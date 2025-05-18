Texas Just Fired the First Shot Against Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity - Boom!

Texas HB 3441 Is A Legislative Breakthrough in Vaccine Injury Accountability and Civil Liability Reform

In a long overdue seismic shift toward medical accountability, the Texas House of Representatives passed House Bill 3441—a bold legislative strike that could pierce Big Pharma’s armor of legal immunity for the first time in nearly 40 years.

By a vote of 88–31, Texas lawmakers gave the green light to allow civil lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers who promote their products through advertising that leads to harm. This isn’t just a jab at the industry—it’s a stake in the ground for truth in public health, bodily autonomy, and the right to informed consent.

This legislation is notable not merely for its content, but for its bad ass legal strategy. HB 3441 targets a critical vulnerability in the pharmaceutical liability shield: advertising.

By establishing a state-based civil liability pathway specifically tied to promotional practices, the bill introduces an innovative mechanism to circumvent federal immunity frameworks under the very, very, very evil National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and the PREP Act.

“You Advertised It. It Harmed Me. Now You’re Liable.” - Overview of HB 3441

HB 3441, titled “Relating to the liability of vaccine manufacturers that advertise a harmful vaccine,” permits civil litigation against vaccine manufacturers under the following conditions:

The manufacturer advertises the vaccine within the state of Texas through any form of paid promotional content; and

The vaccine subsequently causes injury or harm to an individual.

The term “advertising” is defined comprehensively to include:

Television, radio, print, and digital advertisements

Social media and influencer promotions

Sponsored or embedded product placements

The bill expressly excludes any content originating from within a clinical setting or any direct physician-patient interaction.

Should a plaintiff prevail, HB 3441 allows for the award of:

Actual damages

Court costs

Reasonable attorney’s fees

The statute of limitations is three years from the date of injury.

That’s the core premise of HB 3441, a bill that sidesteps the blanket legal protections granted to vaccine makers under federal law, including the infamous 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the PREP Act—by targeting deceptive advertising rather than the vaccines themselves.

Strategic Legal Positioning

This bill represents a notable doctrinal evolution in public health law. Rather than directly challenge vaccine safety or efficacy—matters preempted or shielded by federal law—it draws upon state-level tort principles related to false advertising and consumer protection.

This distinction is critical. Under the doctrine of parallel claims—articulated in cases such as Wyeth v. Levine, 555 U.S. 555 (2009)—state tort claims that do not conflict with federal law may proceed. HB 3441 arguably fits within that carveout by asserting liability not for vaccine composition or regulatory approval, but for misleading or harmful representations used to market the product.

Data Context and Underreported Harms

Public health data maintained by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) documents over 2.66 million adverse events reported since 1990. The majority have occurred since the emergency rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, these numbers are widely acknowledged to underrepresent true incidence. A 2010 report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and conducted by Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare found that less than 1% of adverse events were ever formally reported to VAERS.

If that estimate holds true, the extrapolated number of vaccine injuries over the last three decades could exceed 266 million incidents—an average of 7.6 million injuries per year, or approximately 20,800 per day, all left WITHOUT REMEDY. It makes us really sad and angry. This new Bill gives hope to change the unjust situation of Big Pharma being granted total immunity for hurting people - because Pharma ALWAYS lies - its always deceptive advertising, so now theres hope to sue for help for injured victims if this passes.Vaccine Harm Is No Longer a “Conspiracy”

According to CDC VAERS data, over 2.6 million adverse events have been reported since 1990, the vast majority since the COVID shot rollout. But what almost no one reports?

Legislative Momentum and Bipartisan Support

HB 3441 was filed in February 2025 and has garnered 79 sponsors, including 74 Republicans and 5 Democrats. Lead authors include:

Rep. Shelley Luther (R-62)

Rep. Jeff Leach (R-67)

Rep. Marc LaHood (R-121)

Rep. Oscar Longoria (D-35)

Rep. Mike Schofield (R-132)

The legislation is now categorized as “engrossed”, having cleared the House, and will proceed to the Texas Senate for further deliberation. If enacted and signed by the Governor, it is slated to take effect September 1, 2025.

CLICK TO SEE HISTORY OF BILL AND NEXT DATES

Implications for Federalism and Precedent

HB 3441 may serve as a model statute for other states seeking to reassert jurisdiction over civil health claims without directly challenging federal regulatory regimes. Its strategy parallels certain consumer fraud statutes used in other domains (e.g., tobacco and opioids), wherein advertising content becomes the actionable element, not the regulated product itself.

IoJ will return with a model bill in a couple weeks after some studying, that is, unless someone else does a good bill first (hint, hint lawyers - step up! - IoJ has a lot on our plate - let’s get this done though while there is a momentum).

While courts may ultimately test the limits of such statutes under doctrines of federal preemption, HB 3441’s drafters appear to have intentionally constructed a path that threads the constitutional needle, particularly by resting liability on promotional conduct, rather than product design or manufacturing.

Hope! We finally have hope!

Thanks Texas! Don’t mess with Texas!

HB 3441 signifies a potential turning point in the intersection of pharmaceutical accountability, state sovereignty, and consumer protection law. It reflects an ever growing public and legislative concern that vaccine marketing has wildly exceeded scientific certainty, and that current liability protections offer wildly inadequate recourse for the injured.

If upheld and replicated, the bill could catalyze a broader reexamination of vaccine policy, reasserting state authority in matters of civil remedy while restoring fundamental rights to redress.

The bill would restore some of the Constitutional protections we require as a civilized nation, such as Article 3 standing and the right to sue for torts and claims..

Marbury v Madison - FOR EVERY RIGHT THERE MUST BE A REMEDY!

Hard to believe the States would even need to make a bill for such an obvious right to sue, but leave it to the Feds to mess everything up in the Constitution and pass PREP Act BARRING lawsuits, giving immunity to Big Pharma if their experiments hurt you.

Texas is taking the lead. AWESOME!

“Advertising Loophole” To Save The Day

Federal immunity laws like the PREP Act and 1986 Act protect manufacturers from lawsuits—but only for the product, not the marketing.

This bill flips the script. If a pharma company used TikTok influencers, celebrity endorsements, or TV commercials to promote a shot—and that shot caused damage—they’re now fair game in Texas courtrooms.

Think about the implications:

Pfizer’s “Science Will Win” campaign

Moderna’s slogan “This Is Our Shot”

Government-paid social media influencers

Public transit billboards pressuring teens

These are now potential exhibits in a courtroom and SHOULD BE!!!

Unusual Legal Insight Has Helped Texas Find the Achilles’ Heel

Lawyers, pay attention: This bill demonstrates that state civil remedies can cut through federal immunity if they’re based on misrepresentation—a common law tort protected even under the Supremacy Clause.

It’s the difference between a faulty product and a fraudulent promise.

Legal scholars may remember the Wyeth v. Levine case, where SCOTUS ruled that FDA approval does not preempt state tort law on failure-to-warn claims. HB 3441 could leverage that same logic against advertising deception.

Cultural Shift - Advertising IS Consent Engineering (or a flat denial of informed consent)

Why this bill matters:

Informed consent cannot exist in an ecosystem of propaganda.

When advertising warps reality and coerces emotional compliance, we’ve crossed from health care into manipulation. And when harm results, justice demands accountability.

The feeling of changes coming!

Texas has ignited a fire that could end pharma’s four-decade legal invincibility. It’s a HUGE deal if it passes.

If HB 3441 becomes law, the floodgates could open, not just for injured Texans, but for a national movement reclaiming bodily sovereignty and truth in medicine.

So to vaccine manufacturers who peddled lies in commercials:

Your ads may soon be evidence.

Your immunity may soon be revoked.

And your victims may soon get justice.

No one is above the law.

