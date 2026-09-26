Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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1307stoic's avatar
1307stoic
Sep 26

The sad truth is the WHO and the other Globalist organisations were not created for the health and betterment of society.

The actors in the WHO have clear origins in Eugenics.

Medicine was also corrupted from Homeopathic origins.

Joe Rogan often states that most medicines began from a Natural plant/ Herb origin until synthetic versions were manufactured, it’s no secret.

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Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
Sep 26

I do not accept that this WHO? is the best way to deal with Health. A core of people in the UN (which also needs total examination, to act as co-ordinators in Health matters and let Countries deal with Health for many valid reasons screams out to be considered rather than this buddy WHO system who seem to need never ending money but there is no trasnparency, And Billy Gates and like can have an inordinate amount of say and control and has in this WHO!

Quality people in responsible positions within their native Country re Health is the answer,

This corporatisation and doubling up of roles is not needed.

I noted that there weree World Trade agreements that kicked in during the PLanScamDemic and Countries can accept medicines automatically if they have for example a seal of approVAL BY FOR E.G. The European Union or USA etc, and Countries who signed up to the WTO do not have to use their own Countries Labs to test the product coming in from overseas. WHY then does a Country waste money on having these Laboratories and Customs etc., what a cheap opt.out of responsibility, The Public of a Country thinking that the usual high standards that their COuntry had are still being applied, especially with a new product.

This automatic impramatur of this organisation is not on!

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