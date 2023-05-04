Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Donna's avatar
Donna
May 4, 2023

Yes!

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Eric P's avatar
Eric P
May 5, 2023

Wow. Look at how these sociopaths are all of a sudden trying to back pedal and make it seem like they actually give one sh*t about ethics when they clearly have not one single ethical bone between the lot of them! What a laugh! Where were their bloody ethical concerns a year or two or three ago while people’s lives were being destroyed and family members murdered??! Do they actually think this is going to get them off the hook for all their cruel and murderous actions? BY ANY AND ALL MEANS, SUE THE WHO OUT OF BLOODY EXISTENCE!!! And then move on to the likes of Fauci, Gates, Bourla, Schwab and all the rest of those demon rats! Speaking of Fauci, I love the part that says, “He (Fauci) noted that, while policy-making was fundamentally different in the previous administration, ethical principles drive discussions and decisions in the current administration.”Really?? So you mean to tell me that ethical principals drove discussions when crime boss Joe Biden and his administration put the bioweapon mandate hammer down on millions of Americans who would otherwise lose their ability to provide for themselves and their families?? Amazing how incapable these rats are of being truthful, even in their disingenuous attempt to portray themselves as actually giving a sh*t! I say sue them out of bloody existence!!

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