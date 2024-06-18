It is about time. Justice is really making a comeback. It went out of fashion for a bit.

The Attorney General of Kansas warned Pfizer today that depending on how they react to this lawsuit there “may” be a ton more States jumping in the game to SUE the company for the false and misleading statements that were relied on to purchase the products. This on the heels of Texas suing, but this time many States are considering suing as a force to be reckoned with. All based on Pfizers reaction to this case.

Sorry Pfizer, the jig is up. Pfizer quickly and stupidly reacted today as shown below and based on their reaction, it’s not looking too good for their chances to fix this mess… Just our take.

“Pfizer's erroneous claims contributed to its success in marketing its vaccine in Kansas”

Pfizer has marked its vaccine as safe for pregnant women. However, in February 2021, Pfizer had reports for 458 pregnant women who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant. More than half of pregnant women reported an adverse event and more than 10% reported a miscarriage, many on the days of vaccination. Pfizer also had information from its own pregnancy study at times in October 2020, indicating that its COVID-19 vaccine was likely linked to infertility, yeast loss, and dehydration. Number 2. Safety related to heart conditions such as myocarditis. Pfizer consistently denounced any evidence of a connection or safety signal between its COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis or pericarditis. In fact, on January 18, 2023, when asked if its vaccine caused strophes or myocarditis, Pfizer president and CEO Alan Burla said, "We haven't seen a single sign, even though we've distributed billions of doses." A sign he was referring to a safety sign, which refers to a negative consequence. However, as Pfizer knew, the US government, the US military, foreign governments and others found that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine caused myocarditis and pericarditis. Number 3. Effectiveness regarding the variant. Pfizer also claimed that its COVID-19 vaccine protected against the COVID-19 variant, although data available at the time showed that Pfizer's vaccine was effective less than half of the time against the variant. Number 4. Transmission. Pfizer called on Americans to get vaccinated to protect their loved ones, clearly stating that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine stopped the transmission of COVID-19. Pfizer later admitted that it never even studied transmission after recipients received the vaccine and whether they could say it stopped transmission. After making these erroneous claims, Pfizer also engaged in some censorship attempts. The emails revealed that Pfizer officials coordinated with social media platforms to censor any words critical of the safety and effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Pay attention: It should also be mentioned that Pfizer was not chosen to assist the federal government's vaccine development program, known as Operation Warp Speed, and declined that development funding. When asked about that, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer did not participate in the program to free up Pfizer scientists and avoid government oversight of its vaccine development. He also said, They want reports. I don't want to have any of that. Refer to them. When he said them, he is referring to the federal government. Pfizer's erroneous claims contributed to its success in marketing its vaccine in Kansas. As of the end of February 2024, Pfizer gave more than 3.3 million doses of its vaccine to the state of Kansas. This targeted more than 60 percent of all vaccine doses given in the state of Kansas. The suit is being filed today. And as I mentioned before, it's part of a multi-state effort in which more suits could follow depending on Pfizer's reaction.

Pfizers Same Day Reaction Below Will REALLY Piss Off The Attorney Generals Who Will All Sue Pfizer Now - Watch!

27 News in Kansas reached out to Pfizer for comment regarding this lawsuit. The company provided the following statement:

“We are proud to have developed the COVID-19 vaccine in record time in the midst of a global pandemic and saved countless lives. The representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based. The Company believes that the state’s case has no merit and will respond to the suit in due course. Pfizer is deeply committed to the well-being of the patients it serves and has no higher priority than ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines. Since its initial authorization by FDA in December 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to more than 1.5 billion people, demonstrated a favorable safety profile in all age groups, and helped protect against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death. Patient safety is our number one priority, which is why we follow diligent safety and monitoring protocols.” PFIZER REACTION TO KANSAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KRIS KOBACH’S LAWSUIT

