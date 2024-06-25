Julian Assange Is Finally Freed!!!!
In a major development, Australian Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has walked free from a British prison after striking a plea deal over US Criminal Charges.
Stella Assange, Julians wife and mother of two children, writes on Twitter (X) :
Julian is free!!!!
Words cannot express our immense gratitude to YOU - yes YOU - who have all mobilized for years to make this happen. THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU.
Assange pleaded guilty to the US in order to be released, but don’t get bummed.
The genius part is the expected sentence is less than the time he has already spent in prison. His Attorney was clearly thinking straight!
Interest of Justice thinks this is really smart and bad ass! Bravo! I’m guilty, let me go, I already spent my time!
WikiLeaks founder boarded a flight to leave the UK on Monday to the dismay of the corrupt US government he exposed, and to the delight of freedom lovers everywhere.
This ends the long-standing legal dispute over the publication of a series of secret documents.
In our opinion the US government should really just clean up their act rather than try to destroy investigative journalists and public interest stories.
Julian Assange is a hero to advocates of free and open information and he is also seen as an enemy to the US government for leaking their nefarious secrets and singlehandedly exposing a series of criminal activities and lawlessness.
Julian Assange embodies our motto: Be the PERSISTENCE! He held out and won! At great expense to himself and his family, but integrity carries a cost, winning this carries a cost, and he paid, but he won. We are so proud!
Infinite blessings and prayers for Julian and his family! We hope he will get rest and be able to make up for lost time with his family, but we also can’t help but hope Julian will finally release the smart dust info he mentioned JUST before his arrest!
VIDEO - ON HIS WAY - FREEDOM - THE NEW JOURNEY OF LIFE BEGINS - STARTING OVER :
We are all behind you and so happy for you Julian Assange and family!
Julian Assange boards flight at London Stansted Airport at 5PM (BST) Monday June 24th.
This is for everyone who worked for his freedom: thank you.
Source :
https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15480
https://t.me/QueueForBrain/15479
Julian Assange is free! Finally! A really good day, after all these years!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2024/06/25/julian-assange-reaches-us-plea-deal/
WikiLeaks :
