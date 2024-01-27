ICJ Rules In Favor Of S. Africa, Gives Israel List of Orders Regarding Probable Gaza Genocide
Is Israel’s support going to wane after the ruling to stop the Gaza Genocide? How do ethical States hang out and do multilateral deals with Genocidal wrongdoer States?
Highlights:
Court ordered by majority decision ruling that the Israeli military should not commit acts of genocide against Palestinians
Israel should take all measures to prevent and punish in incitement to genocide
Furthermore Israel should take immediate and effective measures to allow basic services and humanitarian assistance in the form of food medication and other basic necessities to Gaza
Israel should also preserve evidence of what is happening in Gaza
and lastly Israel should submit a report within a month on all measures taken to give effect to the ICJ order within one month
this order is binding on Israel and must be respected by all states that are party to the convention on the prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide.
SOUTH AFRICA'S PRESIDENTS' RESPONSE TO ICJ RULING - HIS MESSAGE TO THE WORLD
Never Again!!!
(translation by youtube)
Fellow South Africans earlier today the international court of justice in the ha in the Netherlands issued a ruling that is a victory for international law for human rights and above all for justice this follows the unprecedented action taken by South Africa to take another country to the international Court court on the 29th of December 2023 South Africa filed an application instituting proceedings against the state of Israel for the violence it has Unleashed on the people of the Gaza Strip arguing that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the convention South Africa had earlier condemned the the 7th October 2023 attack by Hamas and other groups that resulted in the deaths of many Israelis and The Taking of hostages
The court in its judgment affirmed South Africa's right to take Israel to court even though it is not a party to the conflict in Gaza
The icj is the principle judicial organ of the united nation has handed down a ruling that the state of Israel should immediately Implement a set of provisional measures to prevent any further acts of genocide in Gaza and to desist from such acts and to take effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence relating to acts of of genocide as the South African government we welcome the decision of the international court of justice we note the Court's statement that it is accurately aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering and that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is at serious risk of deteriorating further before the court renders its final judgment
we welcome the measures that the court ordered by majority decision ruling that the Israeli military should not commit acts of genocide against Palestinians Israel should take all measures to prevent and punish in incitement to genocide furthermore it should take immediate and effective measures to allow basic services and humanitarian assistance in the form of food medication and other basic necessities to Gaza and it should also preserve evidence of what is happening in Gaza and lastly should submit a report within a month on all measures taken to give effect to the ICJ order within one month this order is binding on Israel and must be respected by all states that are party to the convention on the prevention and Punishment of the crime of genocide.
We expect Israel as a self-proclaimed democracy and a state that respects the rule of law to abide by the measures handed down by the international court of justice after more than half a century of occupation dispossession oppression and apartate the Palestinian people's cries for justice have been heeded by an eminent organ of the United Nations today isra stands before the International Community its crimes against the Palestinians laid be since October last year the people of Gaza have been the victims of bombardment and Strikes from land sea and air homes refugee camps and entire neighborhoods have been destroyed and not even schools and hospitals and religious places have been spared the people of Gaza have been deprived of electricity fuel food and medical supplies according to the United Nations more than 25,000 people have been killed during Israel's war with Hamas and we hold the view that this has been Collective punishment against palistinians in the Gaza Strip among the dead are relief Workers United Nations staff who have died in their hundreds as well as journalists who have also died in their hundreds more than 16,000 of the Dead are women and children in October 2023 the United Nations Children's Fund said Gaza has become a graveyard for thousands of children born and unborn according to the United Nations thousands of children were killed in just the first three weeks of the current conflict as South Africa argued in its application to the international court of justice the high civilian death toll and the Sher scale of the devastation that has resulted from Israel's response to the 7th October attacks is vastly disproportionate to any Claim by Israel that it has been acting in self-defense
We have called Israel attacks on Gaza genocidal acts acts for which Israel should and must be held accountable today the international court of justice has Vindicated us. The court has concluded that pursuant to article 9 of the convention it has jurisdiction to adjudicate our application
The effect of the order that the ICJ has granted today is that there is a plausible case of genocide
This marks an important first in our quest to secure Justice for the people of Gaza some have told us that we should mind our own business and not get involved in the Affairs of other countries others have said it was not our place and yet it is very much our place as a people who know too well the pain of dispossession discrimination state sponsored violence we are also a people who were the victims of the crime of apartheid we know what apartheid looks like we experienced and lived through it sadly many people died and were exiled like our beloved leader Oliver Tumo and many others others were jailed like the father of our democracy Nelson Mandela and many others that for us was the face of a part we as South Africans will not be passive bystanders and watch the crimes that were visited upon us being perpetrated upon other people elsewhere we stand on the side of freedom for all we stand on the side of Justice
30 years ago following our first Democratic elections president Nelson Mandela declared Let There Be justice for all Let There Be Peace for all never never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another and so we say again today never never and never again shall it be that acts of genocide are perpetrated with impunity as we the International Community look on
we firmly believe that following this judgment there should now be a more considered effort towards a ceasefire and negotiations should commence on a permanent two-state solution for enabling Israel and Palestine to live side by side as independent states the Palestinians having attained their self-determination as South Africa we thank all in the International Community and there have been millions of people around the world who have supported our application including a number of countries who have declared their intention to be part of our application to the international court of justice we will not waver in our commitment to the Palestinian people and their quest for self-determination our own painful history obliges us to do no less.
we thank the international court of justice for upholding its role of achieving Justice promoting peace preventing genocide and holding those responsible for genocide to be accountable
It is our Earnest hope and wish that this court order paves the way for an end to this crisis and this painful experience that Palestinians are going through and we hope for an end to the terrible loss of life and hardship and for the crucial first steps to be taken towards reconciliation and a just lasting peace
Lastly I'd like to extend my gratitude to our lawyers the lawyers who presented our case to the international court and of course a gratitude to our Minister of Justice and constitutional affairs and also our minister of international relations
We stand for freedom and justice, against tyranny and oppression by using the legal system. Justice is worth fighting for, especially when the stakes are high and affect the rights of masses.
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
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The Grayzone gives this excellent coverage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwjSF8Ar6dE
So does The Electronic Intifada: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8e5SmSy99Iw
Personally, without a permanent CEASE FIRE, this does not go far enough and the criminals ruling Israel and its puppet/USA will continue the slaughter: nyah! nyah! nyah! Try and stop us!
I am so disgusted with the psychos ruining this world!
Just say NO to war! Do NOT follow orders!
END ALL WARS NOW! END ALL MILITARY MADNESS NOW BEFORE IT ENDS ALL OF US!
Can't say this often enough! STOP BEING PLAYED - TARGET THE PUPPETMASTERS WHO WANT US AT EACH OTHER'S THROATS - ALL WARS ARE BANKERS WARS AS THEY PROFIT FROM DEATH AND DESTRUCTION!
The demonic despots of Davos at it again!
SCREW THE FEAR FAKERY! NO TRUSTING THE WEF RULING CLASS EVER!
Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this crucial post.
I have no fear of 'germs' or 'viruses'. One of the best places to go for reality: https://virustruth.net
I try to live without fear! Fear is the mind-killer!
PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGNS BY POWERFUL, WEALTHY CRIMINALS WITH EVIL INTENT CAN CAUSE ALL KINDS OF HAVOC! QUESTION EVERYTHING!
And these, the criminals behind the NAC and all the other schemes will use hypochondria hysteria and 'climate' hysteria to propagandize the gullible 'sheeple' into complying with TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT which is what this is really about!
There is a fate worse than death - I would rather die than be a robotized slave of technocratic overlords! This is my hill to die on!
Apoplectic livid rage hardly describes the intensity of emotions I have had and am having over what these malignant globalists are perpetrating!
There is no noxious crime that the evildoers desiring to lord it over us won't commit to maintain their stranglehold on power. A groundswell critical mass resistance to their murderous enslavement plans is needed urgently!
THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough! Mistakes were not made, it was always malice aforethought.
CLIMATE CHANGE IS AN EVEN WORSE FRAUD THAN THE PLANSCAMDEMIC! SO-CALLED GREEN TECH IS A GIGANTIC SCAM! MINING AND MANUFACTURING 'GREEN' PRODUCTS NEEDS COAL, GAS AND OIL AND MINING RARE MINERALS IS MORE ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC AND DESTRUCTIVE THAN LEGACY PRODUCTS. SCREW YOUR DAMNED AGENDA! climateviewer.com
Creative performing arts, fine arts and literary arts are the best part of being human and the thing the globalist predator technocrat megalomaniac total slavery control freaks most want to destroy.
Too many 'sheeple' are brainwashed to blindly obey authority figures on the media or in daily life in corrupt system ruled by control freak psychopaths who use propaganda lies to enslave their subjects and they are dumbed down to be obedient by 'education' institutions. Fortunately I was raised to question everything. This transcends party lines. We need a system that punishes psychopaths and rewards compassion and sharing, we need a system that actually follows The Constitution in reality.
I DO NOT COMPLY! NEVER HAVE, NEVER WILL!
I have a landline and a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, all the tech anyone should ever want or need. I never had and refuse to ever have one of those infernal mobile devices that are designed to enslave you.
My loathing of AI and all things NANO and digital knows no bounds!
Kudos to Interest of Justice's heroic efforts and success in the struggle. We the People must always be aware of the existential threats lurking behind this fight!
How I stick my thumb in the eyes of the grotesque billionaire bastards pushing their enslavement agenda and how I embrace being fully human.
Fighting the globalist predator technocrat psychopath megalomaniac TOTAL SLAVERY AGENDA one performance at a time!
Amazing Amy: Eccentric Yoga Entertainer!
As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (68) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily!
https://www.reverbnation.com/artist/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer
I try and live and embody the creative performing artistic world and life I so fervently want existence to be about.
They can stick their f*cking damned NANO, Digital IDs, AI, jabs and chips up their asses where the sun don't shine!
All manner of lies and propaganda spew forth from the upper echelons in governments worldwide who are completely intertwined with the global criminal ruling class that wants to commit the worst atrocities imaginable and suffer no consequences. And their corruption slithers down the chain of command creating petty tyrants everywhere.
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links.
We the People are facing HORRIFYING TECHNOCRATIC PSYCHOPATHY TO DESTROY HUMANITY AND ALL NATURAL LIFE!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back!
We must never lose sight of the larger picture of the vile malignance we are fighting against.
There is an insidious global ruling class plot to enslave all life on earth behind all the madness and suffering inflicted on We the People.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
Other than getting rid of nuclear weapons which I support 100% the rest of the anti-nuclear peace movement and CLIMATE CRISIS propaganda is parroting UN utter GARBAGE, a complete surrender to the ENSLAVEMENT AGENDA by the diabolical despots of Davos - ruling class criminals who lust for total power and control and all of whom should be tried and jailed for life and their malign organizations dismantled: the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the WHO, the BIS, NATO, Blackrock, Vanguard, The Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, The Bilderbergers, the CFR et al.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, geoengineering, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 (comparatively speaking), AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com
https://pandemicfacts.info
https://wearehumanwearefree.org/7-days-campaign/
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-roadmap-12-step-plan-to-create-a-totalitarian-new-world-order-were-on-number-8-headed-towards-number-9/
https://questioningcovid.com
https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1581-james-corbett-breaks-down-the-great-reset/
http://www.stopcp.com/GlobalResetPSYOP/GlobalResetPSYOPMindMap.html
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/09/04/breaking-major-investigative-report-by-association-of-french-reserve-army-officers-finds-covid-19-pandemic-to-have-a-hidden-agenda-for-global-totalitarianism-nanotech-chipping-of-all-5g-irradia/
Pam Popper: https://makeamericansfreeagain.com
Del Bigtree: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/highwire
https://www.technocracy.news
Naomi Wolf: https://dailyclout.io
www.nojabforme.info
https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-must-awaken-from-corona-coma-reject-great-reset-robotic-technocracy-assert-common-humanity/5745213
A farce. A biased court. Israel needs to root out Hamas forever. Israel should disregard this court ruling. Exactly where will you be on the next mass murder, barbaric behavior of the Arabs ha? Ringing your hands in your comfortable warm home? There will never be peace or comfort in this region because of the hatred that is spewing in every corner of the Arab world. For them the only peaceful solution is the extermination of all the Jews. I know you are pretty comfortable with that, but we are not. Israel should fight to survive. Every generation in the past has faced this hatred and desire to kill Jews, but Israelis shouldn’t have to put their arms down and accept this crap. Those who come to kill you should know, we will get up and kill you first….period.