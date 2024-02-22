Heads up everyone… Get to a landline if you can find one!

Share

All across the United States, from Miami to Los Angeles and many areas of Pennsylvania, Texas and far beyond, people are reporting they can’t make cell or wi-fi calls on multiple large networks, and even small ones like Cricket!

San Francisco fire department and other emergency lines nationwide are saying they cannot even get 911 calls!

So far they say the cause is unknown….

Does Klaus Schwab know what the issue is? Is this the CYBER PANDEMIC he is warning of that can bring US to it’s knees?

About the widespread cell outage in US right now!

Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

Support Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Share

Leave a comment