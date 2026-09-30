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Sue Hawirko's avatar
Sue Hawirko
Sep 30

Canada as well as Australia need to get away from the UK we give this statistic King a lot of money to say we are under the commonwealth and is is way past time to stand alone without the UK influence which is worse than our almost as bad countries

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
Sep 30

Every country that signed the Genocide convention is required to actively take measures to PREVENT genocide. In Canada the indigenous people were among the first to be singled out to receive (special?) batches of the Convid injection, and the data showed a reduction in life expectancy when compared to non-indigenous folks shortly after that. https://locallibertyletter.substack.com/p/unmarked-graves-the-graves-have-not

That's a clear signal and should've been examined by Canadian authorities in order to prevent genocide. They failed to do so. Perhaps this is an avenue to explore and file a lawsuit in a lower court?

God bless Uncle Robbie

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