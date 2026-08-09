Interest of Justice

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Doreen's avatar
Doreen
Aug 9

Posted by https://www.hathorstudios.com/

The ancient Egyptians weren't waiting for "8/8." They were watching Sirius - the brightest star in our night sky, known to Egyptians as Sopdet—held extraordinary importance because its first visible appearance before sunrise, called its heliacal rising, signaled something far greater than symbolism. It announced the coming inundation of the Nile, the event that made civilization itself possible. Without those life-giving waters there were no crops, no food, no Egypt.

That single star became the celestial clock for an entire civilization. It marked the beginning of the Egyptian New Year, and beginning of the season of inundation, renewal, and rebirth. Because the heliacal rising slowly shifts over centuries, its modern appearance over Egypt now falls in early August, often around August 7–8, depending on the location and year.

Instead of chasing a single date, we begin to understand how our ancestors lived. They weren't simply looking at stars. They were watching a relationship between the heavens and Earth. They understood what happened above eventually revealed itself below.

So here we are on the day Sirius aligns with the sun opening a portal of flow, abundance on August 8th and in ancient times it meant the flow and abundance of the Nile months before. The date, time might have changed but the meaning seems to be there. On this day - focus on how the star of abundance mixed with the power of the sun can transform thoughts into a new reality.

I asked Hathor if Aug 08, 2026 is related to our two suns hurtling toward one another. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ySvbtlSLrc [ 4mins]

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Tara Eve's avatar
Tara Eve
Aug 9

“For this reason I say to you, whatever you pray and ask, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”

‭‭Mark‬ ‭11‬:‭24‬ ‭TLV‬‬

https://bible.com/bible/314/mrk.11.24.TLV

God bless the warriors of truth, justice and protecting humanity. I am honored to walk beside you 🙏🏻

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