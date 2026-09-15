BREAKING: Chief Judge James E. Boasberg has GRANTED my Motion for Extension of Time in Eshleman v. Hegseth — and he did it the same day I filed it. I filed at 4:13 in the morning; by 1:49 that afternoon, the Court had ruled.

In his own words:

“MINUTE ORDER: The Court ORDERS that: 1) The [11] Motion for Extension of Time is GRANTED; and 2) Plaintiff shall file proof of proper service by October 14, 2026. So ORDERED by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg on September 14, 2026.”

And the best part? The service arrived. All five certified-mail packets reached Washington, D.C., and we’re now just waiting on the government to sign for them over the next day or so. The moment those signatures show up in USPS, the 60-day clock for the government to answer begins — and I will immediately alert the judge. Everything is on track, exactly as it should be.

For anyone nervous that it’s Judge Boasberg — let me put your mind at ease. I’ve done a lot of research on this, and believe it or not, he may be one of the best judges on the planet for this particular case. Here’s why: this is a straightforward, black-letter issue of law — not a mere matter of opinion or discretion he can wave away. He is known for being strict and exacting about exactly these kinds of legal duties. And when the law is this clear and the government’s duty is purely ministerial, a strict, by-the-book judge is precisely the judge you want. It means the law gets applied as written — which is why I believe we’re in a strong position to win.

So please keep praying — for the signatures to come in quickly, for this case to keep moving with no obstacles, and for the truth to finally get its day in court. The law is on our side, and now the process is too.

mRNA is not going to take itself off the market.

This is our moment — let’s fund it like it matters, because it truly does!

100% non profit work really matters and so does your help to make this legal work happen!

I’m so happy Judge Boasberg is being responsive and has already granted two minor motions: 1. for me to be able to upload on the online site like an attorney as well as 2. granted this motion to allow for late service of process to be filed and keep the case alive Let's keep the winning streak going where he grants our motions and signs the proposed orders that I made for him like he has been so far. He’s ruling correctly on my motions.

and keep the prayers coming because we really should win this case for humanity.

Sending you love and Light! From Lady Xylie - IoJ

I’ll alert you the moment those signatures come in from the government.

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