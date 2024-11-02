Light over Might! Not only is this a conscious community, it's really a time immemorial Society for the highest law of Wisdom. Training the initiates, masters and humanities most focused and effective warriors of light, because those special souls are here to win the ultimate battle for the freedom and dignity of man. Our role is to light the path to victory and ensure progress on the journey! We are a conscious community of lightworkers holding the flames of freedom, dignity and love for humanity. Join us and let's inspire the world we want to see out of the world we are creating to be.

JOIN Today! INVITE: IOJ's Private Community 2nd Webinar November 2, 2024, 12:00pm Eastern (NY) To Stop The W.H.O. 12th Special Session For The Pandemic Treaty Negotiations!

So far there are many countries already backing out of the treaty.

Join The 2nd Meeting Stop The Treaty

As our community grows larger, we have been expanding the platform and community engagement. Just recently added is a free resources area where you can learn about Freedom Of Information Act and how to file a conscious FOIA to government institutions and officials. We use tools like this to extract information and make it public. IOJ is creating a fun environment to engage active

Last week was an introduction to our platform and new members who are interested in participating. Once in the platform you gain access to the information on how to become a conscious advocate.

Don’t worry if you miss this one, make sure to RSVP for the next On November 9, 2024:

Join TO RSVP for The Next meeting

A recap on what to do once in

In the new conscious community platform you will find your very warm welcome, and easy guidance for helping you to help your country form a collective to stop the pandemic treaty.

Welcome dear light-worker for humanity! We built this community for you all to talk and build your evidence bases in one spot for more privacy and functionality! Also, for people signing up, it's much better to use the browser in your telephone signing up rather than the App. Once you have signed up using your phones browser, you will have full access through the app. download and sign into the App or continue through your browser. Once you join the community, if you are on a telephone, please notice that on the left of your screen there is a toggle button which will open to links where you can navigate around. Preliminary step: Introduce yourself. Head to the Feed page in the overview section and introduce yourself! Maybe ask if there is anyone already in your country working on the same mission. This is your space to be active in. There is POWER in the word community! You will be happy to find there are 5 easy steps to help stop the Pandemic Treaty!

We need to act now as they are wanting to vote in the treaty via special session Starting Novermber 4, 2024 Lets stick together!

Join the Interest of Justice conscious community for activism & personal sovereign mastery: Stop theTreaty, Nuremberg Hearing(s) and much more!

We are taking a journey to justice together and plan to change the world for the better by taking bold, conscious and diplomatic moves to INFLUENCE & TRANSMUTE DARK TO LIGHT. Angry activism is not as high vibe as conscious activation of each nation. En-LIGHT-en your governments and be a change-maker.

The next INB meeting will be critical in determining whether a streamlined "Pandemic Agreement Lite" will emerge, or if deeper divisions among the negotiators will persist.

Also, IOJ is having a Nuremberg Hearing: Lets Join Together and Change Humanity! Help Change History by helping fund the legal fees and hold a hearing for justice for humanity! We still need your help!

For those who read the following post with IOJ’s message and are reaching out to IOJ to help every donation - please know from our hearts to yours - small and large, each donation is LITERALLY making a real difference!

Help Fund The Nuremberg Hearing 11-11

Read all about it here:

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, NurembergHearing.org, where you can explore the full story behind this critical case and the significance of the first-ever Nuremberg Hearing of its kind.

The site is just starting, and being built behind the scenes, but will be fully open this week to offer a comprehensive overview with documents, videos and exclusive livestreams of why this case is so crucial for global justice and how it sets a precedent that could protect communities worldwide. Join now at foundling level and help us design the experience!

The countries violated Nuremberg Code because WHO Authorized the covid [non] vaccine and DEFRAUDED the countries that its “safe and effective” not research.

Help Fund The Nuremberg Hearing 11-11

