold exactly what they don’t want the public to see.

Either way, the court has ordered RFK JR’S FDA, HHS & DOD to answer my case.

Gates has his fingers in pies all over the world. Watch him and his cronies carefully, and remember these dates.

Thank you to everyone who has donated and shown up to support my mandamus case to declare the injections non consensual biological experiments & stop gene based injections as “unreasonably risky”. The fund is slowly but surely getting closer. It should soon cover some legal support while I keep going pro se, but it still needs a lot more support to bring in legal counsel to fully take over the case.

Every real change in this fight started with someone who decided not to wait. This Tuesday, December 1, is Giving Tuesday, and you can be one of those people.

President Trump is trying to get answers on injection safety from his own Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So is IoJ, at least for the gene-based COVID injections, the ones the FDA’s own vaccine chief wrote “can cause death” in his list of things to add to their labels. Even the President cannot get this report to the people on time. It’s going to take a judge, and it’s going to take people willing to go to court.

I’m already there. I filed my mandamus case, Eshleman v. Hegseth, on my own, pro se. A mandamus case asks a federal judge to order officials to do what the law already requires of them. Mine asks the court to make the Pentagon prove it followed 50 USC 1520a, the INFORMED CONSENT law, and to push FDA to finally answer my citizen petition to take these shots off the market. Secretary Kennedy is one of the officials the court ordered to answer.

In their own motion, the government’s lawyers told the judge the case is about “non-consensual biological experimentation” — their words, not mine. They asked for more time because it raises “issues infrequently encountered by this Office.” Chief Judge Boasberg ordered them to answer by DECEMBER 9. Then I respond, and that’s when the real fight begins. IoJ believes this is one of the most important cases in US vaccine history, and will explain exactly why, in much more detail, very soon.

The safety report is already past its November 8 deadline. Between December 9 and December 11, a lot of questions need answers. What are they hiding? Let’s expose it, even if it takes a judge.

If you want to help expose the lack of informed consent in front of a judge, and the dangers my case says were kept from the public for years, back the case that’s already asking. It needs more support to carry it through. Give now, or remember Giving Tuesday, the day people put their money where their heart is. The mandamus legal fund covers legal costs, filing fees and court costs — only if and when it’s right for you.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

Share

Related reading

Catch up on IoJ’s coverage of Bill Gates

If you haven’t seen IoJ’s other videos on Bill Gates, you can catch up here.

Stay tuned. IoJ will keep asking for this report and will put it in front of you the day it’s released.

Leave a comment