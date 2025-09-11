Donate

Heads up! - This is Live right now!

Will be on our Rumble channel for later viewing!

Live Stream here: https://rumble.com/v6ys2bw-european-conference-of-health-and-human-rights-estonia-tallinn.html

http://wchconference.eu

Here’s the lineup:

Conference Update: Due to political interference from current Estonian officials Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will no longer be speaking, following targeted political and personal attacks.

Despite these challenges, the conference will go ahead, Join livestream

These times are Europe, Estonia Tallinn time, please check your current time zone to compare. Starts at 3am Eastern.

10.00 - 10.30 AM

Opening Words

Why Global Health Governance Has Failed?

Anti Poolamets

MP, Estonia

Meeme Luks

Dr, MSc, WCHEstonia, Estonia

10.30 - 10.40 AM

Sovereignty. Perspective of the citizen and the state.

Martin Helme

MP, Estonia

10.40 - 11.00 AM

WHO, Why Do National Leaders Continue To Comply?

Rob Roos

Former MEP, Netherland

11.00 - 11.20 AM

What is, and Why Do We Need Health Sovereignty? WCH vs WHO

Tess Lawrie

MBBCh, PhD, UK

11.20 - 11.40 AM

Activation of The Brain By Fear Propaganda, Its Impact on Mental Health. The Doctor’s Appeal.

Sven Román

MD, Sweden

11.40 - 12.00 AM

Regulatory Answers Concerning mRNA Products and Fertility. Recent Science. The NORTH Group.

Jeanne A Rungby

MD, Denmark

12.00-12.20 AM

The Importance of Vaccination Freedom Within The System of Fundamental Rights

Varro Vooglaid

Lawyer, MP, Estonia

12.20 - 13.30

Lunch

13.30 - 13.50

Limitations in Vaccine Clinical Studies and Pharmacovigilance

Rimas Jankunas

MP, PhD, MD, Lithuania

13.50 - 14.10

How Members of Parliament Can Stop The WHO Powergrab?

Meike Terhorst

Lawyer, Netherland

14.10 - 14.30

Is Finland The Most Brainwashed Country on Earth?

Ossi Tiihonen

Politician, Finland

14.30 - 14.50

The UN, One World Government, and People Power: What Can We Do?

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed

Lawyer, South Africa

14.50 - 15.10

Conseqences of Heart Damage after COVID-19 Vaccination

Peter McCullough

MD, USA

15.10 - 15.30

Mechanisms of Covid-19 "Vaccine" Injury. Addressing the leading new cause of death and disease.

Mark Trozzi

MD, USA

15.30 - 15.50

Common Sense in Healthcare: Why Standing Up Matters More Than Standing Down

Dr. Eric Nepute

MD, DC, ND, USA

15.50 - 16.10

The Perils of the Pandemic Treaty — The PABS System and One Health

Reggie Littlejohn

Lawyer, USA

16.10 - 16.30

A toolkit to react in time of crisis

Alexandra Henrion-Caude

PhD, Professor, France

16.30 - 16.50

From The Ground Up - Defending Freedom Through Global Citizen Movements

Sebastian Lukomski

Activist & Political Analyst, Poland

16.50-17.30

Panel Discussion With All Speakers

Anti Poolamets

MP, Estonia

DAY 2

Workshops & Panel Discussion

10.00 -12.00

Workshops:

1. HEALTH - health professionals & politicians - lead by Tess Lawrie and Jeanne A. Rungby

2. LAW - lawyers & politicians - lead by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Mejke Terhorst

12.15-13.15

Panel Discussion HEALTH

13.10-14.30

LUNCH

14.30-15.30

Panel Discussion LAW

16.00-18.00

Panel Discussion aims to foster international alignment and cooperation in the face of rising global challenges—such as health regulations, digital currency systems, and restrictions on speech and movement—ensuring we act together when our freedoms are at risk.

