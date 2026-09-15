BREAKING: Chief Judge James E. Boasberg has GRANTED my Motion for Extension of Time in Eshleman v. Hegseth — and he did it the same day I filed it. I filed at 4:13 in the morning; by 1:49 that afternoon, the Court had ruled.
In his own words:
“MINUTE ORDER: The Court ORDERS that: 1) The [11] Motion for Extension of Time is GRANTED; and 2) Plaintiff shall file proof of proper service by October 14, 2026. So ORDERED by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg on September 14, 2026.”
And the best part? The service arrived. All five certified-mail packets reached Washington, D.C., and we’re now just waiting on the government to sign for them over the next day or so. The moment those signatures show up in USPS, the 60-day clock for the government to answer begins — and I will immediately alert the judge. Everything is on track, exactly as it should be.
For anyone nervous that it’s Judge Boasberg — let me put your mind at ease. I’ve done a lot of research on this, and believe it or not, he may be one of the best judges on the planet for this particular case. Here’s why: this is a straightforward, black-letter issue of law — not a mere matter of opinion or discretion he can wave away. He is known for being strict and exacting about exactly these kinds of legal duties. And when the law is this clear and the government’s duty is purely ministerial, a strict, by-the-book judge is precisely the judge you want. It means the law gets applied as written — which is why I believe we’re in a strong position to win.
So please keep praying — for the signatures to come in quickly, for this case to keep moving with no obstacles, and for the truth to finally get its day in court. The law is on our side, and now the process is too.
mRNA is not going to take itself off the market.
This is our moment — let’s fund it like it matters, because it truly does!
100% non profit work really matters and so does your help to make this legal work happen!
I’m so happy Judge Boasberg is being responsive and has already granted two minor motions: 1. for me to be able to upload on the online site like an attorney as well as 2. granted this motion to allow for late service of process to be filed and keep the case alive
Let's keep the winning streak going where he grants our motions and signs the proposed orders that I made for him like he has been so far. He’s ruling correctly on my motions.
and keep the prayers coming because we really should win this case for humanity.
Sending you love and Light! From Lady Xylie - IoJ
I’ll alert you the moment those signatures come in from the government.
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Related Reading from Interest of Justice
📌 This Morning’s Article — The Motion I Filed That Judge Boasberg Just Granted
HUGE EXPERIMENTATION LAWSUIT FILED — DoD, HHS, FDA Sued in Landmark Case
Tomorrow a Federal Judge Gets the Case — The Pentagon Hid It, HHS Admitted It in Writing
New COVID-19 mRNA Shots Approved by the Same Government That Said mRNA Does More Harm Than Good
America Wrote the Nuremberg Code to Stop Mass Human Experimentation — FDA Broke It on 670 Million Civilians
Fifty Days Until Bill Gates Takes the Stand in the Netherlands
Gates and Bourla Have a Court Date. FDA Still Doesn't Have to Answer Mandamus for 60+ More Days. Both Cases Will Be Heard Same Time!
IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.
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Supporting your effort 100%! Glad to be a paying subscriber. Adding prayers!
Can't say this often enough!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
The narcissistic monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Good news! Well done.