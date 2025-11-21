Declaring it’s a human right to identify your sex rather than accepting biological reality as a given. From that single error, propagating errors cascade through the entire human rights framework with the result that people who say they’re defending human rights are actually acting against human rights. We now have human rights commissions working against human rights. Sex discrimination commissioners who say sexes don’t exist. Organizations meant to protect children celebrating their medical experimentation. When someone whose job is to stand up for human rights praises someone who’s actually harming children—the system has turned back to front and now works in the opposite direction to the way it’s meant to work.

The UN can declare this normal. Human rights organizations can celebrate it. Governments can mandate it. None of that changes what it is. The Law of Rhythm guarantees the pendulum will swing back. Countries are already banning pediatric transition. Medical bodies are backtracking. De-transitioners are speaking out. Courts are beginning to hold providers accountable. The defense of “the UN said it was normal” will sound as hollow as “we were following orders.” Because some things are human rights abuses regardless of what institutions say, and experimental medical interventions that sterilize children, destroy healthy tissue, and interrupt normal development are human rights abuses whether the UN acknowledges it or not. The only question is how many children will be harmed before the pendulum completes its inevitable swing back to reality.

“Well, I mean the treatment pathway that I described as a human rights abuse and it will be recognized as that in the future. I think it’ll be very like eugenics which were regarded as very progressive, you know, people who thought very highly of themselves and their ethics and morals. Uh, you know, thought that they were helping to create a better humanity with the eugenics program. And the word was a word that, you know, like it made you sound good. And now we look back with horror and we recognize it as having been a human rights abuse. And the word is now a painful word to use, you know.

Well, it’s going to be like that with affirmation. This is a human rights abuse. Doing this to children is a human rights abuse. I would say puberty, going through normal puberty to adulthood is a human right. It’s your right when you’re born to be allowed to to progress along the normal path of development. So, she’s committing a human rights abuse by what she does in her clinic. How come a human rights organization is lording her for this?

And I think it’s um and this is you know before I was a journalist I was a mathematician and I spent 11 years between my first degree and the various you know my PhD and my posttos long time to then change course which I did but that 11 years if it taught me anything it taught me that um when you have a complex system a complex interlin system like mathematics but also like laws if you break one you break it in one place that error cascades through the whole system and The break here is saying that it is a human right to identify your sex rather than just a given.

And from that error, propagating errors have come out right through the human rights framework with the result that people who say they’re defending human rights are actually acting against human rights. And that is why I see I think we see somebody whose job it is to stand up for human rights, praising somebody who’s actually harming human rights. It’s turned the organization back to front and now it’s working in the opposite direction to the way it’s meant to work. So we have a human rights commission that’s working against human rights and we have a we have a sex discrimination commissioner who says the sexes don’t exist. So why does the commission exist?

I mean, I guess I guess she would say, you know, women in all their diversity or, you know, that’s one that’s one of those code words. Uh, you know, women in all their diversity means and men. It means both types of humans, but the ones who say they’re women. I can’t get my head around it still because like if it isn’t your biology that makes you a woman, what is it? Well, the next thing it probably is stereotypes. So, if a man is performing womany stereotypes, like does that make him a woman? Well, what about a woman then who isn’t performing womany stereotypes? You know, I have a PhD in mathematics. Does that make me not a woman?

You know, like straight away you see the illogicality of it, but somehow they they’ve got themselves lost in this in this upside down, back to front circular sort of mess, and they think they’re being another code word, inclusive. Like in this in this framework, it’s always good to be inclusive, but definitions aren’t inclusive. Definitions are about what’s outside and what’s inside the group. So, yes. So, I mean, a women’s commissioner, why would you have a women’s commissioner at all? If both sexes could be women, you’d just have a human’s commissioner.”