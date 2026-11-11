Happy 11-11 portal! Chief Judge James E. Boasberg granted the government’s motion for more time on November 10. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA now have until DECEMBER 9, 2026 to “answer or otherwise respond” to the mandamus petition in Eshleman v. Hegseth. That date is on the docket, in the judge’s own order.

The court’s notice of the order, November 10, 2026. Excerpt. “Respondents’ Unopposed Motion for Extension of Time is GRANTED; and (2) Respondents shall answer or otherwise respond to the Petition on or before December 9, 2026. So ORDERED by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg on November 10, 2026.”

IoJ has been trying to get one simple answer. When will FDA respond to the citizen petition to reclassify the so-called vaccines as gene therapy and take them off the market? Here’s how that went.

Last week , the Justice Department attorney handling the case told Lady Xylie that if he had information he could share about when the government would answer, he’d be happy to pass it along. He didn’t have a date.

Next , FDA’s vaccine center, CBER, said it got her phone number and has forwarded her question of “when will the FDA respond” to the right office.

Then on November 10, that office, FDA’s Division of Dockets, wrote back, skirting the question. Because the petition is now the subject of active litigation, FDA says every communication about it has to go to the Justice Department attorney.

That’s the same attorney who doesn’t have a date until FDA gives him one. FDA sends the question to the Justice Department, and the Justice Department doesn’t have FDA’s answer. Round and round it goes, and nobody will say when the petition gets answered. The closed loop of lunacy.

FDA did confirm one thing so far in humanity’s favor. The new evidence IoJ filed at their request, an amendment and supplement to Citizen Petition FDA-2025-P-1807, “has been posted” to the public record. So the evidence is on the record, and the only date anyone has set is the judge’s.

And here’s the part that gives us hope. When FDA asked IoJ for the evidence it would take to prove everything, it didn’t automatically deny the petition over what wasn’t attached, the way petitions so often get denied. That means there’s still a chance they’ll do the right thing. We need everybody to pray.

Here’s why that matters. The petition was filed June 17, 2025. Under 21 CFR 10.30(e)(2), FDA has 180 days to respond to a citizen petition. Those 180 days ran out on December 13, 2025. As of today that’s 333 days with no substantive answer.

That’s exactly what a writ of MANDAMUS is for. It’s an order from a federal judge telling a government agency to do a duty it already owes. The case asks for two things.

Count I asks the court to make the Defense Department file the report to Congress that 50 USC 1520a(d) requires before it experiments on people with biological agents.

Count II asks the court to make FDA give the petition a real answer based on the real applicable laws and science, not some lame, irrelevant or shady answer.

FDA can answer the petition any time it wants. IoJ argues that without a court order, there’s no sign it will. Will FDA answer on its own before December 9, or wait for the judge? Watch the docket.

Dr. Mike Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, is watching too.

Let’s see what Dr. Yeadon has to say about this case.

Excerpts. Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote, “What’s brilliant is that the justice system has acknowledged the allegations and now cannot easily ignore its own procedural rules. So, will the Federal Government accept the accusation of deploying an experimental substance or will they declare that it’s not and so no report to Congress was ever required? … Watch this space with an expectation of movement in early December.” Lady Xylie answered, “As of last night, Chief Judge Boasberg has ordered them to answer by December 9. You called it, early December!”

This isn’t new, and it isn’t the first anniversary this week. On November 9, 2023, a Costa Rica court held a court-ordered Nuremberg hearing on IoJ’s appeal asking it to stop the COVID shot experiments. IoJ has been fighting to get those same experts back in front of the court ever since.

In May 2024, at the World Health Assembly, Costa Rica’s Vice President, who was also its Health Minister, broke from the WHO pandemic treaty consensus and quoted IoJ’s request when she did it. Then, two years ago today, on November 11, 2024, Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay testified as expert witnesses at IoJ’s private Nuremberg hearing with the Vice President and Health Ministry office.

Costa Rica’s officials sat down and heard these scientists. So why won’t RFK Jr. listen to them either?

The petition before the judge asks Secretary Kennedy to hear the same three scientists under RFK Jr.’s special authorities granted by law.

Screenshot of the petition requesting our experts to be heard by Mr. Kennedy. MAHA, Make America Honorable Again. Excerpt. “Scientific Hearing. CONVENE A FORMAL SCIENTIFIC HEARING with expert witnesses including Dr. Michael Yeadon (former Vice President of Pfizer), Dr. Janci Lindsay, Alexandra Latypova, and other qualified experts pursuant to the Secretary’s authority under 42 U.S.C. § 217a…”

The government’s own scientific integrity rules say dissenting experts belong at the policy table. If their own rules say they’re supposed to listen to experts like these, why won’t Mr. Kennedy hold the meeting? Why won’t RFK Jr. hold the scientific hearing IoJ has been formally asking for since June 2025?

Do they want real and honorable science? IoJ is offering Mr. Kennedy exactly what he needs on a silver platter to take these shots off the market. So where is RFK Jr.? Why isn’t he helping move this along faster and setting the dissenter scientific advisory meetings needed to show him the evidence, so he can make the proper decision to protect the health of every American?

By the way, IoJ is using these same 30 days too. While the government prepares its answer, we’re raising the support to put this case in the hands of a fearless legal team that will study every page and fight it point for point. Lady Xylie filed pro se, in her own name, because an organization can only appear in federal court through licensed counsel, and IoJ couldn’t afford that when the case was filed.

This case is about protecting people from being experimented on without their consent, and that’s worth asking for every day until the full amount is raised for a proper legal team to take over. At the rate gifts are coming in, we’ll likely need every one of these 30 days. We’re getting closer, and we still need substantial help, but people are stepping up a little here and a little there, with a few larger gifts pushing things forward faster, and that gives us real faith we can pull this off. We just need more of you to join the fight now.

If you have the means to give heavily, please do, so Lady Xylie can stop asking and get to work beating them in court. Every gift goes to legal costs, filing fees and court costs. Give only if and when it’s right for you, and to everyone who already has, thank you so much - it really helps make this possible.

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

Since 2020, people have spent years trying to educate the public, digging through the facts, the laws and the science, and asking the same questions over and over. All of it comes down to this case now.

On December 9 the government answers in federal court. What it says will show whether the promise of INFORMED CONSENT, made at Nuremberg and written into US law, still means anything to the people sworn to keep it.

Keep your eye on this space. It’s about to get interesting.

This hasn’t been an easy fight, and it’s been tedious. So watch this space and stick with us. Justice isn’t easy, but it’s worth it.

Stop the COVID & mRNA Shots — Back the Legal Fund

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

Related reading

DOJ tells a federal judge the “non-consensual biological experimentation” mandamus lawsuit against DoD, RFK Jr. & FDA raises “issues infrequently encountered by this Office” is the filing that led to this order.

CBER Acts On IoJ mRNA Lawsuit & Citizen Petition - Posts Evidence Of Harm To Regulations.gov & Wants My Phone # is when FDA put IoJ’s evidence of harm on the public record.

Gene therapy NOT a vaccine? FDA REQUESTS EVIDENCE & receives 29 exhibits. is when FDA asked for the evidence and IoJ sent 29 exhibits.

The Army signed a $10 billion Pfizer COVID shot contract after calling it a “prototype” of a “currently unapproved” shot is the Pentagon paper trail behind Count I.

FDA warns gene therapy DNA caused cancer, and IoJ’s petition now before a federal judge asks why the COVID shots got a pass shows what the petition asks FDA.

Today Was 11-11 Nuremberg Hearing - Great Job To The Expert Witnesses Dr. Mike Yeadon, Dr. Janci, Sasha Latypova & Dr. Leisha is the November 2024 hearing where they testified.

Watch Full Private Nuremberg Hearing Against Experimental WHO mRNA “Vaccine” - Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay & Dr. Martin has the full hearing video, requested by the Vice President of Costa Rica.

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