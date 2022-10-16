Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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RebeccaGrrrl's avatar
RebeccaGrrrl
Oct 16, 2022

Thanks for pointing it out. I did a DuckDuckGo search here https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+AI+health+worker+Florence&ia=web

I dont see any corporate media covering this on the top first page. The 3rd link is a Pharma related site!! Go figure. Europe seems to be covering it a little, but that’s where I’m based for the moment.

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bluearea
Oct 16, 2022

I'm having a hard time believing anything these days from the WHO, right now they're in the same category as government talk a good story to your face but we all know their true agenda behind the curtains

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