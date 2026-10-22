We go live in 30 minutes. The court hearing starts in one hour.

Seven injured Dutch citizens are in court in Leeuwarden today against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte and the Dutch State. The court streams it in Dutch only. Interest of Justice is carrying the full hearing live with the court's permission and real-time English translation.

Tap video below to join hearing LIVE👇

With ENGLISH live translations!

Join the livestream with English translation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFLCoy4UyiI

Stream opens 12.00 Leeuwarden · 11.00 London · 6.00 AM New York · 4.00 AM Costa Rica · 3.00 AM Los Angeles. The court starts at 12.30.

Today’s hearing schedule (tentative) 12.30 Leeuwarden · 6.30 AM New York · 4.30 AM Costa Rica — Court opens. The judges introduce the case and the parties. 12.45 Leeuwarden · 6.45 AM New York · 4.45 AM Costa Rica — Claimants' first round. Peter Stassen speaks. 13.15 Leeuwarden · 7.15 AM New York · 5.15 AM Costa Rica — Defendants respond. Hofstra and others (30 minutes), then Van der Voort, Bourla, Van Cann and Gates (10 minutes each). 14.25 Leeuwarden · 8.25 AM New York · 6.25 AM Costa Rica — Break. 14.55 Leeuwarden · 8.55 AM New York · 6.55 AM Costa Rica — Questions from the court to the lawyers and the parties. 15.45 Leeuwarden · 9.45 AM New York · 7.45 AM Costa Rica — Claimants' second round. Peter Stassen speaks. 16.15 Leeuwarden · 10.15 AM New York · 8.15 AM Costa Rica — Defendants' second round. 17.30 Leeuwarden · 11.30 AM New York · 9.30 AM Costa Rica — Court adjourns. The court says these times are approximate. It may finish early, run long or add a break. Then the press conference. After court adjourns, the claimants’ press conference will be livestreamed on several platforms. We’ll post those live links in our livestream chat and here on Substack the second they go live, so you can watch that too. Stay tuned.

Be part of the public unofficial historical record. The live YT chat is saved with the recording forever, so come say what you think while it happens.

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The court hasn't ruled, and every defendant denies the claims. This is analysis and commentary, not legal advice. Subscribe on youtube and here on Substack!

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See you there! — Lady Xylie – IoJ

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