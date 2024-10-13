It’s all fake WHO’s declarations on PHEIC’s folks! Invest, invest NOW!

Let’s review some statements & excerpts from the above speech from less than a month ago admitted by Loyce Pace - Head of Health & Human Services Office Of Global Affairs in US on September 18, 2024

Meet Loyce Pace from HHS OGA.

The U.S. health authorities have made so many revealing statements—what we would call confessions—that it’s been hard to condense them into something short. But here are the most important highlights from recent discussions, all of which tie into the Global Health Summit happening today, October 13-15.

Many of you may recall that during the opening ceremony of the World Health Summit 2021, Stefan Oelrich—who was involved in the PCR guidance pushed by WHO with Ecohealth—admitted that the COVID-19 vaccines are actually gene and cell therapies. He also pointed out that, under normal circumstances, these products would have faced a 95% rejection rate. Fast forward to this week, and we’re once again seeing major health deals (and likely new confessions) unfold at the World Health Summit, which is BACK today October 13, 2024 and held for 3 days.

This post focuses on key quotes and excerpts from September 18, 2024 made by top U.S. health authorities closely tied to WHO, giving insight into their current investments. All these talks about need for financing connects to the Global Health Summit the next three days. The deals being made in the next 3 days October 12- aren’t just about health—they’re about financing future experiments and reinforcing control mechanisms through public health emergencies. In other words: it’s a racket, folks, and the "public health emergencies" (PHEICs) are the tool.

John Hopkins discusses lack of confirmed cases of mPOX

Let’s start with Dr. Caitlin Rivers, who is a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and an associate professor of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is an epidemiologist well known for her work in epidemics, pandemics deliberately occurring events and is also the director of a new program and center called the Center for Outbreak Response Innovation or CORI, which develops tests and implements outbreak solutions for CDC, state and local health agencies.

During a conversation on September 18, 2024, while advising Loyce Pace and the US Government, she candidly admitted that many mPOX diagnoses are being made based purely on signs and symptoms, resulting in "a lot of suspected cases, but not so many confirmed cases."

In her words: "Many of the diagnoses are being made clinically -Pox, many of the diagnoses are made based on those signs and symptoms, and that means we have a lot of suspected cases, but not so many confirmed cases. 'One other wrinkle I'll highlight is that the testing that distinguishes between clade 1 and clade 2 is not readily available in most of the world, including in the United States” “And so there are some gaps in our understanding when there is a case diagnosed”…

Yes, you read that right—the PCR-driven fraud that plagued COVID-19 is still alive and well, now under the banner of mPOX.

This isn’t just a casual oversight. It’s part of a much bigger system designed to keep the panic—and the public health response—going. Despite the lack of confirmed cases, the push for vaccine production continues full steam ahead, with public-private partnerships making sure the money flows smoothly into the hands of those at the top.

The meeting September 18, 2024, opened by stating: “Good news today, of course, is that GAVI has purchased 500 ,000 doses of vaccine for the response in Africa, which is a great development.”

This photo is linked to the article of Gates latest human experimentation intervention into ‘helping’ Africa out of purported Mpox emergency

Scaling Up Vaccine Production for Fabricated Outbreaks To Protect National Security

In another revealing exchange, Pace and her colleagues from Johns Hopkins (of Event 201 fame) discussed the current mPOX situation, the role of the WHO, and how public health emergency declarations help justify response strategies. They repeatedly harped on and overemphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in vaccine distribution, ensuring government and corporate interests remain aligned.

Pace pointed out how these partnerships are necessary to "protect national security" and prepare for future PHEIC outbreaks.

Loyce Pace advising Kamala Harris & US Government

"It's in our strategic and national security interests, obviously, to pay attention to any outbreak anywhere in the world," she said. Translation: Public-private partnerships aren’t about health, they’re about keeping profits flowing. And with each new outbreak, these partnerships are only growing stronger, making it easier to roll out vaccines and other products at record speed, no matter how shaky the data may be.

Clinical Diagnostics With PCR, A Non Diagnostic…

The numbers behind these public health emergencies don’t exactly inspire confidence. According to Pace, mPOX diagnoses are often made clinically (based on symptoms), leading to countless suspected cases without solid confirmation. Even more troubling, the diagnostic tools needed to differentiate between different strains of the virus are not widely available. Yet, the public is led to believe that every "case" justifies new vaccine campaigns and emergency measures. Loyce Pace explained, “WHO recently said that one of its highest research agenda items is a better understanding of transmission”

These admissions raise serious questions about the integrity of the public health response. How can authorities continue to justify large-scale interventions when the very data driving these decisions is, at best, questionable? And keep it going so long.

Public Health, or Necessary Protections?

If there’s one thing these conversations make clear, it’s that public health emergencies have become a business model. Loyce Pace and her colleagues openly discuss the importance of securing sustained investment in public health infrastructure—not necessarily for improving health outcomes, but to ensure that the vaccine and pandemic product pipeline stays full and even expands, despite no real need for it all.

What we’re seeing here is the transformation of public health into a profit-driven industry, where each new emergency is an opportunity to scale up production, secure funding, and keep the wheels turning. And with the WHO and U.S. authorities at the helm, it’s clear that future outbreaks—real or fabricated—will continue to serve as the fuel for this well-oiled machine, regardless if they find suspected or confirmed “cases”.

These outrageous and frankly absurd statements from U.S. health authorities reveal a long-term strategy to maintain control through the constant threat of public health emergencies. The government and WHO decisions defy any unequivocal rule of science. They are responding to fabricated threats and raising a deceitful pandemic products industry from the ashes of truth.

The Global Health Summit taking place over the next few days may present itself as a forum for international cooperation, but the real agenda is happening behind the scenes—deals that will shape global health policies and interventions for years to come. BIG, BIG deals and all to get a needle in EVERY arm.

The vaccine pipeline must continue & you must believe the hype! Mpox is bad M’kay, we must invest and test… “Because we at HHS OGA, US government confirm there are not so many confirmed cases”. THAT’s why.

“Invest! Test! Experiments on humans is the best”

In short, you, as a Child of LIGHT, must know your oppressor. Understand the game, because they’re playing it well, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

