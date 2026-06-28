Leaked Emails Show Kennedy fights mRNA in private. His FDA approved it anyway despite it being experimental and dangerous.
His own leaked emails just exposed the scam. We filed a novel case to make the FDA admit what mRNA really is — and strip the shield protecting the companies that make it. Government response due soon!
RFK Jr.’s own emails surface as his FDA pushes another mRNA shot forward — can one novel case stop them in court?
On June 25, Senator Bernie Sanders released a stack of internal HHS and CDC emails. They came from a whistleblower — Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s former chief medical officer — and they show Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rewriting vaccine recommendations without letting CDC’s own scientists review them, steering the agency’s vaccine advisory panel toward restricting access, cancelling flu vaccine campaigns in the middle of a hard flu season, and handpicking researchers to go chase the long-disproven claim that vaccines cause autism.
One week earlier, on June 18, an FDA advisory committee voted nine to nothing to move Moderna’s mRNA flu shot forward for adults fifty to sixty-four. Final approval is expected August 5.
Read those two stories next to each other and something doesn’t really add up, does it?
The man running the department is telling the public that mRNA is dangerous, that the science was politicized, that the whole system can’t be trusted. And the agency under him just waved another mRNA shot through on the same old assurances. So which is it? Because you don’t get to spend years warning people about a product and then let your own FDA stamp the next version of it if integrity actually matters.
Here’s the part IoJ cares about that most people have no clue about: While Kennedy’s emails make headlines, that same FDA has been sitting on our Citizens Petition that could stop mRNA [non]“vaccine” experiments — FDA-2025-P-1807 — for almost a year. And we’re not asking them for anything wild. We’re asking them to read their own rulebook.
The FDA’s own definition of GENE THERAPY covers any product that modifies the expression of a gene or alters the biological properties of living cells. An mRNA shot goes into your cells and orders them to manufacture a foreign protein. That’s the definition. That’s their definition. They wrote it and said gene therapy is an UNREASONABLE RISK if used in more than a few people and needs 15 years of follow up first. They just won’t apply their own guidance — because the honest words don’t come with the legal shield the friendly word does.
That shield for the Big Pharma (government partners) is the PREP Act, and it’s why the companies that made these products walk away clean while injured people get nothing and can’t sue for injuries. 14,147 Americans have filed COVID shot injury claims with the federal program. Fifty-one have been paid. Fifty-one. Call the product what the FDA’s own science says it is, and we believe that shield stops legally covering it. The whole game is in the label. That’s exactly why they won’t touch it.
So can we stop them? In court? With one novel case? We think so — and we filed it.
The Government response is due very soon - stay tuned to the saga…
This case is novel because almost nobody has tried it. Plenty of people sue over an injury after the fact. We’re going at the root — forcing the FDA to admit, on the record, that these products meet its own gene therapy definition, and forcing the Department of Defense to answer for a consent law that’s barely been tested in court. Nobody hands you that fight. You have to build it.
They can ignore a petition. They’ve been doing it for almost a year. So we did the one thing that forces an answer — a federal mandamus under 28 U.S.C. §1361, asking a court to order the FDA to respond. Their answer is due soon. We’ll be the first to tell you what they say. Or what they don’t.
And there’s a bigger claim underneath all of it — one that runs straight through the Department of Defense.
Operation Warp Speed wasn’t just rushed. We believe it was illegal from day one. 50 U.S.C. §1520a says the government cannot run a biological-agent experiment on human beings without informed consent — and without handing Congress the report the law requires before it ever begins. That report was never produced. Not late. Not redacted. Never. No report, no lawful program — just an experiment Congress was never told it authorized, run on the whole country. That’s the heart of the mandamus that names Hegseth’s DoD right alongside HHS.
Which brings it back to Kennedy. His own emails show him fighting mRNA behind closed doors. Fine. Then prove it where it counts. One HHS Secretary willing to put on the record what the documents already show — that the consent report Congress required was never filed — does more in a single afternoon than the rest of us shouting into the wind for years. So we’re about to find out what he’s made of. Did he mean a word of it? Or was the whole tough-on-mRNA act just for the cameras?
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Powerful agencies break the law and bet nobody can afford to drag them into court. We do the hard part — the petitions, the mandamus, the fees, the filings, the hearings. But we’re a small nonprofit with no corporate, pharma, or billionaire money. The financial weight is real, and it’s on us.
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Related reading
The case itself — what we filed and where
BREAKING — IoJ is Taking FDA, HHS and DoD to Federal District Court After FDA’s Delay on Petition — the federal mandamus announcement that started this fight in court.
Consolidated Citizen Petition — FDA-2025-P-1807 (June 17, 2025) — the current federal docket the FDA still hasn’t answered.
First Citizen Petition — FDA-2022-P-2411 (Sept 2022 + Jan 2023 amendment) — where it all started, on the public record.
Search the full Regulations.gov record — every document and comment in the federal docket.
File a supporting comment on the docket — no lawyer needed, your voice goes on the record.
The gene therapy fight
BREAKING!! FDA Issues Gene Therapy Guidance While Refusing to Answer if mRNA is Gene Therapy — the FDA said the quiet part out loud while ducking our petition.
FDA Demands Big Pharma Prove Flu Vaccines Work — While Refusing to Answer If mRNA Products Are Gene Therapy — the contradiction the FDA can’t explain.
Dr. Yeadon Explains For First Time How COVID Tests Cannot Detect Proteins Like WHO Purports — the former Pfizer VP on the underlying science.
The Pentagon and the missing consent reports (§1520a)
FOIAs Regarding The Department of Defense Use of Human Subjects for Testing of COVID-19 Vaccine Biological Agents — the FOIA record exposing the §1520a defect.
HHS Says Our FOIA Request Is Unusual and Will Need More Time — Military Plans to Rollout Experimental Countermeasure Non-Vaccines — the agency stalling on the exact record this turns on.
Do Not Let Pfizer Get Away With The Biggest Crime In History — DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis — the document trail behind the authorization questions.
The injuries and the science
FDA Confirms COVID Vaccines Killed American Children — Myocarditis Deaths the Government Never Disclosed — the outcome data the government buried.
Crimes Against Humanity Case Phase 1 — DNA Integration Into Ovaries Chromosomes 19 and 12 Confirmed — the genomic-integration findings confirmed by independent scientists.
HUGE! Regulator Health Canada Confirms Undisclosed Presence of DNA Sequence in Pfizer Shot — an actual regulator admitting what we’ve been raising.
Dr. Yeadon — We Are All Under Assault by Deranged People — Dr. Michael Yeadon on the bigger picture.
The Nuremberg Code wins and the WHO fight
Judge Orders Nuremberg Public Hearing November 9, 2023 — Interest of Justice v. State of Costa Rica — the Nuremberg Code enforcement proceeding that grounds it all.
One Year Ago Today — Nuremberg Hearing November 11, 2024 — the hearing that broke the silence on consent.
The Court Victory That Shattered WHO’s Global Authority — Next Step Nuremberg Hearing Project — the international win against WHO.
Interest of Justice Has Established Strict Limits For The WHO — the foundational framework for our WHO work.
What Happens When You Actually Legally Win — Judicial Testimony Under Oath — what a real judicial remedy looks like in practice.
The international track — Amsterdam, Gates, Bourla
Appeal Against Gates and Pfizer CEO Filed — To Hear Bioweapon Witnesses Evidence in Court — the international accountability case running parallel to ours.
Today in Amsterdam — Gates and Bourla Are Being Held to Account in Court — the European courtroom testing the same Nuremberg arguments.
Three-Day Countdown For U.S. To Sue The WHO — IoJ Suing WHO, FDA, HHS, DoD — the multi-front strategy, all the defendants in one place.
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This is awesome! Thank you for your hard work!!
There is plenty of data that well supports Secretary Kennedy's concerns!