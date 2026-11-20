Maniacal Meta took down Children’s Health Defense posts on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, within hours of a Guardian story asking why the group had been allowed back.

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CHD posted Meta’s removal notices on X that night. Each one reads “False information about vaccines,” “Post removed,” “Nov 18, 2026.”

CHD’s post on X, Nov 18, with Meta’s own removal notices ( tap to open )

Both Guardian headlines open with the same label, “Anti-vaccine group once led by RFK Jr.” The group’s name is Children’s Health Defense.

The trigger was a single reporter. Michelle R Smith of the Guardian reported on Wednesday that CHD had opened or reopened six accounts between May and September, four years after Meta banned the group in 2022. Her story says Meta “declined to comment,” which means Meta had her questions before it ran. By Wednesday evening, three videos she named were gone, including one calling the MMR shot “not so safe and effective.” Her follow-up on Thursday reported the removals.

The Guardian, Wed Nov 18 ( tap to read )

Below it appears The Guardian is gloating their report WORKED!:

The Guardian, Thu Nov 19 ( tap to read )

A Google News search for the last three days turns up the Guardian’s two pieces, both by Smith, and a handful of aggregator sites copying them. No other major US outlet has run it.

Both Guardian headlines open with the same label, “Anti-vaccine group once led by RFK Jr.” The group’s name is Children’s Health Defense. The label does the persuading before the reader reaches a single fact. Once asking about vaccine safety is treated as a slur, deleting those questions starts to look normal.

Who decides what’s “false”?

Meta’s notice spells out the rule. “We don’t allow people to show false information that leading health organizations say could contribute to people refusing vaccines.” One example it bans is “Claiming natural immunity is better than vaccination.”

Then it tells users to get “reliable, up-to-date information” from the World Health Organization .

The United States completed its withdrawal from the WHO on January 22, 2026. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the country’s top health official, headlined CHD’s conference in September.

Meta’s moderators are pointing Americans to an agency their own government has left.

Meta is the same company whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, told Joe Rogan in January 2025 that Biden officials “would call up our team and, like, scream at them and curse” to get posts removed. That same month Meta announced “More speech and fewer mistakes” and ended US fact-checking. CHD asked Zuckerberg on X what happened to that promise.

YouTube, owned by Google, went the other way

In September 2025, Google, which owns YouTube, told Congress it would let back creators banned under its retired COVID rules.

Google said Biden officials had “conducted repeated and sustained outreach” to get content removed. YouTube’s medical misinformation policy still bans some vaccine claims. It also makes exceptions for public-interest content and for “firsthand experiences” from creators or their families, the same kind of family stories CHD says Meta just pulled.

That’s how IoJ’s English livestream of the Dutch COVID shot hearing against Bill Gates and Pfizer, and the follow-up on Gates losing his bid to escape the lawsuit, have together passed 64,000 views on YouTube. Youtube HELPED push out the content!!!

IoJ’s channel views jumped 2,669% in 28 days on the back of it, and YouTube Studio wrote IoJ directly yesterday with tips to get even more attention on the Dutch covid vaccine injury lawsuit hearing, like adding key moments so viewers can jump straight to the testimony that matters. Wise advice on helping vaccine information go viral, from the platform Meta could learn a thing or two from. IoJ is busy making more videos for you all to see the key testimonies - thanks for the suggestions & help Youtube!

It's actually really interesting that YouTube is pushing the video of Bill Gates losing in court when he challenged jurisdiction, and they did that completely on their own because IoJ’s YouTube is just beginning and doesn't really have reach yet. If YouTube did not push it, it would have hardly any views. In the back end of YouTube Studio, IoJ can see YouTube showed it to almost 100,000 people that YouTube decided should see Bill Gates losing his plea for lack of jurisdiction in the Dutch Covid shots lawsuit. Over 20% of the people that YouTube put the video in front of actually clicked and watched it. One day there was no activity, and the next day IoJ woke up to 250 angry comments about Bill Gates, and it was shocking, wondering what was going on, until realizing that that video had been circulating throughout the evening entirely because of YouTube getting on board with free speech.

Apparently YouTube is helping us throw Bill Gates under the bus and widely exposing the Covid shots injuries lawsuit, while Meta is busy throwing an organization defending children's health rights under the bus & censoring for WHO.

There are a lot of players being paid a lot of money to ensure that any negative information about the injections does not reach the public, particularly when that information makes people question the product which is so lucrative. Asking questions gets a slow walk at the agencies too. IoJ’s own citizen petition to the FDA on stopping the mRNA & gene shots, FDA-2025-P-1807, was filed in June 2025 and still has no substantive answer. That’s now one of the questions before a federal judge. If the social media companies and the government don't want to talk about it, maybe a judge needs to ensure the discussion is able to reach the light of day.

While we’re on the subject of the case, the legal fund is open for you to support right now, covering filing fees and court costs. Together, we all make the difference towards justice for humanity and ordering the dangerous injections off the market.

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Whether vaccine-injury stories can be heard now depends on which app you open and which reporter calls to complain that day.

Informed consent only works when people can hear what happened to other families. IoJ will keep putting the evidence where anyone can watch it and decide for themselves.

Tomorrow’s Truth Alert is key testimony from the Leeuwarden Files that isn’t getting the coverage it deserves. IoJ is taking YouTube’s advice and breaking the Dutch COVID shot hearing against Bill Gates, Pfizer’s CEO and the Dutch State into short English episodes, one key moment at a time, starting with what Pfizer told the court about heart injuries. Stay tuned!

Tomorrow IoJ also lays out YouTube’s new misinformation rulebook line by line, and how far it’s moved from the censorship of 2021.

Stay alert and awesome!

— Lady Xylie – IoJ

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