Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Lucy's avatar
Lucy
Sep 28

Anyone who takes any injection after the COVID democide is insane, or completely lacking intelligence of any kind. Dear God please wake these people up. This is a democide in progress!

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
Sep 28

They’ll ‘correct’ that and pass some illegitimate action to officially do-away with it, I’m sure.

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