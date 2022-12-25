Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Lennart Thornros's avatar
Lennart Thornros
Dec 25, 2022

I'd like to know more about yor organization. I am a retired entrepreneur. I could probably do some work with you. Donate is not I feel is an option for several reasons. Mainly that I like to be involved rather than part from money.

Lennart@thornros.com

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Clive Hamilton's avatar
Clive Hamilton
Dec 25, 2023

I am totally on board with what you are all doing, thank you all for your time and effort, I depend on truth seekers just like you all. God bless you and your hard work.

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