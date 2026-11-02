This is Lady Xylie, founder of Interest of Justice (IoJ). Tonight’s post takes a hopeful and historical angle. In 2003 six service members took the Pentagon to court over forced anthrax shots, and a judge in the same Washington courthouse where my mRNA mandamus case sits ruled that consent comes first. Judges + law = RIGHTS

Without INFORMED CONSENT or a presidential waiver, he wrote, troops can’t be made into “guinea pigs for experimental drugs.” The vaccine given to US soldiers protects against cutaneous anthrax but has not been proved to work against inhalation anthrax - NIH site

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Stop Covid Vaccines NOW Legal Fund

My case stands on the other half of the 1997 law that win was built on.

50 USC 1520a bars Pentagon tests of biological agents on people without informed consent and orders a full accounting to Congress 30 days before any study.

Its sister law, 10 USC 1107, stopped forced anthrax shots in Doe v. Rumsfeld.

Anthrax Vaccine Pamphlets:

Lawsuit Success - Experimental Anthrax shots stopped without consent

To be clear, the anthrax case never raised 1520a or the required informed consent report to Congress that my mandamus has at it’s core argument in front of Judge Boasberg now. I haven’t found any court that has enforced the 1520a(d) report I’m in court now to enforce as a MANDATORY DUTY. This is pretty exciting & historical.

1520a that I’m using is actually the stronger law. A President can waive the soldiers’ consent rule in writing, but 1520a has no waiver, no national security exception and no emergency exception. NONE.

Every quote of 1520a and 1107 below is quoted word for word from the official US Code text.

THE LAW HISTORY LESSON: In 1950 a Navy ship sprayed bacteria over San Francisco Bay, and nobody on shore was asked. Americans found out in 1977, when Pentagon witnesses acknowledged open-air tests at a Senate health subcommittee hearing. That same year Congress passed its first law limiting Pentagon tests of chemical and biological agents on people. In 1997 Congress rewrote it as 50 USC 1520a, and in the same defense bill, Pub. L. 105-85, signed November 18, 1997, it wrote 10 USC 1107 to protect soldiers.

The soldiers’ half of the law has already won in court. The civilian half of the same law is the duty in my mRNA mandamus case I’m demanding is enforced by the Judge.

About my mandamus to enforce 1520a’s non experimentation duties: What 1520a says, word for word. The Secretary of Defense “may not conduct (directly or by contract)” any “test or experiment involving the use of a chemical agent or biological agent on a civilian population,” or “any other testing of a chemical agent or biological agent on human subjects.” Medical and protective research is allowed “only if informed consent to the testing was obtained from each human subject in advance of the testing on that subject.”

Then comes the required report. Within 30 days of final approval of plans for “any experiment or study” testing a biological agent on people, the Pentagon has to send the Armed Services Committees “a report setting forth a full accounting of those plans,” and the study “may then be conducted only after the end of the 30-day period.”

Notice - does the following definition in law 1520a sound like the covid shots to you?

A biological agent includes any “bioengineered, or synthesized component” of a microorganism, “whatever its origin or method of production,” that can cause “biological malfunction in a human.”

Read those words carefully and you can see what Congress was closing off. “By contract” means the Pentagon can’t hand the job to a company and walk away. “Whatever its origin” means lab-or Pharma made still counts. And the report means Congress sees the plan (including for informed consent) before anyone rolls up a sleeve to take something that could potentially harm or kill them.

The soldiers’ case. In 2003 more than 900,000 service members had taken the anthrax shot, the AP reported, and hundreds who refused were punished or pushed out. Six of them sued as John and Jane Doe. In Doe v. Rumsfeld Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, in the same Washington courthouse where my case Eshleman v. Hegseth sits today, found FDA had never properly approved the vaccine for inhaled anthrax.

Without INFORMED CONSENT or a presidential waiver, he wrote, troops can’t be made into “guinea pigs for experimental drugs.” On October 27, 2004 he held the forced program illegal, and the Pentagon paused shots for more than a million troops, CIDRAP reported.

Why the shots could go on voluntarily. The case rested on 1107, and 1107 only demands consent, so a soldier who says yes isn’t a violation. In 2005 FDA issued an emergency use authorization under a law passed the year before, and that EUA law requires telling people “of the option to accept or refuse administration of the product.” The court let the Pentagon offer the shot on those terms. Voluntary was what the law wanted all along.

The half nobody’s tested. Doe v. Rumsfeld never raised 1520a or the report to Congress. Even 1107’s consent rule bends — the President can waive it in writing on finding consent “is not in the interests of national security.” 1520a has no waiver at all, no national security exception and no emergency exception. IoJ hasn’t found a single court that’s enforced the 1520a(d) report. Count I of Eshleman v. Hegseth, filed pro se in Xylie Eshleman’s own name, asks the court to order it & declare the shots were illegal if it wasn’t filed (it was not filed according to FOIA requests by the way).

Put the two cases side by side and they match point for point.

The shot wasn’t approved for the job — In 2003 the anthrax vaccine was being given against inhaled anthrax, a use FDA had never properly approved. In 2020 your COVID shot reached you under emergency use authorization, months before FDA approved any of them.

The Pentagon was the buyer — The anthrax program was the Defense Department’s own. For COVID, the Army signed the Operation Warp Speed contracts that paid for your first doses.

FDA moved only when a court did — FDA rushed out its anthrax paperwork days after Judge Sullivan ruled. On IoJ’s Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807, FDA sat silent for 455 days and FDA’s CBER only wrote back or cared after it was sued.

The law already had the answer — In 2004 it was 10 USC 1107, and the soldiers won. In 2026 it’s 50 USC 1520a, the stronger sister with no waiver, and nobody’s asked a court to enforce its report until now. It is TIME.

Six people with one law and a willing judge stopped a Pentagon program in 2004. If tonight’s the right night for you, the IoJ Legal Fund covers legal costs, filing fees and court costs, and a general gift keeps IoJ going while the case runs. It’s a labor of love, so give only if and when it’s right for you, and share this far and wide either way.

Congress wrote 1520a so the public’s representatives would see every plan to test a biological agent on people before it started & have oversight of experiments on civilians. IF THOSE DUTIES ARE MISSING IT EXPRESSLY PROHIBITED DOD FROM STARTING THE EXPERIMENTS WITH BIOLOGICAL AGENTS LIKE COVID INJECTIONS. It’s kindof a BIG deal dammit.

Whether that informed consent report and Congressional permission exists for the experimental shots that civilians took is a question a federal court can now answer.

Justice is coming! Help me make it happen - share this far and wide and support generously - the legal battle is NOW & we need to support each other to fix this mess!

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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Your support matters to help fuel the mandamus to stop the mRNA injections! I can’t do this properly or full speed alone - your support matters & is very appreciated! The Governments response is around the corner so let’s prepare! Join this fight NOW! You can be a hero to give to the IoJ Legal Fund right now when it helps most for helping Lady Xylie cover the legal costs, filing fees and court costs in Eshleman v. Hegseth, make a general gift, or become a paid subscriber to keep IoJ going as a non profit labor of love. Only if and when it’s right for you. IoJ is a 100% non profit 501c3. Your support makes a really big difference to take all the weight off me alone. The governments reply is due soon (in DAYS) and Im honestly pretty stressed that I haven’t raised all the funds needed for an Attorney to fully take over the main lawsuit. I hope you agree that I should have ample support so I do not have to do all the legal work and also fund it myself - especially since this is a huge lawsuit against DoD, FDA & HHS & I get NO benefit if I win - except to enforce laws and redefine the shots correctly as NOT VACCINES to stop them for humanity & help save lives from harm! If you are able to gift a large donation this is a VERY worthy cause to invest in! Please give as much as you can, and share it. Fund it like it matters. It does. Thank you. Every gift is deeply appreciated, because we’re all in this together. — Lady Xylie – IoJ Stop Covid Vaccines NOW Legal Fund We are the light shining through the rain!

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