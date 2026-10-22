We go live in 30 minutes. The court hearing starts in one hour.
Seven injured Dutch citizens are in court in Leeuwarden today against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and the Dutch State.
The court streams it in Dutch only. Interest of Justice is carrying the full hearing live with the court's permission and real-time English translation.
Tap video below to join hearing LIVE👇
With ENGLISH live translations!
Join the livestream with English translation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFLCoy4UyiI
Stream opens 12.00 Leeuwarden · 11.00 London · 6.00 AM New York · 4.00 AM Costa Rica · 3.00 AM Los Angeles. The court starts at 12.30.
Today’s hearing schedule (tentative)
12.30 Leeuwarden · 6.30 AM New York · 4.30 AM Costa Rica — Court opens. The judges introduce the case and the parties.
12.45 Leeuwarden · 6.45 AM New York · 4.45 AM Costa Rica — Claimants' first round. Peter Stassen speaks.
13.15 Leeuwarden · 7.15 AM New York · 5.15 AM Costa Rica — Defendants respond. Hofstra and others (30 minutes), then Van der Voort, Bourla, Van Cann and Gates (10 minutes each).
14.25 Leeuwarden · 8.25 AM New York · 6.25 AM Costa Rica — Break.
14.55 Leeuwarden · 8.55 AM New York · 6.55 AM Costa Rica — Questions from the court to the lawyers and the parties.
15.45 Leeuwarden · 9.45 AM New York · 7.45 AM Costa Rica — Claimants' second round. Peter Stassen speaks.
16.15 Leeuwarden · 10.15 AM New York · 8.15 AM Costa Rica — Defendants' second round.
17.30 Leeuwarden · 11.30 AM New York · 9.30 AM Costa Rica — Court adjourns.
The court says these times are approximate. It may finish early, run long or add a break.
Then the press conference. After court adjourns, the claimants’ press conference will be livestreamed on several platforms. We’ll post those live links in our livestream chat and here on Substack the second they go live, so you can watch that too. Stay tuned.
Be part of the public unofficial historical record. The live YT chat is saved with the recording forever, so come say what you think while it happens.
Haven't seen the full film legal and case analysis explainer yet?
Watch it anytime 👉 Can they win? The law, the evidence and both sides
Please share the livestream link with anyone who needs it in English.
The court hasn't ruled, and every defendant denies the claims. This is analysis and commentary, not legal advice. Subscribe on youtube and here on Substack!
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See you there! — Lady Xylie – IoJ
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Related reading
Can they win? Great Reset covid shot lawsuit vs Bill Gates & Pfizer’s CEO — full film — the law, the evidence and both sides, in one film.
English court livestream Oct 22 — Great Reset lawsuit vs Bill Gates & Pfizer explained in 9 minutes — the short version.
Bill Gates Lost in Dutch Court — Watch HIS Own Videos Cited in COVID Shot Lawsuit — the jurisdiction fight, and the Gates clips the claimants cite.
Expert Evidence Admitted Against Bill Gates & Pfizer’s CEO in COVID Shot Lawsuit — the October 14 order on the experts’ video.
Watch the Contrail Con before Bill Gates reroutes your next flight — he flies private, and now he wants your airline to steer around contrails
Please Lord, bring us JUSTICE!!! 🙏
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Wish the whole damn concept of contagion/vaccines would go the way of medieval bloodletting, it's just as ridiculous and dangerous!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.