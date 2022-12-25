Dear tribe we want to reach out on Christmas to tell you all how much we cherish and appreciate you being on the side of justice throughout the covid-19 fake pandemic horror show.

Our work to fight the tyranny began as a calling and personal duty which we decided to take on with full passion and force of love. We did not know how we would actually fund our mission, but with the help of individual supporters we got this far and are poised to act on many solutions. We have to say THANK YOU!!!

HAPPY HOLIDAYS AND HAPPY SOLSTICE ~ Our Christmas gift for those who celebrate Christmas and our gift to those who are celebrating life, is the gift of HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

IOJ is proud to be at the tip of the spear in this mission to impede the establishment of a global health and climate oligarchy.

With your help in 2022, we have filed around 35 cases in Costa Rica against various tyrannical edicts. Most were rejected outright and sent to the Contentious Administrative Court we are currently in, but 4 won in the Constitutional Chamber, including one Amparo filed to stop the shots August 2021, where the Doctors For Covid Ethics questions, presuming dangerous injections were not disputed and the doctors asked for Nuremberg Code to be applied if there was no proof of animal studies (of course there were no animal studies produced by Costa Ricas health authorities). That case began in 2021 and is finally being integrated into another case in process right now to demand a full moratorium on the non vaccine gene therapy experiments and the application of Nuremberg Code 1, 3, 5 and 7. The Costa Rican Vaccination Commission is ordered to answer us on Monday December 26, 2022 about these topics and more. Dr. Mike Yeadon (former VP of Pfizer) has already testified in the record, which the Vaccination Commission must refute by Monday Dec 26. Dr. Yeadon has just reassured he will testify when called to do so on many topics - including that there is no evidence of deaths from a respiratory virus.

We are also currently in a wonderful legal battle with Costa Rica, FDA, UN and the WHO to tackle some of humanities biggest issues:

PCR test false positives fraudulent alarmism pandemic declared not in good faith, illegal under international law & WILL be found to be wrong so it NEVER happens again.

Costa Rica uses 45ct PCR from day 1 until today, meaning that all cases were fraudulent statistics reported back to WHO and displayed fraudulently on WHO’s covid cases dashboard.

Currently challenging the definition of vaccine from WHO that usurps nation states definitions & causes fraud of law

How is pandemic and other words such as equity and dignity defined?

The product is really a gene therapy, which FDA says creates an “unreasonable risk” when used in more than a few people, needs 15 years of follow up to address and assure safety due to DNA being affected which causes cancers, long term unpredictable delayed adverse effects and vaccine enhanced disease.

The gene therapy acts very different than a vaccine, requiring more safety protocols than traditional vaccines as defined by State Legislators. Costa Ricas own evidence from PAHO just proved us right on this!

Complicating the treatment (suppress safe therapeutics, ignore natural immunity, push and fund only non vaccine gene therapy experiments that are dangerous)

Stop the Pandemic Treaty

Helped to stop previous proposed IHR amendments from occurring - Success!

Stop new proposed IHR amendments that seek to remove dignity and fundamental human rights from the IHR

Call out fake climate science to the UN directly demanding they show us the science… (they are late and we will win - they cant prove climate emergency to support the SDG and Agenda 2030

Stop Agenda 2030 - will be a long term project to tackle this massive problem, already started to challenge within Costa Rica and WHO

Stop Crimes Against Humanity

Stop Global Censorship (Free Speech Association)

Pressed formal charges on top WHO staff November 30, 2022 for breach of duty, ethics violations and Nuremberg Code violations - Actively pressing to resolve all major scientific questions directly with WHO Director General Tedros in a legal process the WHO recognizes they are bound to, so if the problem is not resolved administratively, we can sue the WHO in an international tribunal.

This is just a snippet of the issues we have begun to tackle legally so everyone doesn’t get overwhelmed with the amount of work and detail put into this project that IOJ will soon publish.

Expect great things in 2023!

Never forget that if we stick together and ensure these action are followed through until all the way to the end, the globalists are doomed and humanity will be freed! IOJ will do our part with all of your support!

Thank you again for the support in this project! We wish you all the happiest holidays and send you infinite love and LIGHT over MIGHT!

Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays!

We almost felt like giving up for 2023 because we are pretty much alone in this fight with only a few hundred dollars in funds coming in each month from all supporters for this extremely tiring and important work.

Weeks and sometimes months go by without any donations. No joke. We see large groups become millionaires and go on tours to complain, but few lawsuits are funded and the problems are not actively being legally attacked by the more well funded groups.

IOJ cant give up the legal fight needed to win due to not having funds. Humanity needs us to put in this work. We have a very exclusive legal training, unique vision and international law ideas to see how to fix the grand problems, love, knowledge, skills persistence, and a great love for legal human rights work, but its not enough.

All we want for the holidays and new year is the ability to execute our mission to invoke Nuremberg Code and hold these soulless vaccine peddlers to account.

Everyone wants to be able to change the world, including ourselves, but how will it be paid for?

We love you tribe and supporters! We have your back & humanities! Thanks for having ours. We can win this if we take action together.

Click To Donate and ensure legal resources are available for IOJ family to do their work for the coming new year!!!

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

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Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

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