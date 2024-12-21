Good day everyone! Thank you for being here in IoJ’s community. We will be hosting a webinar today in regarding the Pandemic Big Pharma mRNA [non] Vaccine products and discussing how we can all come together to help stop the nonsense.

IoJ has been negotiating with countries to stop the Pandemic Treaty such as Costa Rica. IoJ was able to negotiate to them to stop the treaty entirely. IoJ is now slipping into the government of the United States and will also be initiating infiltration into Canada as well!

After hosting a Nuremberg hearing with Costa Rica’s government, we aim to make this a main topic. IOJ is working on is stopping the mRNA experimental products and taking them off of the global market. They are using the Treaty and the IHR to implement their capabilities of calling more fake pandemics to get their Non vax technology on the emergency Use Listing allowing them to easily put their products into circulation around the world. All they need to do is call another fake pandemic to do it. IOJ needs major sponsor and funding to accomplish global issues such as these.

IOJ needs major sponsor and funding to accomplish global issues such as these.

Support Nuremberg Hearing

Help IoJ's Global Xmas Fundraiser

The treaty isn’t the only issue. Just IOJ was recently invited to take part in helping to shape new International law. IoJ is proud to be chosen to become certified by Diplo Diplomacy Academy in Malta, in the Decoding Disinformation project by ‘Info Trust Alliance’, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office and implemented by GIZ Moldova. We will be helping governments have more open dialogue from citizens to participate in the policies which affect them, such as disinformation and censorship.

Many many activities and ideas. If you come join our webinar today at 12pm eastern.

We will be opening the channels to all participating community members to have a say in our live video webinar. We will then be posting it in the community for everyone to reflect on.

Join today 12pm eastern! Get involved!

https://community.interestofjustice.org/events/stop-the-treaty-big-pharma-non-vaccine-takeover-nuremberg-accountability



Happy holidays and hope to see you there!

Cheers!

Interest of justice family

Interest of Justice is and has been fully supported by community. It's how we got the job done for Costa Rica dropping the entire pandemic treaty and more!.

We thank all of our AMAZING supporters this year for getting us this far. We cannot do this without community support.

IoJ is very far behind our yearly quota for funding this years projects that we mentioned. Would you consider making a substantial donation of $1000.00 or more before the new year starts? Tell everyone you know! We the people are the government!

Interest Of Justice Media is a 501c3 non-profit and all donations are tax deductible. Our EIN is 99-2410252

Happy Holidays!

IoJ Family