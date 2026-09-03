The Judge thought RFK Jr’s choices for the ACIP vaccine approval committee were mostly unqualified and stayed the appointments and recommendations it made

The Department of Health and Human Services filed a motion late last week asking the First Circuit to expedite its appeal of the order that froze the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained why it matters in a post on X.

“A functioning ACIP is essential to ensuring that vaccine recommendations remain grounded in evidence and available to the families and providers who rely on them,” he wrote. The court’s order, he said, “has left ACIP unable to carry out its core responsibilities,” and as a result the committee “cannot issue new recommendations, review newly approved vaccines, or complete important work ahead of the fall flu season.”

Six days before that filing, FDA approved four newly formulated COVID-19 vaccines. Yes indeed, FDA approved covid vaccines & new mRNA shots without any review at all.

They shipped the same day and are on pharmacy counters this week, and nothing about the approval waited on the committee.

The XFG-adapted formulas cleared on August 27 were Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax and mNEXSPIKE, and the Novavax and Sanofi Nuvaxovid.

Moderna’s Spikevax is approved for people 6 months through 64 with an underlying condition, and for everyone 65 and older. Pfizer’s Comirnaty reaches children 5 and older on the same basis.

Kennedy’s filing says ACIP cannot review newly approved vaccines.

These are newly approved vaccines.

Two bodies do two different jobs here. FDA licenses the product under section 351 of the Public Health Service Act, and once licensed it can be manufactured, sold and administered. ACIP is separate — it advises CDC on who should receive it, and once the CDC director adopts that recommendation it becomes the schedule and triggers coverage requirements. Murphy’s order reached only ACIP. It never touched the FDA. No new recommendation is being issued. The vaccines were licensed and shipped with none attached, and the recommendations the stayed panel had already made are on hold, which leaves prior-year recommendations doing work they were never written to do.

No 2026-2027 recommendation exists. Coverage rests on plan-level decisions and prior-year recommendations rather than a fresh federal trigger. The CDC’s standing guidance page still describes the 2025-2026 formula.

The order HHS is appealing

On March 16, Judge Brian E. Murphy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts stayed Kennedy’s ACIP appointments, barred the reconstituted panel from meeting, and froze the recommendations it had issued. Those included the end of the COVID-19 recommendation for healthy children and pregnant women and an overhaul that CIDRAP reports cut the childhood schedule from 17 vaccines to 11 . Murphy found the members Kennedy named had no vaccine-related expertise and didn’t qualify under the committee’s own charter.

Kennedy had fired all 17 sitting members first.

Seventeen out. Thirteen in. The Judge found zero qualified.

The statute

The case turns on the FEDERAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE ACT, passed in 1972 and recodified in 2022 at 5 U.S.C. chapter 10.

Section 1004(b)(2) requires that a federal advisory committee’s membership be “fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed.” A separate provision requires a filed charter, and a committee cannot meet or act until that charter is on file.

Steven Croley and William Funk described FACA as a good-government process measure in a 1997 analysis in the Yale Journal on Regulation. The statute governs how an agency assembles the body that advises it, and says nothing about what the advice may conclude.

The suit that produced the order, brought by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical societies, never asked a court to rule on whether any vaccine works. It argued the changes skipped required procedure.

Timeline

December 2025 — ACIP holds what is still its last meeting

January 5, 2026 — federal officials announce the childhood schedule overhaul

January 6, 2026 — D. Mass. denies the government’s motion to dismiss

March 16, 2026 — Murphy stays the 13 appointments, bars ACIP from meeting, freezes its recommendations

Late April 2026 — HHS appeals to the First Circuit

May 19, 2026 — HHS files a revised ACIP charter in the Federal Register

June 24-26, 2026 — the meeting still listed on the CDC website, never held

July 2026 — CIDRAP confirms ACIP still has no quorum

August 27, 2026 — four newly formulated COVID vaccines approved and shipped

Late August 2026 — HHS moves to expedite the appeal, calling ACIP essential

This week — the shots reach counters. No meeting noticed. No First Circuit ruling.

Nothing in the March 16 order bars new appointments. Murphy stayed 13 specific people and left the committee standing. Seating qualified members needs no appellate ruling, no motion, and no permission.

AAP President Andrew Racine said the government “has had and continues to have the power to restore a lawful ACIP and schedule a meeting at any time.”

Fifteen states have filed a separate challenge.

The committee HHS calls essential has not met in nine months.

Four vaccines were approved anyway.

They are on the shelf right now.

One more thing worth knowing. IoJ has a federal mandamus sitting in front of a judge right now aimed at declaring mRNA shots to be illegal experiments, which they are by law in our opinion, and upcoming articles walk through what it says & can do.

Lady Xylie - IoJ

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