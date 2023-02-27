Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
Feb 27, 2023

Thank you for your hard work. Even though we are winning, we still must stay vigilant. People are waking yo yes, but many don’t have the balls to RESIST, FIGHT BACK, and I hope they realize that the only thing worse than this is gassing us out. It will be HELL if they allow it.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Interest of Justice
Eris's avatar
Eris
Feb 27, 2023

The problem is how much external debt has each country, who own the debt and dictate the conditions, what they signed for when they borrowed the money and how the debt will be paid without economies working. We have seen what money can make out of the countries. The countries are seen, considered just geography, strategic zones, interests and resources, not as belonging of some independent nations. Humanity is the last to be important in the "books" of the players of the game, even is still a problem in their way to succes.

Anyway, we will try to fight and resist and thank you for your fight and hard work. Every day is history.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Interest of Justice and others
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture