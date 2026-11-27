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HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Thursday, November 26, 2026

A California man woke up from knee surgery to text messages from the company that made his new knee. He says nobody told him it had a battery, sensors and a transmitter inside.

This Thanksgiving, give thanks it hasn’t happened to you, yet. ⬇

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The merging of our biological, physical and digital worlds has begun, and two Californians say it happened to them without their consent. Give thanks it isn’t a widespread rollout yet, and that there’s still a chance to fight it in court.

Let’s get into the story.

Can you imagine the horror of waking up from surgery as part of the Internet of Bodies? Steve Russak says that’s exactly what happened to him.

The 70-year-old Californian had his knee replaced last year, and the moment he came to, the company that made it started texting him to download an app and activate an account. Inside his leg, he found out, was a “smart knee” built to measure every step he takes and send it to the cloud.

Can you picture this becoming normal, with knees, hips and hearts quietly uploading data from inside people who never really said yes? That’s the dystopian future this story warns about. This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful that most of us haven’t been implanted without our consent, and that Russak is suing to keep it from becoming routine for the rest of us.

Happy Thanksgiving. Whatever your table looks like today, I hope it’s warm, full and a little loud in the best way.

A lot of us are setting one plate short this year. I’m one of them. I lost both of my parents after their third COVID shots, and holidays make that sharper. If your family has an empty chair too, you’re not alone today, and you’re not forgotten.

My friend Bruce sent me a Happy Thanksgiving note this morning with this story, and I immediately pieced together all the background I could find. It’s a far bigger story than one forced smart knee, with a lot of moving parts, and I want you to have the whole historical push toward the Internet of Bodies and human augmentation.

Russak says nobody told him his new knee had a battery, sensors and a transmitter inside. “Every step you take, they know every step you take,” he told KFF Health News. He’s now suing his doctor, Zimmer Biomet and Canary Medical over what his lawsuit calls an “unauthorized implantation,” with claims of medical battery, negligence and lack of informed consent. He’s refused to switch on the data transmission, and a second California patient, Jodi Murphy, has filed a similar suit, RedState reported. Those are claims in court, and nothing has been decided.

IoJ hopes the judge sends a loud, clear message that nobody can be turned into part of the Internet of Bodies without a clear yes, spied on around the clock through their own body parts, and fused to the government’s machine.

This is exactly the world Klaus Schwab described. In 2016, the World Economic Forum founder wrote that his “Fourth Industrial Revolution” “is characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres” (World Economic Forum). A knee that uploads your every step is that blur, sewn inside a human leg. He said it out loud almost ten years ago, and now it’s showing up in operating rooms.

Britain’s military put the same idea in writing. In 2021, the UK Ministry of Defence published “Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New Paradigm,” a study that looks ahead to 2050. It says, word for word, “We cannot wait for the ethics of human augmentation to be decided for us, we must be part of the conversation now.” It goes further, saying the push to augment people “may ultimately not be dictated by any explicit ethical argument, but by national interest.” Can you imagine telling a patient that the ethics of what goes into their body will be settled by national interest?

When a government says the ethics will be worked out later, that’s a lack of ethics. Taking people who came in for medical help and wiring their bodies into company clouds that track them is what psychopaths do, helping you only so they can help themselves. Medical companies and governments already work hand in hand. Ronald Reagan warned about this in 1986, when he said “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”

The smart knee is real. It’s called Persona IQ, and the FDA authorized it in 2021. A small stem in the implant holds a battery, an accelerometer, a gyroscope and a pedometer. It counts your steps, your stride, your walking speed and how far you go. “At night, the motion data collected by your Persona IQ implant is transmitted automatically,” the company says, through a base station in your home and up to the cloud. The data goes to your care team and to “authorized administrators (Zimmer Biomet and Canary Medical).” The company stresses that it isn’t a GPS tracker and can’t follow your location.

The company’s own patient manual says the quiet part out loud. You can refuse the sensor and get a standard knee, and “You can also change your mind at any time before having your surgery” (patient manual). After surgery, it’s sealed inside your body.

Persona IQ patient manual, Zimmer Biomet / Canary Medical

Then it starts reporting. Data is collected every day for the first year, 36 days a quarter in year two, and 36 days every year after that, for as long as the battery lasts. Zimmer’s own site admits the data “have not been shown to provide any clinical benefit,” and one analyst told MedTech Dive the sensor knees cost about $1,000 more.

Data collection schedule, Persona IQ patient manual

There’s a name for where this is heading. RAND, the U.S. think tank, calls it the Internet of Bodies, meaning devices that “monitor the human body and transmit the data collected via the internet.” RAND warns that “there is no single entity that provides oversight to IoB data,” and that America “has no federal data privacy law” to cover it. IoJ sees the smart knee as one small piece of the digital-health rollout Agenda 2030 keeps pushing. It starts as a convenience, and it could end with every one of us monitored, logged and tracked from the inside.

This year, I’m thankful for something simple. Nobody’s rolled out forced implants yet. Every one of us still gets to say yes or no to what goes into our own bodies, and right now we still have time to keep it that way. That right has a name, INFORMED CONSENT, and it’s the reason this work exists. Ask what’s inside anything going into your body before you sign. Ask your doctor for the plain version. Say no out loud when you need to.

I’m grateful for the people inside the system who tried to do the right thing, like the FDA scientists who pushed for a death warning this year. I’m also grateful for every one of you who forwards these posts and asks the hard question at the dinner table.

Today I’m not asking for anything. I’m just giving thanks for every one of you, and for everyone who supports this work with a paid subscription or a donation. You keep it going.

Thank you to everyone who has ever donated, commented or shared to support this work. The mandamus legal fund keeps growing because of you, and it makes a huge difference. I can’t tell you how thankful I am for every one of you who has put in your funds or your energy.

Please mark your calendar for Giving Tuesday, December 1. It’s always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the day when givers and philanthropists everywhere come together and choose the causes they’ll stand behind for the year ahead. People care so much about making good things happen that they made a whole day to celebrate it. If you’d like to set something aside this week, that’s the day we can all pull together and make a huge difference for my federal case against the Department of Defense, HHS and the FDA. IoJ will remind everyone on Tuesday when the chance to give is open.

I filed it alone, pro se. It asks the court to make the Pentagon prove it followed 50 USC 1520a, the law that bars testing biological agents on civilians without INFORMED CONSENT. If it didn’t, I say the injections were prohibited, non-consensual biological experimentation.

Let’s turn a season of giving thanks into a day of giving back. Informed consent matters, and so do all of you.

A special thank-you to Bruce, who sent me a Happy Thanksgiving note this morning with this news tip. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody, from my family to yours.

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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