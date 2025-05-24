Who is TRAINING your AI?

40,822 views • May 24, 2025

Filmmaker Robby Starbuck is suing Meta after its AI platform lied about him committing a crime and insisted that authorities should take his kids away from him – all because he’s fighting against DEI policies.

Robby joins Glenn to explain what happened, and it makes Glenn declare this as possibly the most dangerous AI story he has ever heard.

“What Meta has done to Robby Starbuck NEEDS to be corrected,” Glenn says, “or they will do it to EVERYONE.”

Meta’s AI even said there is kidnapping charges against Robbie Starbuck and many other alleged facts that were completely fabricated and totally false!

It’s not a hallucination, its a moral police for leftists.

META AI was TRAINED TO DO THIS!

IoJ’s cofounders are certified in: AI Internet Governance - Disinformation and the protection of Human Rights in Diplomacy.

(IoJ spoke last December at the Global Internet Governance Forum because we are concerned about this exact problem. Believe it or not many diplomats and governments are also concerned and trying to work out the best way to ensure AI neutrality and be non biased)

FLASHBACK TO IOJ BEHIND THE SCENE EFFORTS FROM 17 Dec 2024:

Diplo Foundation explores AI’s ethical and philosophical challenges at IGF 2024

Jovan Kurbalija, Director of the Diplo Foundation, stressed the importance of understanding fundamental AI concepts to facilitate deeper conversations beyond the usual concerns about bias and ethics.

At the 2024 Internet Governance Forum (IGF) in Riyadh, a session featuring experts from DiploFoundation, addressed AI’s deep philosophical and ethical implications. The discussion moved beyond surface-level concerns about bias and ethics, focusing instead on more profound questions about human identity and agency in a world increasingly shaped by AI.

Jovan Kurbalija, Director of the Diplo Foundation, emphasised the need to critically examine AI’s impact on human knowledge and identity. He introduced the idea of a ‘right to be humanly imperfect,’ advocating for preserving human flaws and agency in an AI-dominated world.

That concept was echoed by other speakers, who expressed concern that the pursuit of AI-driven optimisation could erode essential human qualities. Sorina Teleanu, Diplo Foundation’s Director of Knowledge, raised important questions about the tendency to anthropomorphise AI, warning against attributing human traits to machines and urging a broader consideration of non-human forms of intelligence.

The panel also delved into the philosophical dimensions of AI, with Teleanu pointing out the lack of privacy protections surrounding brain data processing and the potential risks of attributing personhood to advanced AI. The discussion of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) brought up the provocative idea that if AI becomes indistinguishable from humans, it could potentially deserve human rights, challenging our traditional notions of consciousness and personhood.

Addressing AI governance, Kurbalija focused on practical, immediate issues, such as AI’s impact on education, employment, and daily life, rather than speculative long-term concerns. He called for a decentralised approach to AI development that preserves diverse knowledge sources and prevents the centralisation of power by large tech companies. Henri-Jean Pollet from ISPA Belgium added to the conversation by advocating for open-source models and data licensing to ensure AI reliability and prevent inaccuracies in AI-generated content.

The conversation also explored the evolving dynamics of human-AI interaction. Teleanu highlighted the potential changes in human communication as AI-generated text becomes more prevalent, while Mohammad Abdul Haque Anu, Secretary-General of the Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum, stressed the need for AI ethics education, particularly in developing countries. Kurbalija shared a revealing anecdote about AI-generated speeches at conferences, illustrating how AI could influence professional communication in the future.

As the session concluded, Kurbalija highlighted the Diplo Foundation’s approach to AI development, focusing on tools that support diplomats and policymakers by enhancing human knowledge without replacing human decision-making. The discussion wrapped up with a demonstration of these AI tools in action, emphasising their potential to augment human capabilities in specialised fields. The speakers left the audience with an invitation for continued philosophical exploration of AI’s role in shaping humanity’s future.

All transcripts from the Internet Governance Forum sessions can be found on dig.watch.

WEF Get’s in on the AI Internet Governance Scheme:

https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_Generative_AI_Governance_2024.pdf

Are you all ready for the 4th Industrial Revolution? It’s HERE!

Watch your kids - AI may rat you out and try to take your family away next!

Can they read your MIND? More about THAT in related reading below!

