New Zealand 's prime minister Jacinda Ardern receives a damehood during an investiture held at Windsor Castle October 16, 2024..

Share

For the record, a Dame is LOWER than a Lady…. There is the title of a Lord and Lady (of which we are officially recognized by a Baron in a ceremony many years ago) and there are Knights and Dames, which are not as high of a title. The Damehood bestowed upon Jacinda Arden is not that special in our opinion, and certainly only ceremonial, with no additional powers. (Lady Xylie here at IOJ would just like to point that out…!) Lady Xylie here - just pointing out the ranks of different honorary titles… And that Lord Dustin and my title is HIGHER than Jacinda’s… Sorry Jacinda, but you are not a peer or nobility like we are. and FYI: we have NOTHING to do with the Windsors or THAT “nobility”

For those who want to know the difference of a Lady and Dame:

Lady

Social Title : "Lady" is a courtesy title used for women of certain ranks in the British nobility. It is often associated with the wives of lords or baronets. For example, the wife of a lord may be referred to as "Lady [Last Name]."

Usage in Nobility: The title can also be used by women who hold the rank of a peeress in their own right, such as a female baroness.

Dame

Honorary Title : "Dame" is an honorific title awarded to women in recognition of their contributions to society, similar to a knighthood for men. It is part of the British honors system and is typically conferred by the monarch.

Order of the British Empire: Women who receive this title are often appointed as Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) or other orders, acknowledging their achievements in various fields, such as arts, science, and public service.

Summary

Lady : A social title linked to nobility.

Dame: An honorary title recognizing significant contributions to society.

Both titles reflect respect and status, but they serve different purposes and contexts within British society.

Jacinda Arden Is Officially Now A Dame, Dammit - Show Respect!

Prince William, 42, was the royal handing out the honours, and his friendship with Jacinda, 44, was on full show as the two interacted.

Smiling broadly in each other's company, the two friends were pictured looking comfortable as the Prince of Wales pinned the honour onto her sash, near her waist.

The mother-of-one donned a navy blue maxi dress in a silky fabric, with short sleeves, a conservative round neckline, and generous skit.

She paired the frock with a pair of black heeled pumps. Meanwhile, her brunette locks were styled into a low bun, with two tendrils left loose to hang at either side of her face.

New Zealand 's prime minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured, left) receive a damehood during an investiture held at Windsor Castle today

Prince William (pictured, left) was the royal handing out the honours, and his friendship with Jacinda (pictured, right) was on full show as the two interacted, smiling during the event

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in dress uniform and a pair of classic black Oxford-style shoes.

Other people honoured at today's investiture, which saw 57 people recognised, included ultra-runner Jasmin Paris, 40, from Midlothian, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The Prince of Wales' former chief aide, Jean-Christophe Gray, was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

FRIENDS: The pair have shown their close bond before, when Prince William (pictured, left) greeted Jacinda (pictured, right) with a traditional Maori touch of the noses called a hongi during a two-day visit to New Zealand in 2019

The closeness exhibited today by the royal and the former New Zealand PM isn't the first time their friendly bond has been caught on camera.

In 2019, during a two-day visit to New Zealand, the prince commemorated Anzac Day.

The then-Duke, who cut a sombre figure, donning a navy suit during the ceremony at Auckland's War Memorial Museum, was joined by then PM-Jacinda Ardern.

William greeted Jacinda with a traditional Maori touch of the noses called a hongi.

According to reports, Jacinda was appointed a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours for her services to the state.

The appointment came just months after her shock resignation as PM.

Jacinda Ardern (pictured, left) was one of 57 people who were recognised at the investiture ceremony today

The former PM of New Zealand (pictured, right) released a statement ahead of today's event, saying it would be would be a 'really special day'

Her official citation listed her response to the Covid-19 pandemic, 'positioning New Zealand as having one of the lowest Covid-19 related death rates in the Western world'.

It also listed her leadership in response to the 15 March terrorist attacks.

In a statement ahead of today's ceremony, the former PM said: 'It will be a really special day - but amongst it all, it will be home that I will be thinking of.

'For me, accepting an honour is a way to say thank you to my family, those I worked with, and all the people who supported me to undertake a role that will forever be the greatest privilege of my life.'

She added that her family would be joining her for the event, as well as Whaea Esther Jessop from the London Māori club Ngāti Ranana - which had allowed her don one its ceremonial clocks (called kākahu) for the ceremony.

source

Share

Contribute

Leave a comment