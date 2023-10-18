This is long but worth a read.

Later we will try to do a condensed version because the issue it is so important and many people only read short posts.

First is our full letter to the court asking questions to Klaus about his Fourth Industrial Revolution changing what it means to be human. Below that is the Constitutional Chambers BS response we just received denying us the right to get answers from Klaus & WEF, which ignores the international law which states all people have the right to communicate with international organizations. The Constitutional Chamber had the duty to apply international law and flat refused.

This is not a bad ruling because we have other way more awesome Supreme Court rulings that told us which action is most appropriate on how to proceed to waive the WEF and WHO immunity in a different court…

(HINT: the same Administrative Contentious court as the Nuremberg Hearing to take covid vaccines off the market can possibly interpose against “sovereign immune” international organizations such as WEF and WHO in certain instances - such as in this case.. so we are on our way to that court next to ask once again to get Klaus on the stand to answer us)

See about the court ORDERED Nuremberg Hearing November 9, 2023 in the Administrative Contentious Appeals Court if you have not heard yet:

Our very important letter to Klaus Schwab, WEF during Davos 2023:

January 18, 2023 Dear Klaus Schwab WEF, We saw your speech live this morning regarding inclusivity and cooperation with all in order to restore trust in a fragmented world. It is our understanding that the World Economic Forum is meeting in Davos this week to discuss enormous changes to the societal structure under SDG, Agenda 2030, Digital ID, Digital For Freedom initiative, etc. The changes to all of society are arising from the presumption that there is a climate emergency, which so far is a presumption that is not settled fact and is highly contentious among global climate experts. This morning you mentioned issues such as genetics and extinction level issues affecting large populations, among various other important issues. Our organization has a question about the fourth industrial revolution that only yourself would be able to answer. We saw an interview with you explaining that “the Fourth Industrial Revolution will not change what you are doing, it will change YOU. Take for instance a genetic editing, it will change what it means to be a human.” You further went on to wisely reflect that the situation may raise many ethical and even legal issues. In order to ensure that the World Economic Forums promise of inclusiveness is not wholly illusory, we kindly request that in this weeks Davos meeting you ask your colleagues for, and provide the public with, the concrete science behind your presumptions of a climate emergency that is so grave, it requires sweeping reforms of the entire society and the way commerce is handled globally. Furthermore, we ask that you, Klaus Schwab, to kindly explain in detail exactly which ethical and legal questions might be raised, and where does the WEF see gaps in the law that should be addressed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Thank you for your time and the welcoming remarks. We take your offer to defragment the world through inclusion very seriously and look forward to your detailed response. We think your answering these questions will be the first step toward true inclusiveness, equity and defragmenting the world back into a cohesive orderly functioning society that will benefit everyone equally. Respectfully, Dustin Bryce, Interest Of Justice Law and Civics Oversight Committee www.interestofjustice.org Thank you for your prompt assistance in this serious matter and appreciate all of your help working with us to resolve these important and serious questions which affect the entire public.

Our letter to the Constitutional Chamber to make Klaus respond:

RIGHT OF RESPONSE ACTION AUGUST 20, 2023

CONSTITUTIONAL CHAMBER FOUR RIGHT OF RESPONSE

Dear Judge,

Our freedoms are restricted at the national level and International level Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum have produced statements in which affect petitioners rights as well as the public interest. Defendant was explaining that “the Fourth Industrial Revolution will not change what you are doing, it will change YOU. Take for instance a genetic editing, it will change what it means to be a human.”

Klaus further went on to wisely reflect that the situation may raise many ethical and even legal issues.

Plaintiffs would like to know which legal issues he is referring to as well as the other pertinent questions and statements to plaintiffs interests and the entire international community interests as stated within the letter plaintiffs mailed.

Because president Alvarado Publicly advocates for the fourth industrial revolution whilst being both President and also a representative of the world Economic Forum, Alvarado having been educated directly under Klaus Schwab, who came to Costa Rica and gave President Alvarado a crystal.

At that time there was a discussion which is verbatim as follows:

Klauss Schwab: 0:00 You have a young population, you have a relatively well educated population. You can use the fourth industrial revolution to create, let's say, FastTrack course, for your country.

Carlos Alvarado: 0:14 My commitment will be to add value as part of the young leaders initiative.

Klauss Schwab: 0:19 This is Merkel, Tony Blair Say we're all even President Putin say we're all young global leaders before. So if I take you if I take Chancellor Coates and the New Zealand Prime Minister says three youngest leaders of governments are here. So I know you have many beautiful things in your country that characterizes diversity. And at the same time, everything goes up for...Thank you. Thank you very much.[end]

Costa Rica is also part of OECD who champions Klaus Schwabs "invention" of a fourth industrial revolution which will clearly affects Costa Rica's Finances, Laws and ethics. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uv20T7sg5Oj4/.

Klaus Schwab boasts publicly about penetrating the cabinets of nations to further his agendas https://www.bitchute.com/video/PLetaHRozxvt/ and Klaus is the sole man who coined the term "fourth Industrial Revolution" which he defines as a merger of the "biological, digital and physical" worlds which sounds like trans-humanism.

Klaus Schwab has many times said very bizarre statements regarding his idea that everyone will have a chip in their head and he will be able to read their minds, https://www.bitchute.com/video/zHl9XxvKNNdl/ as well as "you will own nothing and be happy".

Gene editing is known to allow for lipid technology which merges the digital, biological and physical world and "under the skin surveillance". https://www.bitchute.com/video/lLM4S3RTMHH0/

Klaus Schwabs advisor says: “A good 2 way communication system, direct communication system, between brains and computers, This is kind of the water shed moment, once you have a good 2 way, nobody has any idea what happens after that. If you have a good 2 way communication system, directly between computers, it also means you can connect several brains together, you have an inter-brain net, because it's the same system, the same communication system and nobody has any idea what this means for things like identity." "Who am I, when I can access directly the brain of another person".

Petitioners wonder if the fourth industrial revolution and gene editing, which will affect what it means to be human and our identities involves connecting brains together, reading peoples minds or 2 way communications that may affect basic fundamental human rights such as privacy and free will, among all of the other questions we asked which were never answered.

The only person who has personal knowledge is Klaus Schwab and he was personally requested to answer as the head of WEF and the inventor of the fourth industrial revolution which is the subject matter to Petitioners request.

Respondent has refused to respond to our request for information from good faith, for which it is violating article 12 (a, b, c, d, e) of the LAW THAT REGULATES THE RIGHT OF PETITION, which entitles the petitioner to protection jurisdiction of this court. Citizens have the right to petition according to article 27 of the Constitution Costa Rican policy and receiving a truthful answer is part of the right to life and freedom, as well as participation.

Constitutional Jurisdiction Act of the Supreme Chamber:

Article 1. The purpose of this law is to regulate constitutional jurisdiction, the purpose of which is to guarantee the supremacy of constitutional norms and principles and of International or Community Law in force in the Republic, its uniform interpretation and application, as well as fundamental rights and freedoms. enshrined in the Constitution or in the international human rights instruments in force in Costa Rica.

Article 2. It corresponds specifically to the constitutional jurisdiction:

a) Guarantee, through habeas corpus and Amparo remedies, the rights and freedoms enshrined in the Political Constitution and the human rights recognized by International Law in force in Costa Rica.

c) Resolve conflicts of jurisdiction between the State Powers, including the Supreme Court of Elections, and those of constitutional jurisdiction between them and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, municipalities, decentralized entities and other persons governed by Public Law.

Public law of administration regarding constitutional right to protection, International Public servants: Article 57. The Amparo remedy will also be granted against the actions or omissions of subjects of Private Law, when they act or must act in the exercise of public functions or powers, or are, in law or in fact, in a position of power. against which the common jurisdictional remedies are clearly insufficient or late to guarantee the rights or fundamental freedoms referred to in article 2, paragraph a), of this law.

Article 59. The appeal will be directed against the alleged author of the grievance, if he is a natural person in his individual condition; in the case of a legal entity, against its legal representative; and if it belongs to an organized company, group or community, against its apparent representative or the person responsible for it.

NON-Response MAILED TO: Klaus Schwab (International Public Official) (WEF) World Economic Forum 350 Madison Avenue NewYork, NY, 10017 US

Petitioners affirm under the penalty of perjury the foregoing is true and correct according to law.

August 20, 2023

The court says WEF is untouchable and has immunity from basic questioning so they DENIED our right to ask Klaus!

Read the courts reason and full judgement below:

1.- In writing incorporated into the digital file at 4:33 p.m. on 20 August 2023, the appellants file an appeal for protection and state what

next: that Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum have made

statements that affect both the rights of the plaintiffs and the interest

public. They point out that the defendant explained that "the Fourth Revolution Industrial won't change what you're doing, it will change YOU. For example, the Genetic editing will change what it means to be human." They add that Klaus continued to reflect that the situation may raise many questions ethical and even legal. They indicate that they would like to know what legal issues are refers, as well as other issues and statements relevant to the interests of the plaintiffs and the entire international community. They allege that by note dated January 18, 2023, addressed to Klaus Schwab, President of the World Economic Forum Organization (which is attached as evidence) requested information from their interest; However, they claim that they have not received a response. They request the appellants that the appeal be declared admissible, with the consequences of law. 2.- Article 9 of the Law of Constitutional Jurisdiction empowers the Chamber to reject outright or in substance, at any time, even from its presentation, any management that is presented to your knowledge that turns out to be manifestly inadmissible, or when it considers that there are elements of judgment sufficient to reject it, or that it is the simple reiteration or reproduction of an equal or similar previous management rejected.

Written by Judge Castillo Víquez; and, Considering:

I.- OBJECT OF THE APPEAL.- The appellants indicate that by note dated January 18, 2023, addressed to Klaus Schwab, President of the Forum World Economic Forum, requested information of interest; However, they accuse who have not received a response.

II.- ON THE RIGHT OF PETITION AND PROMPT RESOLUTION. In the present case, having analyzed the allegations of the party appellant, it is necessary to indicate that the right to petition and prompt resolution, guaranteed in article 27 of the Political Constitution, it can only be exercised before the different Public Administrations or entities in the exercise of public powers, since it consists of the faculty that every citizen has to write to any public official or official entity in order to

present a matter of interest to you, and is complemented by the guarantee of obtaining prompt resolution, without the latter meaning that a response must be given

favorable to their interests. In this sense, ordinal 27 of the Political Constitution

and paragraphs 2 and 3 of the Law on the Regulation of the Right to Petition No. 9097, establish the following:

"ARTICLE 27.- Freedom of petition is guaranteed, individually or collective, before any public official or official entity, and the right to obtain a prompt resolution."

"ARTICLE 2.- Recipients

The right to petition may be exercised before any institution, public administration or public authority, both in the centralized sector as decentralized from the State, as well as those public entities, with legal personality and capacity of public and private law, regarding of the matters of its competence, whatever the scope institutional, territorial or functional of this.

In addition, the right to petition before subjects of private law will apply when they carry out any activity of public interest, manage and/ or manage public funds or exercise any public power in a manner temporary or permanent." (The highlighting and underlining is not from the original).

III.- ON THE INADMISSIBILITY OF THIS APPEAL. In the sub lite, on the other hand, the request that interests us was made to the World Economic Forum, which is not a Public Administration of the country, but an international organization. Regarding international organizations, in ruling No. 2007011690 At 10:31 a.m. on August 17, 2007, the Court declared the following:

"Of the document filing the appeal and the documentary evidence provided From the file, it appears that the respondent - Workshop Moderator of the German Cooperation Agency- is an international organization whose proceedings are removed from the jurisdiction of this Chamber, so that can be considered a passive subject in an appeal for protection. In Consequently, the appeal filed is inadmissible and so is declared."

To which can be added what was said in ruling No. 2010012220 of the 5:43 p.m. on July 20, 2010, on a case similar to the one presented here, at to know:

"In this case, the plaintiff claims the alleged lack of response to the request for copies of the minutes of the agreements of the Board of Directors of COCESNA. This body was created by the Constitutive Agreement of the Central American Corporation of Air Navigation Services, subscribed through the countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, approved by law number 3240 of November 20, 1963. In Consequently, it is a legal person under international law public. Pursuant to article 2 of the Constitutive Agreement, COCESNA has exclusive rights over the provision of air traffic services, aeronautical telecommunications and radioaids for air navigation in the territories of the Contracting Parties; However, article 2 of the law number 3240, indicates that prior authorization from the Executive Branch, the individuals provide services similar to those provided by the Corporation Central American Air Navigation Services. In any case, the Section 23 of the Constitutive Agreement provides that COCESNA, for the purposes of achieve your financial balance, you can set rates and conditions of the fees that users of their services must pay; likewise, to request of the Corporation, the Contracting Parties must help to make effective payment of such rights. In a similar way to what was stated in the jurisprudential precedent cited above, as a subject of law International, COCESNA is the owner of the right established in section 24 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, approved by law number 3394 of September 24, 1964, according to which the files and Mission documents are always inviolable, wherever they are found.

It must be noted, of course, that such privilege is granted for the exercise of

the functions that correspond to the mission in accordance with International Law. In the specific case, it is clear that the actuated party, since it is a person of public international law, is not obliged to provide any information is protected, which does not prevent it from Contracting Parties, a management in that sense can be formulated. relevant to the Air Navigation Directorate of the General Directorate of Aviation Civil of Costa Rica, the mere fact that through official letter number 05/09 of February 28, 2009 has communicated to the protected party the approved rates by COCESNA for its services as of May 2009, does not imply any other anything more than helping to make your payment effective, as provided by the Article 23 of the Constitutive Agreement of COCESNA. For the rest, in the file does not show that the plaintiff had requested in writing from the Central American Corporation of Air Navigation Services or to the Directorate of Air Navigation of the General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Costa Rica any explanation regarding the increase in rates ordered by the first." (The highlighting and underlining is not from the original).

Therefore, not only can this Court not process an amparo against the World Economic Forum because it is an international organization, but, as far as substantial, the constitutional provisions are not applicable to it either contained in articles 27 or 30 of the Political Constitution, which are referred to to the right to information of public interest that people have in relation to public entities of the Costa Rican State, understood as those that act in exercise of imperial powers and that for that reason they can - and must - be subjected to the necessary public scrutiny, nor paragraph 41 of the Charter Fundamental, which seeks speed in the processing of matters before the Administration of Justice or the different Public Administrations of the country, avoiding unjustified delays. Consequently, the appeal is inadmissible and thus declared.

Therefore:

The appeal is rejected outright.

Don’t worry, we plan to refile under our international right to communicate with international orgs & we will go to the Administrative Contentious Court.

It must be noted, of course, that such privilege is granted for the exercise of

the functions that correspond to the mission in accordance with International Law.

WHAT mission is the WEF on????

that the privilege of diplomatic immunity is granted “for the exercise of the functions that correspond to the mission in accordance with International Law.”

Is economic overlordship of Earth REALLY a “mission”?

Maybe the Administrative Contentious court could elaborate WHY the immunity should be granted, and if no one can explain it, perhaps its time to revoke or waive their diplomatic immunity?

We want the immunity waived to make the WEF answer what the hell they are doing trying to connect us all to the Matrix and usher in a merger of biological, physical and digital worlds…

We the people are not up to speed, and yet these policies affect us all.

Klaus, can’t we just sit down and TALK about your wild vision of a Fourth Industrial Revolution with mind reading and transhumanism?

Why the massive secrecy?

Many people are not aware that IOJ is “partners” with WHO, FDA, HHS OGA, etc as an “interested stakeholder”. WEF is a bunch of snobs and wont allow meaningful participation with IOJ. We do intend to break through to our governments to ditch WEF & WHO using science diplomacy and if anyone can do it, IOJ can because we are already recognized as respected partners with governments and international organizations that make health policy (our job is to whip them into legal compliance).

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Lets crush the dreams of the petty tyrants together! We can still win against Globalism.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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