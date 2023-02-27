The Death Rattle Of Defeat For The Agenda 2030/S.D.G. (Sustainable Development Goals) Looms, And UN Director General Antonio Guterres Apparently Knows It.

3:00 PM · Feb 26, 2023:

Ok Antonio, now your finally catching up to speed.

Agenda 2030 sucks and is utterly doomed to the dust bins of histories bad ideas .

Looks like UN is just begging for money & resources for a failing scheme that’s doomed to fail (overly ambitious, perhaps to the point of fantastical and unrealistic).

It’s evidently falling apart for the Globalists. Their stupid dreams of world domination through eco-fascism is disappearing in the rearview window. GOOD.

What is the SDG Summit?

Looks like we may all need to follow it, to impede their progress, just like we all need to follow the WHO pandemic treaty process (the INB meets tomorrow Feb 27-March 3, 2023 to continue to draft the treaty, with the aim to include amendments that would demand States must police misinformation and implement vaccine passports):

We are all worried about the treaty hearings and meetings, but it looks like this SDG Summit is also a threat:

"The outcome of the Summit will be a negotiated political declaration”

The 2023 SDG Summit – the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development under the auspices of the General Assembly

The 2023 SDG Summit will be convened in September 2023, during the United Nations General Assembly high-level week. Heads of State and Government will gather at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to follow-up and review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) . They will carry out a comprehensive review of the state of the SDGs, respond to the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world, and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of 2030 for achieving the SDGs.

The Summit will also bring together political and thought leaders from governments, international organizations, the private sector, civil society, women and youth and other stakeholders in a series of high-level meetings with the Heads of State and Government.

The 2023 SDG Summit marks the mid-point of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. The High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in July 2022 under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council called for the Summit to “ mark the beginning of a new phase of accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals .”

The SDG Summit will be chaired by the President of the General Assembly. The outcome of the Summit will be a negotiated political declaration.

This will be the second SDG Summit – the HLPF under the auspices of the General Assembly – since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015.

Please read the Newsletter for the latest.

https://www.un.org/en/conferences/SDGSummit2023

Programme

The second SDG Summit will be held in September 2023 during the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York.

The Summit marks the mid-point of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. As such, it will review the state of the SDGs implementation, provide policy guidance, mobilize action to accelerate implementation and consider new challenges since 2015.

The programme of the Summit will address the impact of multiple and interlocking crises facing the world, including the deterioration of key social, economic and environmental indicators. It will focus first and foremost on people and ways to meet their basic needs through the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

More information is coming.

Stakeholders

In accordance with General Assembly resolution 67/290, the SDG Summit is open to the major groups, other relevant stakeholders and entities having received a standing invitation to participate as observers in the General Assembly, building on arrangements and practices observed by the Commission on Sustainable Development, including Economic and Social Council decision 1993/215 of 12 February 1993 and Council resolution 1996/31 of 25 July 1996, which shall be applicable to the forum.

More information is coming.

Outcomes

Political Declaration

The General Assembly in its resolution 70/299 decided that the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) shall have only one negotiated Political Declaration, covering the different and complementary functions of both sessions of the forum under the auspices of the General Assembly - the Summit, and the forum under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) when the forum is convened twice in the same year.

Responding to the above mandate, H.E. Mr. Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the General Assembly appointed H.E. Mr. Fergal Mythen, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations and H.E. Ms. Alya Ahmed Saif Al-Thani, Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations as co-facilitators to lead consultations on political declaration for the SDG Summit during the 77th session of the General Assembly.

Letters

Letter from the Co-facilitators on follow-up to the first informal consultation on the political declaration of the SDG Summit (7 February 2023)

Letter from the President of the General Assembly on the first informal meeting of the political declaration of the SDG Summit (6 January 2023)

Letter from the President of the General Assembly on appointment of co-facilitators for the consultations on political declaration for the SDG Summit (20 October 2022)

Informal Consultations

First meeting (3 February 2023)

Statements: Group of 77 and China, European Union, LMG-MICs, Colombia, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Singapore, Switzerland, Türkiye, United States, IDLO, IPU, NGO Major Group (MGoS), Stakeholder Group of Persons with Disabilities (MGoS)

Announcement of transformative policies and commitments

In addition, the SDG Summit will also encourage governments and all stakeholders to announce transformative policies and measurable commitments for accelerated implementation of the SDGs by 2030, aiming to renew awareness in our societies of the choices we can all make to influence our future.

Documentation

The SDG Summit will benefit from:

Global Sustainable Development Report

Report of the Secretary-General on progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals

Analysis and inputs from the UN system, think tanks and others

More information is coming.

2023 SDG Summit Newsletter

The SDG Summit newsletter seeks to share information with interested stakeholders and the public on the preparations for the forthcoming SDG Summit to be convened at United Nations Headquarters in New York in September 2023. During the Summit, Heads of State and Government will follow-up and review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The newsletter will focus on the latest news and updates about the Summit and its preparations. This will include updates and highlights from the preparations of the 2023 Global Sustainable Development Report, the Secretary-General’s SDG Progress Report and the High-level Political Forum in July 2023 as a pre-Summit. The newsletter will also follow the intergovernmental political process preparing the Summit’s political declaration, as well as share information about other relevant preparatory meetings and events.

Special Events

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and its partner agencies and organisations are planning several high-level special events to complement the Summit, including the Local and Regional Governments Forum and the Private Sector Forum.

More information is coming.

February 2023 (Coming soon):

The first edition will provide basic information on the SDG Summit and the High-level Political Forum with updates on the preparation process, including the latest information on the development of the Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR).

They are trying many avenues to legally implement new laws including the IHR amendments, pandemic treaty, Agenda 2030/SDG agreements and none of these international agreements are in humanities favor.

When IOJ finds out more information about the first edition and the latest information on the development of the Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR). Stay tuned! We will update everyone.

The above was taken from the SDG Summit website verbatim here.

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