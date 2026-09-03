The Department of Health and Human Services filed a motion late last week asking the First Circuit to expedite its appeal of the order that froze the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained why it matters in a post on X.
“A functioning ACIP is essential to ensuring that vaccine recommendations remain grounded in evidence and available to the families and providers who rely on them,” he wrote. The court’s order, he said, “has left ACIP unable to carry out its core responsibilities,” and as a result the committee “cannot issue new recommendations, review newly approved vaccines, or complete important work ahead of the fall flu season.”
Six days before that filing, FDA approved four newly formulated COVID-19 vaccines. Yes indeed, FDA approved covid vaccines & new mRNA shots without any review at all.
They shipped the same day and are on pharmacy counters this week, and nothing about the approval waited on the committee.
The XFG-adapted formulas cleared on August 27 were Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax and mNEXSPIKE, and the Novavax and Sanofi Nuvaxovid.
Moderna’s Spikevax is approved for people 6 months through 64 with an underlying condition, and for everyone 65 and older. Pfizer’s Comirnaty reaches children 5 and older on the same basis.
Kennedy’s filing says ACIP cannot review newly approved vaccines.
These are newly approved vaccines.
Two bodies do two different jobs here. FDA licenses the product under section 351 of the Public Health Service Act, and once licensed it can be manufactured, sold and administered. ACIP is separate — it advises CDC on who should receive it, and once the CDC director adopts that recommendation it becomes the schedule and triggers coverage requirements.
Murphy’s order reached only ACIP. It never touched the FDA.
No new recommendation is being issued. The vaccines were licensed and shipped with none attached, and the recommendations the stayed panel had already made are on hold, which leaves prior-year recommendations doing work they were never written to do.
No 2026-2027 recommendation exists. Coverage rests on plan-level decisions and prior-year recommendations rather than a fresh federal trigger. The CDC’s standing guidance page still describes the 2025-2026 formula.
The order HHS is appealing
On March 16, Judge Brian E. Murphy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts stayed Kennedy’s ACIP appointments, barred the reconstituted panel from meeting, and froze the recommendations it had issued.
Those included the end of the COVID-19 recommendation for healthy children and pregnant women and an overhaul that CIDRAP reports cut the childhood schedule from 17 vaccines to 11.
Murphy found the members Kennedy named had no vaccine-related expertise and didn’t qualify under the committee’s own charter.
Kennedy had fired all 17 sitting members first.
Seventeen out. Thirteen in. The Judge found zero qualified.
The statute
The case turns on the FEDERAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE ACT, passed in 1972 and recodified in 2022 at 5 U.S.C. chapter 10.
Section 1004(b)(2) requires that a federal advisory committee’s membership be “fairly balanced in terms of the points of view represented and the functions to be performed.” A separate provision requires a filed charter, and a committee cannot meet or act until that charter is on file.
Steven Croley and William Funk described FACA as a good-government process measure in a 1997 analysis in the Yale Journal on Regulation. The statute governs how an agency assembles the body that advises it, and says nothing about what the advice may conclude.
The suit that produced the order, brought by the American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical societies, never asked a court to rule on whether any vaccine works. It argued the changes skipped required procedure.
Timeline
December 2025 — ACIP holds what is still its last meeting
January 5, 2026 — federal officials announce the childhood schedule overhaul
January 6, 2026 — D. Mass. denies the government’s motion to dismiss
March 16, 2026 — Murphy stays the 13 appointments, bars ACIP from meeting, freezes its recommendations
Late April 2026 — HHS appeals to the First Circuit
May 19, 2026 — HHS files a revised ACIP charter in the Federal Register
June 24-26, 2026 — the meeting still listed on the CDC website, never held
July 2026 — CIDRAP confirms ACIP still has no quorum
August 27, 2026 — four newly formulated COVID vaccines approved and shipped
Late August 2026 — HHS moves to expedite the appeal, calling ACIP essential
This week — the shots reach counters. No meeting noticed. No First Circuit ruling.
Nothing in the March 16 order bars new appointments. Murphy stayed 13 specific people and left the committee standing. Seating qualified members needs no appellate ruling, no motion, and no permission.
AAP President Andrew Racine said the government “has had and continues to have the power to restore a lawful ACIP and schedule a meeting at any time.”
Fifteen states have filed a separate challenge.
The committee HHS calls essential has not met in nine months.
Four vaccines were approved anyway.
They are on the shelf right now.
One more thing worth knowing. IoJ has a federal mandamus sitting in front of a judge right now aimed at declaring mRNA shots to be illegal experiments, which they are by law in our opinion, and upcoming articles walk through what it says & can do.
Lady Xylie - IoJ
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Related reading — New COVID-19 mRNA shots approved today
· Trump’s vaccine order promises informed consent, then says no court will hear you ·
Court orders the FCC to answer Petition in 30 days
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
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The total lack of concern and disregard for human life makes me wanna vomit. Asking Mother Mary, to please help us and may God save us all with His mercy.
Wish the whole concept of contagion/vaccines would go the way of medieval bloodletting, it's just as ridiculous and dangerous!
Glad to be a paying subscriber!
OUR BODIES, OUR CHOICE! A dumbed down, sickly, blindly obedient population is an easily enslaved population.
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Psychopaths ARE running everything! MAID INSTEAD OF CARE! Mass murdering the people on Venezuelan boats with no due process, anything - pure psychotic evil!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children and pets and animals) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)! iaindavis.substack.com
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!