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S Terry's avatar
S Terry
6hEdited

All Pharma is Poison ... right back to its conception in 1880s with Eugenicist, Freemason and Standard Oil Tycoon JD Rockefeller, who has employed and conducted a 90% world depopulation plan since the 1880s - with saccharin and meningitis vax, which was distributed to ALL soldiers at the onset of WWI, 1917, along with Agent Orange (chemo) which killed 2/3rds of the world population. WAKE UP WORLD! - The Secret Covenant & Birth of Pharma - https://sterry448.substack.com/p/the-secret-covenant-and-pharmacology?r=pvup8

Deadly graphene in PCR & bioweapon ~ Alien Origin & Murder of Inventor Whistleblowers! https://sterry448.substack.com/p/graphene-in-pcr-and-bioweapon-deadly?r=pvup8

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julie's avatar
julie
7h

Humanity will win!! God is on our side!! Great job exposing all of these details!

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