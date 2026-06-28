RFK Jr.’s own emails surface as his FDA pushes another mRNA shot forward — can one novel case stop them in court?

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On June 25, Senator Bernie Sanders released a stack of internal HHS and CDC emails. They came from a whistleblower — Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s former chief medical officer — and they show Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rewriting vaccine recommendations without letting CDC’s own scientists review them, steering the agency’s vaccine advisory panel toward restricting access, cancelling flu vaccine campaigns in the middle of a hard flu season, and handpicking researchers to go chase the long-disproven claim that vaccines cause autism.

One week earlier, on June 18, an FDA advisory committee voted nine to nothing to move Moderna’s mRNA flu shot forward for adults fifty to sixty-four. Final approval is expected August 5.

Read those two stories next to each other and something doesn’t really add up, does it?

The man running the department is telling the public that mRNA is dangerous, that the science was politicized, that the whole system can’t be trusted. And the agency under him just waved another mRNA shot through on the same old assurances. So which is it? Because you don’t get to spend years warning people about a product and then let your own FDA stamp the next version of it if integrity actually matters.

Here’s the part IoJ cares about that most people have no clue about: While Kennedy’s emails make headlines, that same FDA has been sitting on our Citizens Petition that could stop mRNA [non]“vaccine” experiments — FDA-2025-P-1807 — for almost a year. And we’re not asking them for anything wild. We’re asking them to read their own rulebook.

The FDA’s own definition of GENE THERAPY covers any product that modifies the expression of a gene or alters the biological properties of living cells. An mRNA shot goes into your cells and orders them to manufacture a foreign protein. That’s the definition. That’s their definition. They wrote it and said gene therapy is an UNREASONABLE RISK if used in more than a few people and needs 15 years of follow up first. They just won’t apply their own guidance — because the honest words don’t come with the legal shield the friendly word does.

That shield for the Big Pharma (government partners) is the PREP Act, and it’s why the companies that made these products walk away clean while injured people get nothing and can’t sue for injuries. 14,147 Americans have filed COVID shot injury claims with the federal program. Fifty-one have been paid. Fifty-one. Call the product what the FDA’s own science says it is, and we believe that shield stops legally covering it. The whole game is in the label. That’s exactly why they won’t touch it.

So can we stop them? In court? With one novel case? We think so — and we filed it.

The Government response is due very soon - stay tuned to the saga…

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This case is novel because almost nobody has tried it. Plenty of people sue over an injury after the fact. We’re going at the root — forcing the FDA to admit, on the record, that these products meet its own gene therapy definition, and forcing the Department of Defense to answer for a consent law that’s barely been tested in court. Nobody hands you that fight. You have to build it.

They can ignore a petition. They’ve been doing it for almost a year. So we did the one thing that forces an answer — a federal mandamus under 28 U.S.C. §1361, asking a court to order the FDA to respond. Their answer is due soon. We’ll be the first to tell you what they say. Or what they don’t.

And there’s a bigger claim underneath all of it — one that runs straight through the Department of Defense.

Operation Warp Speed wasn’t just rushed. We believe it was illegal from day one. 50 U.S.C. §1520a says the government cannot run a biological-agent experiment on human beings without informed consent — and without handing Congress the report the law requires before it ever begins. That report was never produced. Not late. Not redacted. Never. No report, no lawful program — just an experiment Congress was never told it authorized, run on the whole country. That’s the heart of the mandamus that names Hegseth’s DoD right alongside HHS.

Which brings it back to Kennedy. His own emails show him fighting mRNA behind closed doors. Fine. Then prove it where it counts. One HHS Secretary willing to put on the record what the documents already show — that the consent report Congress required was never filed — does more in a single afternoon than the rest of us shouting into the wind for years. So we’re about to find out what he’s made of. Did he mean a word of it? Or was the whole tough-on-mRNA act just for the cameras?

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You read this far because you already know something is wrong — and most people just scroll past it. That makes you different.

Powerful agencies break the law and bet nobody can afford to drag them into court. We do the hard part — the petitions, the mandamus, the fees, the filings, the hearings. But we’re a small nonprofit with no corporate, pharma, or billionaire money. The financial weight is real, and it’s on us.

So if you believe in this work and think we’re doing a good job, we need you to step up right now and be generous. Whatever you give — big or small — turns this from a post people complain about into a case that actually moves. This is critical work for humanity, and it doesn’t happen without you.

And if you truly can’t give today, you’re still in this — share it, comment, hand it to one person who needs to see it. Every one of you keeps this fight alive.

Be the reason they don’t get away with it. Give today when it’s really needed!

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— Lady Xylie, IOJ

Related reading

The case itself — what we filed and where

The gene therapy fight

The Pentagon and the missing consent reports (§1520a)

The injuries and the science

The Nuremberg Code wins and the WHO fight

The international track — Amsterdam, Gates, Bourla

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