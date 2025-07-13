Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
3d

O'righty then. A gaggle of pompous nerds in suits and lipstick decide to scribble delicious nonsense on pieces of paper. They make sure the nonsense is nice and tidy by numbering talking points and collating the mess into pages and pages of representational verbiage. They do this thousands of miles away in some alleged "neutral" country called Switzerland... "Neutral"?

Ooooh! we gasp and cringe. They're taking our 'rights' away. As if 'rights' ever had a relationship with humans. Quit the fucking bullshit, and bomb World Health and UN headquarters into piles of concrete and broken glass. Make sure all members are present... Stop cringing. Grow up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marilyn Hagerman's avatar
Marilyn Hagerman
3d

Has anyone ever asked this question? If WHO’s primary purpose is the health of populations around the world, why is there so much covert dishonesty, so much dark secrecy and manipulation of rules and regulations, a desperate attempt by the nefarious WHO executive to ram this directive through as law??

Here in Canada we have a Marxist Liberal dictatorship under the rule of globalist Mark Carney. His method of governance is an exact parallel to that of the WHO’s dictatorship!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture