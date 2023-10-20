Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Jon Olsen
Oct 20, 2023

These vaxxes "protect us" about as much as nuclear bombs "protect us." A monkey pox on them all!

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Jon Olsen
Oct 20, 2023

Visualize the time when certain genocidal corporations are dismembered and their assets impounded and used to compensate victims and for preventive, honest, scientifically based medicine. Contemplate that elation.

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