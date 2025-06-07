Freedom Train International Presents this Special Report - Starts 2pm EST Today

Watch here live or after: https://rumble.com/v6uel1d-special-report-whos-in-control-the-truth-about-the-world-health-organizatio.html

WHO’s in Control? The Truth About the World Health Organization

Here is the updated list of participants:

A. 2-3pm Eastern

HOSTS: Jim Ferguson and James Roguski



Iris Koh (Singapore) (2-3am Sunday morning)

Helen Lasn (Estonia) (9-10pm Saturday)

Pille Javed (Estonia) (9-10pm Saturday)

Reggie Littlejohn (U.S.) (2-3pm Saturday)

Yehonatan Segev and Heidi Moses (Israel) (9-10pm Saturday)

- - - - -



B. 3-4pm Eastern

HOSTS: Peter Mac Isaac and James Roguski



Kirsten Murfitt (New Zealand) (7-8am Sunday morning)

David Wildy and Elaine Mulcahy (Malta) (9-10pm Saturday)

Shabnam Palesa Mohammed (South Africa) (9-10pm Saturday)

Tess Lawrie (U.K.) (8-9pm Saturday)

Dr. Mark Brody (U.S.) (3-4pm Saturday)

- - - - -



C. 4-5pm Eastern

HOSTS: Liz Gunn, Victoria Rixon and James Roguski



Debra Yuille (Australia) (6-7am Sunday morning)

Libby Klein (Australia) (6-7am Sunday morning)



- - - - -



D. 5-6pm Eastern



HOSTS: Wayne Peters (Canada) and James Roguski



Masako Ganaha (Japan) (6-7am Sunday morning)

Xylie Desiree Eshleman (Costa Rica) (4-5pm Saturday)

Dustin Bryce (Costa Rica) (4-5pm Saturday)

