The world just doesn’t make em like we used to. God bless Mr. Rogers. What a wonderful message about caring about children and putting public budget toward their educational television. '

Below, Mr. Rogers explains his concerns about what’s being delivered in the US on public TV and how he needed funding to not be slashed from his $6k a year budget. He alone, with just his passion, managed to protect and secure all public broadcasting funding to remain in place without budget cuts with this brilliant speech!

How can we be as effective and persuasive as to command our way?

Morality. That’s how! We are on the side of the light! LIGHT over might!

This speech is a perfect example of the power of ONE making the world light as the SUN! “I give an expression of care to each child to remind them they are each unique” - Mr. Rogers

On May 1, 1969, Fred Rogers, host of the (then) recently nationally syndicated children's television series, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (named Misterogers' Neighborhood at the time), testified before the Senate Committee on Commerce Subcommittee on Communications to defend $20 million in federal funding proposed for the newly formed non-profit Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which was at risk of being reduced to $10 million. Subcommittee chairman, Senator John Pastore (D-RI), unfamiliar with Fred Rogers, is initially abrasive toward him. Over the course of Rogers' 6 minutes of testimony, Pastore's demeanor gradually transitions to one of awe and admiration as Rogers speaks.

Never underestimate the power of persuasion, morality, goodness and taking action to speak to the governments and TRYING to create the changes you want to see. If Mr. Rogers failed to act that day in 1969 the public broadcasting, which did give all the children Mr. Rogers and his light for so many years would have been grossly underfunded and unable to make the difference in so many individual lives like he did.

No celebration of morality or discussion of Mr. Rogers bright light upon society is complete without the following bas ass Mr. Rogers - Garden of Your Mind REMIX

Garden of Your Mind REMIX- on repeat!

Keep and shine, shine, shine your light so bright!

Update on IOJ’s mission possible - our mindset as we proceed the road less travelled: As we embark on the Road to Nuremberg 2 global prosecutions, nearing the corner to the last stretch, we can only hope but to be as persuasive and well received as the side of morality and justice as Mr. Rogers in the hearing above. We really do pray for this divine power of being able to convey truth, morality and clear-ity to win for all of us.

Mr. Rogers testimony above is a huge inspiration to us at Interest of Justice on so many levels as we fight global communism through the systematic and widespread destabilization and humiliation of a nation that preys upon and even mandates the application of forced experiments on her youth rather than guard and protect their innocence, uniqueness and morality. - We love you all - Stay beautiful and pure! - IOJ

PS: Our podcast Road To Nuremberg 2 is almost ready - we had a MAJOR computer crisis and are late, but still going to post it ASAP to explain our Nuremberg & Crimes Against Humanity lawsuits with a few of our experts Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay! If anyone want’s to buy us a new computer with more processing power - THANKS!

The children need and deserve us to fund their day in court. We are ready!

The government no longer cares about children or people. We must end that!

