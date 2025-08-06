US Government flip flops from, “Safe and Effective” to, “Oh Hell, these are bad m’kay”

mRNA is officially on chopping block.

Twenty Two BARDA mRNA vaccine investments were stopped. Bill Gates does get to keep his Bird Flu vaccine…

mRNA vaccines are competition to the Bird Flu vaccine, but each win is a win even if Bill Gates is the ultimate winner, so lets celebrate the mRNA platform being officially discredited by US Government headed by RFK Jr.

Baby steps… Slowly but surely we will get there.

Yup. It’s almost time for the Apocalypse where all that was hidden will be revealed and it wont be pretty when it happens, forcing full removal off the market and of course a bunch of Big Pharma shills will be in BIG TROUBLE.

The US Governments new decision of not investing in further research and admitting the inherent failures are one thing, but honestly, this is madness, it’s ILLEGAL EXPERIMENTATION and the mRNA [non] vaccines must be taken off the market.

Because there is the first real crack in the armor of lies on mRNA now, lets really dig in.

Next we can all move to try to take out Bill Gates Bird Flu vaccine before it starts the next plandemic.

The story of the demise of mRNA investments is below… but first lets touch on the Interest of Justice (IoJ) Citizen Petition that very likely led to this decision.

It’s called:

CITIZEN PETITION FOR IMMEDIATE RECLASSIFICATION OF COVID- 19 mRNA AND ADENOVIRAL VECTOR PRODUCTS AS GENE THERAPY PRODUCTS AND FOR REGULATORY ACTION REGARDING THE STATUTORY VIOLATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL LEGAL CONTRAVENTIONS INHERENT IN THE COVID-19 COUNTERMEASURES PROGRAM

https://www.regulations.gov/document/FDA-2025-P-1807-0002

Sasha Latypova is a hero and filed a bad ass comment and affidavit in support. Dr. Yeadon and Dr. Janci Lindsay are filing theirs right away. All experts - please chime in & all people worldwide can comment.

Here is Sasha’s article about the Petition filed by IoJ:

Now the Big News that mRNA experimentation days are numbered:

RFK Jr Announces 22 mRNA Vaccine BARDA Investments Are Now Stopped for being more risk than benefit.

“As the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract.”

“The vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine.”

“After reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risks than benefits for these respiratory viruses.

“Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices.”

“BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.”

“Some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment.”

HHS Winds Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today announced the beginning of a coordinated wind-down of its mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), including the cancellation and de-scoping of various contracts and solicitations. The decision follows a comprehensive review of mRNA-related investments initiated during the COVID-19 public health emergency. “We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.” The wind-down affects a range of programs including: Cancellation of BARDA’s award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine.

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, and HDT Bio. While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement. “Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,” said Secretary Kennedy. The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms. https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-winds-down-mrna-development-under-barda.html

