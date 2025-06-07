Live Discussion Today - WHO's In Control? The Truth About the World Health Organization
IoJ will be speaking along with other awesome freedom advocates on the real issues with the IHR Amendments and adoption of the Pandemic Treaty. Moreover we will explain if there is ANY real solution.
Freedom Train International Presents this Special Report - Starts 2pm EST Today
Watch here live or after: https://rumble.com/v6uel1d-special-report-whos-in-control-the-truth-about-the-world-health-organizatio.html
WHO’s in Control? The Truth About the World Health Organization
Here is the updated list of participants:
A. 2-3pm Eastern
HOSTS: Jim Ferguson and James Roguski
Iris Koh (Singapore) (2-3am Sunday morning)
Helen Lasn (Estonia) (9-10pm Saturday)
Pille Javed (Estonia) (9-10pm Saturday)
Reggie Littlejohn (U.S.) (2-3pm Saturday)
Yehonatan Segev and Heidi Moses (Israel) (9-10pm Saturday)
- - - - -
B. 3-4pm Eastern
HOSTS: Peter Mac Isaac and James Roguski
Kirsten Murfitt (New Zealand) (7-8am Sunday morning)
David Wildy and Elaine Mulcahy (Malta) (9-10pm Saturday)
Shabnam Palesa Mohammed (South Africa) (9-10pm Saturday)
Tess Lawrie (U.K.) (8-9pm Saturday)
Dr. Mark Brody (U.S.) (3-4pm Saturday)
- - - - -
C. 4-5pm Eastern
HOSTS: Liz Gunn, Victoria Rixon and James Roguski
Debra Yuille (Australia) (6-7am Sunday morning)
Libby Klein (Australia) (6-7am Sunday morning)
- - - - -
D. 5-6pm Eastern
HOSTS: Wayne Peters (Canada) and James Roguski
Masako Ganaha (Japan) (6-7am Sunday morning)
Xylie Desiree Eshleman (Costa Rica) (4-5pm Saturday)
Dustin Bryce (Costa Rica) (4-5pm Saturday)
You have my support.
Boost to the coffee fund with be coming.
Good luck!
There is no link provided so we can join in. Do you have a link??