Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TexBritta's avatar
TexBritta
8h

Damn straight! I’ll gladly sign it being a citizen from Texas or from anywhere in the country. It is time this genocide STOP!

Thank you for this! 🙏🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Piki's avatar
Piki
9hEdited

Something is moving,

most likely thanks to you guys, James Roguski, Meryl Nass and many others!

The Netherlands:

'Collective lawsuit June 11 to stop the WHO Pandemic Treaty & Bill Gates!'

https://870hs.r.bh.d.sendibt3.com/mk/mr/sh/1t6AVsg9Ynm8rNPj9sB5PgY5Ch2pOu/RDJpiEBKUPXy

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture