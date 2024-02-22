Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
Feb 22, 2024

I think it is The Aliens!

Solution: Talk to your neigbours, not your Damn cellphone!

The addiction we currently have to Electronic devices is fragile and unhealthy.

30 years ago, nobody "Needed" this obsessive "Connectedness"!

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
Feb 22, 2024

I'm on a landline. Never had a cellphone. Still know who my neighbours are. Am almost entirely self-reliant. Have a Bastyon account just in case: decentralized publishing and social platform. It runs on a set of computers around the world, not controlled by any single entity. More people should prepare this way and consciously leave their stupid sh#tshow. Without our cooperation they're powerless.

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