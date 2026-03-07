Interest of justice has experienced extreme disruption to our operations over the past six weeks and we wish to apologize to everyone and our friends. We hope that the abrupt and prolonged 6 week absence has not caused any distress, especially to supporters who deserve to have updates as to the status of the mission.

There is a lot going on that IoJ needs to resurrect after this unexpected and serious disruption. Lady Xylie is stepping in, taking over for now, to sprinkle her passion and magic during this time where no one else is able to assist IOJ to completion.

Six weeks ago, our mission was to file for mandamus against the DOD and HHS to prevent the mRNA and Covid “vaccines” from being administered to the public. I have an appointment this upcoming week to talk to the attorney and get the documents to file (donations will help me). This is also the final week for Argentina to be a member of the world health organization before they exit and I am in touch asking them to file against world health organization for us while still a member. Please stay tuned. I will be wrapping these legal issues up and explaining them to you all because they are so important for humanity that it's not even funny.

There's no way for me to continue this work alone without monthly support so I am asking for anybody who has been following us, or who is actually interested in this mission’s success to sign up as paid monthly subscriber, or you can help incredibly to leave a donation to help IoJ finish paying off the legal fees. YES, Mandamus is ripe, ready, correct and powerful. I believe it will win and is the ONLY way to take the “vax” off the market.

I for one put my heart an soul since 2020 into trapping WHO and government agents for their crimes against humanity, building an airtight case, and I wont let you or IoJ down! In fact, I actually have HUGE PLANS and intend to lead IoJ to win this for humanity.

Lets pray and send love to Dustin who is having a crisis and therefore unable to assist me at this time. IoJ is a light in this world and being restructured now - I hope you don’t give up on us and help us stay the course! The world needs focus and Just US!!!!

Love and light - Lady Xylie

What doesn’t kill us makes us STRONGER. Building IoJ back BETTER - haha! You will be hearing back from me pronto : ) PURE Love and light dear family & tribe!

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