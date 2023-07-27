Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Lizzy H's avatar
Lizzy H
Jul 27, 2023

NatWest in UK did the same thing to Nigel Farage recently and he obtained through FOI that indeed it was done for his political views and subsequently the CEO has be forced to resign.

So the lesson here is to keep the pressure up.

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
Jul 27, 2023

Here in New Zealand we are experiencing similar actions taken against those who stand up for their democratic rights. One such person is appealing his six month prison sentence this coming Monday (along with a colleague) for voicing his opinions contrary to Government mandates and main steam narratives and had his bank account closed 2 years ago.

It is important we voice our disapproval in any way we can to put and end to this take over of our liberties.

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