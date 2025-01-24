Dr. Yeadon’s Message of Concerned Scientific Opinion gains momentum…

UK Column stepped up and shared the message from our beloved hero of truth, Dr. Yeadon: Your government is lying to you in ways that may kill you and your family!

UK COLUMN FULL Video - click link here:

Click image below or this link to watch: https://rumble.com/v6aac94-licence-to-kill-drugs-with-consequenceswith-dr-mike-yeadon-full.html

In this interview with UK Column, Dr. Mike Yeadon, former VP Pfizer, discusses his extensive background in the pharmaceutical industry, his experiences with targeted censorship, and his views on the malicious motives behind pharmaceutical companies, particularly in relation to COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Yeadon emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in the industry, sharing insights from his career and raising concerns about the safety of mRNA vaccines.

Dr. Yeadon also recounts a significant incident involving dioxin, illustrating the potential dangers of drug design and the need for rigorous safety protocols. In this conversation, Dr. Mike Yeadon discusses the implications of toxicology and immunology in relation to vaccines, particularly focusing on the risks associated with genetic code injections.

He challenges the narrative of a pandemic, emphasizing the lack of evidence for contagion and the psychological impact of fear-based control.

Yeadon shares his personal journey of rejecting mainstream vaccine marketing and finding strength amidst adversity, while warning against the rise of digital control systems that threaten personal freedoms.

One of IoJ’s Favorite Parts of the interview:

It's so obvious it is what's called Immunology 101, first lesson of first term. And there it is. That's number one. Number two is I no longer think this is valid because I don't believe in I'm not happy about any vaccines anymore. But let's pretend for a moment I was. I would say you wouldn't design a vaccine to contain or to introduce into the body something known directly to be toxic. You would look around and think.. What's characteristic of this path alleged pathogen? It's not directly toxic, but it's like obviously, you know, for and we'll get the immune system to train on that. But what did they pick? They picked this alleged spike protein. and there's loads of scientific literature that says that proteins like this. So I don't really, don't know where it came from exactly because I didn't believe there was a virus, but there is a sequence and sequences like that that are in GenBank and various protein databases. They're all injurious to mammalian cells. So it's like, why did you pick that one? Well, the answer is they wanted to harm you. And the third one, which is devastating, most drugs are formulated in some way to protect them from the environment. You can't just have a spec. has to be in a tablet or a cream or an injection, as in this case. these are the mRNA shots were encapsulated in something called lipid nanoparticles. I was aware of them, I hadn't worked in them. And as I was searching for background on this stuff, came across a paper, I think it was 2012. And it was well known in 2012 that encapsulating biological drugs using lipid nanoparticles have the property of depositing, not all of it, but preferentially depositing the payload in the ovaries. So if you combine the first bit I said that injecting non-self will make your body attack every cell doing the instruction. And the other bit is the banana particles will steer a disproportionate amount to your ovaries. So it does sound very Bill Gates, doesn't it? It does, doesn't it? And there was no public health emergency except that created by government lying and fear. Wasn't a pandemic. And yet a year later, five, whatever it was, over the next year or so, five plus billion people on the planet rolled their sleeves up and received something that I will say in a court of law designed intentionally to injure harm and reduce fertility…

Download the FULL transcript from UK Column interview (AI did it, so it may or may not be perfect):

Uk Column Yeadon Transcript 544KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Remember that truth always comes in stages:

What was once rejected and ridiculed, is eventually accepted as self evident…

The rhythm of life…

Be the PERSISTENCE! STAY THE COURSE!

Dark to Light!

Dr Yeadon and IoJ are still raising funds to go to court to stop the mRNA. We are a LOT closer, but still need help! Please donate if able so we can file as quickly as possible!

Donate Stop Covid Vaccines Now

