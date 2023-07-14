Gloves are OFF! The fight is ON:

Welcome to the: Trust & Freedom: Citizen's Initiative first conference where we learn the fight is ON!

Quote from MEP Christine Anderson speech to WHO: “So we are here today to tell you, WHO globalitarian misanthropists. We are here today to tell you — you picked this fight! You wanted this fight. Well, guess what? You’ve got it. Let’s fight. Because these brave citizens, my colleagues and I, we will not tire to fight you every step of the way.”… “We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight. Let’s commence with the fights, why don’t we? Thank you.”

The full conference with speakers MEP Anderson, Mattias Desmet, David Martin, and more can be watched here :

Their website is here

Full speech of Christine Anderson:

An unelected body like WHO, who is controlled and run by multibillionaires, should never be allowed to act in place of a democratically-elected government. Never, ever. In democracies, ladies and gentlemen, it is government of the people, by the people, for the people, and any government of anywhere in the world who disregards this fundamental principle of democracy by supporting this unprecedented power grab, by WHO is an anti-democrat demonstrating nothing but his utter contempt for the people. And these seven brave citizens, they will not stand for this and neither will we. I will expose anyone, whether it’s a member of a government in a member state or a government around the world or a member of parliament in the European member states or parliaments around the world who do not respect the people and do not respect democracy. I will see to it they will be exposed — each and every one of them by name. Because guess what? There’s elections coming up and the people might be interested in who is responsible for the abolition of democracy. So we are here today to tell you WHO globalitarian misanthropists. We are here today to tell you — you picked this fight! You wanted this fight. Well, guess what? You’ve got it. Let’s fight. Because these brave citizens, my colleagues and I, we will not tire to fight you every step of the way. These brave seven citizens and millions and millions more around the world, these are the people you will have to reckon with from now on. Because we are millions — millions around the world. It is you that is the small fringe minority. You are the ones who do not have the right to dictate to the people what they want and what they don’t want. So take it from me, take it from us. Take it from these seven citizens who gathered here today. Take it from the millions and millions of people around the world. We will bring you down, and we will not tire until we have done just that. So brace yourselves. We are here, and the fight is on. So let’s have the fight. Let’s commence with the fights, why don’t we? Thank you.

There you have it folks! The bell rang. The gloves are off and everyone needs to enter into the cage!

The WHO is coming for humanity and the children, and they are accelerating! We only have so much time before they put us all in the gulags! Support the only real viable lawsuit being drafted now against the WHO, which is commencing very soon to stop the Treaty, IHR Amendments, UN misinformation censorship and much more!

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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