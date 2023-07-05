Censorship Tyrants Dealt Hard Blow In Court. Their Days Are Numbered.

Injunction Issued To Prevent or At Least Curtail White House's Social Media Censorship Scheme

Link to the full ruling:

Link to the short part of the ruling with the injunction being GRANTED and ISSUED

Judge on U.S. Independence Day, July 4, 2023: Biden admin & Big Tech may have orchestrated “the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.”

Excerpts from the Judge Doughty ruling:

“This case is about the Free Speech Clause in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. The explosion of social-media platforms has resulted in unique free speech issues— this is especially true in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. If the allegations made by Plaintiffs are true, the present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.

In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech.

Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines. The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology.

The Plaintiffs have presented substantial evidence in support of their claims that they were the victims of a far-reaching and widespread censorship campaign. This court finds that they are likely to succeed on the merits of their First Amendment free speech claim against the Defendants. Therefore, a preliminary injunction should issue immediately against the Defendants . . . .”

This includes the FBI, CISA, CDC, White House, etc!

Why it pays to be PERSISTENT:

It always pays in the end to believe in and FIGHT FOR the great rule of LAW:

From the Attorney General of Missouri a few months ago:

“I want to protect Missourians and the freedoms they enjoy, which is why as Attorney General, I will always defend the Constitution. This case is about the Biden Administration’s blatant disregard for the First Amendment and its collusion with Big Tech social media companies to suppress speech it disagrees with,” said Attorney General Bailey. “I will always fight back against unelected bureaucrats who seek indoctrinate the people of this state by violating our constitutional right to free and open debate.”



Exhibits include:

This win was not fast - but at least it is correct!

Missouri v. Biden was filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana on May 5, 2022. They filed for a Motion for Expedited Preliminary Injunction-Related Discovery on June 17, 2022, and that motion was granted on July 12, 2022, clearing the way for Missouri and Louisiana to gather discovery and documents from Biden Administration and social media companies.

The request for depositions was filed on October 10, 2022, and that motion was granted on October 21, 2022, allowing Missouri and Louisiana to depose top-ranking officials in the federal government under oath. So far, Missouri and Louisiana have deposed Dr. Anthony Fauci, FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan, Eric Waldo of the Surgeon General’s Office, Carol Crawford of the CDC, and Daniel Kimmage of the State Department.

July 4th, 2023: the Preliminary injunction was GRANTED and the case will now move forward to proving the evil censorship scheme happened, was the US governments fault, and hopefully lead to some way to actually stop censorship coming from US officials and agencies.

IOJ is so happy about this development, but let us remember, its not over. The fight against global censorship is just beginning.

IOJ thinks a LOT more can and should be done by Attorney Generals, legal groups and citizens who were censored themselves.

In our next post we will give just one of many ideas that States and victims can use to combat the corruption of the global censorship cartel that the US is merely assisting.

We all know the US state censorship comes from top down. From UN, WHO and WEF - in bed with Pharma and stakeholder capitalism - and then down to our corrupt, penetrated by WEF overly compliant States - to us… that is the real problem.

This ruling is a great first step in combatting censorship and identifying the fact that States are hiring bi-proxy abusers to harass and destroy us, but it fails to address the real international parties controlling and directing the wrongdoing.

Lets stop this censorship rein of terror once and for all by naming names like UN, WEF and WHO… Its just so evil.

Remember tribe, Rule of Law is our ONLY real hope.

Thanks for your support to the legal teams taking real efforts to take these extreme cases on!

Its working - Law is working. We can do more, but thats on us legal beagles - not the law. The law is in tact. Enforcement is our job to make the law happen. Keep the faith.

There is still good out there. Tyranny is losing bigly.

The censorship came from UN & WHO!

If you agree the WHO should be held responsible for global censorship, please support the only case on earth (our international case: Sue The WHO & their cohorts) that has already achieved the impossible feat of correctly waiving the DG Tedros sovereign immunity and is able bring WHO to justice for all their crimes, delicts and wrongdoings, including censorship.

Our case is one of a kind because we are calling it out all the way - We allege the censorship is a psychological experiment by UN, WEF and WHO et al to terrorize us all into taking medical experiments.

Its way bigger than mere censorship - its the malicious MOTIVE of experimenting on us with no informed consent using psy ops, behavioral modification and punishments of the exercise of rights like censorship, de-banking, de-platforming, defaming, shaming and blaming.

These are crimes against humanity of persecution, not just censorship.

Like we said, more can be done. We can all sue criminally and all the way up to UN.

Our site: StopGlobalCensorship.org is being built now (we are going as fast as we can the past few months to get it done to launch) and we will announce it shortly for you to join and share to stop censorship globally. Far, far beyond the White House, anti censorship rulings must be issued all the way up to the desk of Tedros and Klaus.

This is The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law…

The tyrants are finding out slowly but surely…

Blessings tribe!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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