Live Streaming Now 3am EST! September 11 & 12, 2025, European Conference Of Health And Human Rights Estonia, Tallinn
Parliament of Estonia, Conference on Health and Human Rights
Heads up! - This is Live right now!
Will be on our Rumble channel for later viewing!
Live Stream here: https://rumble.com/v6ys2bw-european-conference-of-health-and-human-rights-estonia-tallinn.html
Here’s the lineup:
Conference Update: Due to political interference from current Estonian officials Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will no longer be speaking, following targeted political and personal attacks.
Despite these challenges, the conference will go ahead, Join livestream
These times are Europe, Estonia Tallinn time, please check your current time zone to compare. Starts at 3am Eastern.
10.00 - 10.30 AM
Opening Words
Why Global Health Governance Has Failed?
Anti Poolamets
MP, Estonia
Meeme Luks
Dr, MSc, WCHEstonia, Estonia
10.30 - 10.40 AM
Sovereignty. Perspective of the citizen and the state.
Martin Helme
MP, Estonia
10.40 - 11.00 AM
WHO, Why Do National Leaders Continue To Comply?
Rob Roos
Former MEP, Netherland
11.00 - 11.20 AM
What is, and Why Do We Need Health Sovereignty? WCH vs WHO
Tess Lawrie
MBBCh, PhD, UK
11.20 - 11.40 AM
Activation of The Brain By Fear Propaganda, Its Impact on Mental Health. The Doctor’s Appeal.
Sven Román
MD, Sweden
11.40 - 12.00 AM
Regulatory Answers Concerning mRNA Products and Fertility. Recent Science. The NORTH Group.
Jeanne A Rungby
MD, Denmark
12.00-12.20 AM
The Importance of Vaccination Freedom Within The System of Fundamental Rights
Varro Vooglaid
Lawyer, MP, Estonia
12.20 - 13.30
Lunch
13.30 - 13.50
Limitations in Vaccine Clinical Studies and Pharmacovigilance
Rimas Jankunas
MP, PhD, MD, Lithuania
13.50 - 14.10
How Members of Parliament Can Stop The WHO Powergrab?
Meike Terhorst
Lawyer, Netherland
14.10 - 14.30
Is Finland The Most Brainwashed Country on Earth?
Ossi Tiihonen
Politician, Finland
14.30 - 14.50
The UN, One World Government, and People Power: What Can We Do?
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed
Lawyer, South Africa
14.50 - 15.10
Conseqences of Heart Damage after COVID-19 Vaccination
Peter McCullough
MD, USA
15.10 - 15.30
Mechanisms of Covid-19 "Vaccine" Injury. Addressing the leading new cause of death and disease.
Mark Trozzi
MD, USA
15.30 - 15.50
Common Sense in Healthcare: Why Standing Up Matters More Than Standing Down
Dr. Eric Nepute
MD, DC, ND, USA
15.50 - 16.10
The Perils of the Pandemic Treaty — The PABS System and One Health
Reggie Littlejohn
Lawyer, USA
16.10 - 16.30
A toolkit to react in time of crisis
Alexandra Henrion-Caude
PhD, Professor, France
16.30 - 16.50
From The Ground Up - Defending Freedom Through Global Citizen Movements
Sebastian Lukomski
Activist & Political Analyst, Poland
16.50-17.30
Panel Discussion With All Speakers
Anti Poolamets
MP, Estonia
DAY 2
Workshops & Panel Discussion
10.00 -12.00
Workshops:
1. HEALTH - health professionals & politicians - lead by Tess Lawrie and Jeanne A. Rungby
2. LAW - lawyers & politicians - lead by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Mejke Terhorst
12.15-13.15
Panel Discussion HEALTH
13.10-14.30
LUNCH
14.30-15.30
Panel Discussion LAW
16.00-18.00
Panel Discussion aims to foster international alignment and cooperation in the face of rising global challenges—such as health regulations, digital currency systems, and restrictions on speech and movement—ensuring we act together when our freedoms are at risk.