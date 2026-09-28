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Its coming to your Pharmacy THIS WEEK! THE LAW BE DAMNED!

Informed Consent nosedives into oblivion…

September 28, 2026 - Interest of Justice

Yes, you and your loved ones will walk into almost any US pharmacy this fall and you can get an mRNA shot for the flu, sitting on the shelf next to the mRNA COVID shot.

On August 5, 2026 the FDA licensed Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first mRNA influenza vaccine, for adults 50 and older. It carries U.S. Government License No. 2256, held by ModernaTX, Inc.

A federal law rides along with that vial, and it’s older than the FDA. The Public Health Service Act, 42 U.S.C. § 262(a)(1)(B), says every package of a biological product must be “plainly marked with” the proper name of the product, the expiration date, and the name, address, and license number of the manufacturer. That rule traces straight back to the 1902 Biologics Control Act, written after contaminated antitoxin killed children in St. Louis. Congress wanted people to know exactly who made the medicine going into their bodies, and where.

This isn’t a suggestion. FDA wrote its own regulations to match, 21 CFR 610.60 and 610.61, and independent researcher Sasha Latypova has documented that FDA said in its own 2007 rulemaking the requirement allows no exceptions or alternatives. She’s also documented biologics reaching the market without the full manufacturer identity the statute demands. IoJ is now checking the mFLUSIVA labeling against the statute line by line.

Why does a printing rule matter when people are worried about what’s in the shot itself? Because you can’t consent to what you can’t trace. INFORMED CONSENT starts with knowing who made the product, at which licensed facility, under which license number. Take the maker’s identity off the package and every question after it gets harder to ask — where it was made, who’s liable, what the record shows.

This is the kind of duty a court can actually enforce. The law says the package “must” carry the maker’s name, address, and license number, and FDA can’t waive a requirement Congress put in the statute. That makes it a clean, ministerial duty, the easiest kind to hold an agency to.

This is too important to sit on, so IoJ is doing two things at once. When we hand the FDA the paperwork they demanded tomorrow, we're adding this to it as new evidence for the mRNA petition we already have open, so it's on their desk in writing right away. And because it's its own clear break of the law, it also gets its own simple citizen petition, filed as fast as we can. Under 21 CFR 10.45, that petition is the step the law requires before anyone can take a question like this to court, so it does double duty — it forces FDA to act now, and if they ignore it, it clears the path to a judge, the same path our current mRNA petition is taking right now in Federal District Court after FDA left it sitting 455 days until we sued.

I saw Sasha Latypova’s article this morning and dug straight into the research myself. I’ve since put together a rough draft of a new citizen petition that I intend to finish this week and file. It will come after the more urgent deadlines of FDA needing paperwork from me by TOMORROW that could stop the shots. The new petition will ask the FDA to do four things — Find that mFLUSIVA’s label breaks the manufacturer-identity law. Order the label corrected, so the real maker’s name, address, and license number are actually on the package. In the meantime, treat the product as misbranded and act on it, because shipping a mislabeled biologic is against the law. Check SPIKEVAX and mNEXSPIKE for the same defect and require a fix on any that have it. The grounds run through everything just verified. The requirement is old and it’s mandatory — 42 U.S.C. § 262(a)(1)(B), born from the 1902 Biologics Control Act after contaminated antitoxin killed children in St. Louis. FDA’s own rules repeat it (21 CFR 610.60, 610.61, 610.63). Yet mFLUSIVA’s label reads “Manufactured for: Moderna US, Inc.” — a company that isn’t the licensed manufacturer, while the license holder of record is ModernaTX, Inc. at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge, and the shots are partly made in Spain. FDA’s own approval letter blacks out where it’s made and calls the location a trade secret, which is the exact information the law says belongs on every package. On top of that, the statute separately bans false marking (§ 262(b)), and a mislabeled biologic is misbranded, which makes shipping it a prohibited act (21 U.S.C. §§ 352, 331). The draft is short but built to full weight, with the environmental exclusion, the economic-impact line, and the sworn certification the rules require. IoJ will come back to it and finish it promptly. Don’t let them get away with this!

There’s something you can do right now about the label breach of law. Look at your own vaccine record, or the package if you kept it. Ask your pharmacist who manufactured your dose and at what facility, and write down what they tell you. When the new petition posts to the federal docket, you’ll be able to comment on it in your own name.

A country that lets the maker’s name come off the “vaccine” has forgotten why the law put it there. IoJ means to remind them, on the record, before this becomes the standard for every mRNA product coming in behind mFLUSIVA.

In fact, the real ultimate goal is to get every mRNA product off of the market entirely because we don't think they're safe or effective… despite what they deceptively advertise. The epic saga and fight continues…. Stay aware and stay awesome!

— Lady Xylie, Interest of Justice founder

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Call to action! Justice in process!

Want to help get this poison off the market and hold them to their own INFORMED CONSENT laws? Right now it's urgent — they're stalling on our CURRENT bad ass Citizen Petition and what it takes to legally pull these shots entirely, forcing us to SUE with a mandamus lawsuit, and to top it off they've now let them hit the shelves without the labels the law and our first Petition demands.

You can support the power of law & order to defeat their chaos.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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