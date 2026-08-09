8/8 opens the Lion’s Gate. On the 17th, the government has to answer for the mRNA report they never filed. Some things are finally coming into the light. Its time to awaken humanity!

Today is 8/8 — the Lion’s Gate portal, the day the veil goes thin and what’s been buried starts working its way toward the light. IoJ doesn’t think it’s an accident that this is the week it’s all coming to a head.

The Lion’s Gate opens — and it’s time to GATE THE LIONS!

Nine days from now, the government has to answer for the mRNA report they never filed. And it coincides with the 888 portal — the day the record opens for humanity.

Today opens Lions Gate. In just nine days from now, on the 17th, the federal government has to do something it has spent years avoiding: answer a judge about the VOID & PROHIBITED covid experiments on civilians using deadly and harmful biological agents. They tried to get out of this, but we can’t let it go if humanity is to ever be protected.

The founder of Interest of Justice filed a federal mandamus — a petition that asks a judge to force the government to do two plain duties it has refused. First, produce the report the law requires on experimenting on civilians and when they can’t the court needs to declare all the covid “vaccines” ILLEGAL & PROHIBITED. Second, answer the citizen petition the FDA has dodged for over a year to stop all mRNA and relabel it correctly as dangerous experimental gene therapy. The case is a big deal.

The government has already admitted that the Congress required report was never filed and DoD already admitted covid “vaccines” are still an experiment. Sit with what that means. If the report doesn’t exist (and it does NOT exist), a court can declare what follows: that Operation Warp Speed was an experiment on civilians Congress had already expressly prohibited. It was void from the beginning as a Nuremberg breach & illegal experiment.

And this same week — as if to prove the point (and the URGENCY OR THIS CASE) — they approved the first mRNA flu shot. The experiment didn’t end. It’s expanding. IoJ is moving to end it. We need to finally take this fight past the finish line.

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Now here’s what makes this week land the way it does. It isn’t only the court calendar. Today is 8/8 — and this year it isn’t just any Lion’s Gate. It’s the 888 portal. The 8th month. The 8th day. And the full date, 8 + 8 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 6, reduces to 26, and 26 becomes 8. Three eights stacked in a single day — a convergence that only lands like this once in a very long while.

Look at the shape of that number. Lay an 8 on its side and it’s infinity; stand it up and it’s the scales of justice. Eight is the ledger that finally balances — karma, authority, and receiving what you’ve already built. For a fight like this one, we couldn’t have designed a more fitting sign if we’d tried. And think about what a mandamus actually is: the legal form of exactly that — an order forcing a debt long dodged to finally be paid, a duty long avoided to finally be met.

The heavens and the court, asking the very same thing in the very same week. Balance the ledger. It’s TIME!

888 Activate!

And there’s real sky behind the symbol. Around this time each year, Sirius — the brightest star in our heavens — returns to the dawn horizon after weeks hidden in the Sun’s glare. The ancients watched for that return and built their calendars around it. The return of Sirius is astronomy; the portal is the meaning humanity has carried for thousands of years, because people kept noticing that something in them stirs when the brightest star comes back. The window runs roughly July 28 through August 12, peaks today, and a solar eclipse in Leo follows just behind it on the 12th. The gate is wide open right now — and it’s a portal known for breaking generational curses, for cutting the cord on what was handed down so it isn’t handed down again.

And consider what the deepest generational curse really is. It’s the quiet inheritance that our bodies were never fully our own — that someone above us always got the final say. That is the exact curse this case walks straight into. To force a government to answer for experimenting on civilians is to say, out loud and on the record, that consent was never optional. Healing that line — so it isn’t handed down to our children — is precisely the work this portal was made for.

From Lion’s Gate to gate lions: for ages, lions stood watch at the threshold — the guardians at the door of what’s sacred. That post sits empty now, and it’s our turn to take it up. We become the gate lions ourselves — standing guard over humanity and over morality, at the threshold where someone has to. This year, the ones keeping that watch are ordinary people who simply refused to look away.

A word on why one name is on the filing. Interest of Justice has carried this fight for years, but the law forces any organization to hire an attorney to appear in court — and IoJ could no longer afford to keep one. So the case was filed pro se, in my own name, to carry it the rest of the way without stopping. All eight parties are served. Their answer is due the 17th. We’re prepared to take this all the way — appeal, and the Supreme Court if that’s what it takes.

But this was never a solo effort, and it can’t be. You are the reason IoJ is still standing. Every person who has shared this, prayed over it, or chipped in what they could is the reason a case with no firm behind it is about to make the most powerful agencies in the country answer in writing in a court of law. That isn’t normal. That’s what happens when ordinary people decide something matters — when the lions take the gate.

GATE THE DAMN LIONS!!!

And here’s the part I most want you to hear. Even if law and order out of chaos isn’t your fight — even if courts and filings aren’t your world at all — this Lions Gate window is still yours. The 888 gate doesn’t only open for one cause. Whatever you’re building, mending, releasing, or calling in for your own life, this is a rare stretch of sky for it.

If you want to work with today on purpose, it’s simple: write down the one pattern you refuse to pass on, and release it — burn the paper, bury it, or just say it aloud and let it go.

Name what you’re calling in as if it’s already yours, because eight is the number of receiving what you’ve already built. Step through as the lion, not the one the gate was closed against. We wish you real luck with it — every bit of it.

And if today’s energy is stirring you to stand with this particular fight, there’s a place for that. You can read the case and stand with IoJ here: interestofjustice.org/donate — one time or monthly, donate or become a paid subscriber - only ever what’s right for you. If it’s not money, it’s sharing, commenting, praying: send this to the one person who needs to see it. That’s how the light spreads & the darkness is doomed.

The portal opens today. The government’s response is due on the 17th — marking the day the record opens for humanity. This was the greatest experiment on humanity the world has ever seen, and together, we’re going to help shut it down.

Some things are finally coming into the light. Thank you for being part of how.

With love and gratitude,

Lady Xylie

Interest of Justice, founder

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