Come join us TONIGHT for an enlightening discussion on topics you NEED to know!:

Let’s tough on these topics, considering their grave importance for the current and future of humanity, which will be affected!

Quick Update! We just realized we didn't post the link and asked the host to send it. If you want to watch, here is the link!

https://rumble.com/v5deg01-james-roguski-dustin-bryce-lady-xylie-pact-for-the-future-new-paradigms-wsa.html

Please share this link on your social media networks

James Roguski, Dustin Bryce, Lady Xylie, “Pact for the Future”, New Paradigms w/Sargis Sangari EP209

Description: On Monday, 2 SEP 24, on Labor Day 2024, James Roguski, NEC-SE Director for International Health, author, essayist, and independent researcher, and Live from Costa Rica, Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie, co-founders of Interest of Justice, an international non-profit headquartered in Costa Rica and leading voices in global health governance and anti-corruption, will join me to discuss the upcoming September 3, 2024, 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time deadline for the 193 members of the United Nations to "break the silence" regarding the third revised version of the "Pact for the Future". Our goal is to prepare for a deep-dive discussion on this critical topic.

James will examine the newest documents on the "Pandemic Treaty," the revelations about the World Health Organization's secret meetings, and the IHR's adopted amendments.



Dustin Bryce and Lady Xylie will update us on Costa Rico's efforts to counter global governance efforts. Dustin and Lady Xylie have five certifications in diplomacy from the prestigious Diplo Academy in Malta; they have spearheaded critical initiatives since the COVID-19 pandemic began, even convincing Costa Rica's Delegates to become the only country in the world to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty. They are engaged in a groundbreaking global lawsuit involving the World Health Organization and United Nations Programs, focusing on exposing potentially corrupt or unsafe procurement practices under the auspices of an "emergency ." Their work challenges alleged abuses of power by top government officials and exposes seismic shifts in international norms being negotiated in the UN Summit of the Future and other Treaties. Their mission is to drive a new era of accountability and transparency within the global community, hoping to achieve a more functional global health system focusing more on human rights than profits.

Share

Donate LOVE & support!

Leave a comment

Sign the demand if you haven’t yet! TOMORROW is the deadline for countries to break silence- help us tip them over the edge!: WHOwatch.org/rejectPactfortheFuture

Share info on the 3 documents we must stop and why Summit of the Future is leading to Global slavery, censorship & experiments: InterestofJustice.org/SummitoftheFuture

This is where we intend to post all the UN Summit of the Future info and document our approach as the next 3 weeks unfold. Bookmark & visit often for the full scoop.

Subscribe to Sue the WHO Initiative - The Idiot’s Guide To EXIT The WHO

We are only posting actions and our court stuff/FOIA’s on this site to stay organized! Follow the saga as we try to take down the UN & WHO BEAST OF BABYLON!