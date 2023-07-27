Updated - from LifeSite News:

(LifeSiteNews) — JPMorgan Chase Bank has canceled the bank accounts of Dr. Joseph Mercola’s business, some of its employees, and their relatives.

According to a report by Florida’s Voice, Mercola Market, its CEO and CFO, and some of their relatives received letters from Chase Bank on July 13 informing them that their business and personal bank accounts will be closed. The letters did not state any reason for the sudden termination of the accounts.

Chase bank has shut down our business bank accounts along with the accounts of my CEO and CFO, as well as their family members (including spouse and child). They’ve refused to provide any reason for doing so, the oldest account has been active for 18 years.… — Dr. Joseph Mercola (@mercola) July 25, 2023

Mercola Market CEO Steven Rye told LifeSiteNews in an email that the company believes the cancelations were “politically motivated”:

We are fairly certain this was politically motivated. Why else go after the employees and their families? They are specifically denying our requests to understand why they did this. If we made a mistake or violated a policy just tell us. Disclosing any plans would sabotage those plans but be sure we are executing one that was developed for an event like this. We have friends that work at Chase at many different levels. They are completely perplexed by this, they know our business, they know our transactions – they acknowledge that we are, and have always been a great customer for quite a long time. Whoever made this decision needs to come forward, just explain yourself. If you go out of the way to target the employees and their families, explain your position so everyone can understand what ideology must be maintained to bank at Chase.

The Mercola CEO told Florida’s Voice that he believes their accounts were shut down due to Dr. Mercola’s opposition to the mainstream Covid narrative.

“I believe they cancelled all of the accounts because of Dr. Mercola’s (our employer) opinions,” Rye said. “He has carried a contradictory view throughout the COVID narrative and co-authored the best selling book ‘The Truth About COVID-19’ which exposed the likelihood that this virus was engineered in a laboratory funded by the NIH [National Institutes of Health].”

Rye said that his wife’s bank accounts were also terminated and that he was told by Chase Bank that his children would not be able to open accounts at Chase in the future.

“It’s just hard to believe that your family, your wife, your kids can’t have a bank account because of the opinions of your employer and they’ve never done anything wrong,” Rye stated. “We all have completely clear records.”

Some employees of Chase Bank appeared to be confused about the sudden closure of the accounts as well. According to Florida’s Voice, Rye received an email from a Chase representative, saying that he is “still trying to figure out what is going on.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, the tyrants are ramping it up.

The people behind this depravation of rights to equal treatment and safety and financial interests are criminals. There is no way this is legal.

IOJ is working very hard behind the scenes and we are about to blow open the whole targeting of whistleblowers and the punishment of their exercise of rights through censorship, de-platforming, de-banking and defaming, shaming and blaming in court. Enough is enough. We must Stop Global Censorship. NOW! Mercola and his targeted crew will presumably sue for this outrage, but IOJ is also going to help for our part using international law and human rights arguments and we really want to find out if UN is behind this. We will be filing freedom of information requests to get to the bottom of this happening to top voices that dissent against government BS. Enough is enough. This really makes us fired up for justice. Tribe, lets help bring down the illegal de-banking industry before we all cant buy or sell, that is, unless we are braindead and agree to be ruled by people with no sense, no science and no moral compass!

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Interest of Justice exists to hold health policy, and the governments behind it, accountable to the law. We bring strategic legal action against the COVID-19 countermeasures and the government programs behind them, to restore the Nuremberg Code's first rule: no experiment without free, informed consent. Alongside the cases, our independent media exposes the wrongdoing and lays out how to fix it. We file what our budget allows, and every increase in support puts another case in front of a judge. IoJ is reader-funded, with no corporate or pharmaceutical money.

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