Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink, has filed applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to exclusively own the names Telepathy, Telekinesis, and others for future emerging tech products.

The question is are these Dual Use technologies, meaning able to be used for both benefit and also for the purpose of causing harm or silent warfare?

Neuralink’s Trademark Filings

On March 3, 2025, Neuralink filed trademark applications for several groundbreaking terms, including “Telepathy” (serial number 99063908) and “Telekinesis”. These filings were made on an “intent-to-use” basis, indicating the company’s active development of products under these names. The “Telepathy” trademark is described as “an implantable brain to computer interface for facilitating communication and control of software and hardware”. Additionally, Neuralink applied for other futuristic trademarks such as “Blindsight,” suggesting technology aimed at restoring vision to those with sight loss. These applications represent a significant step towards commercializing Neuralink’s brain-computer interface technology, potentially expanding beyond medical applications into consumer products.

Telepathy: Brain-Computer Interface

The “Telepathy” trademark application describes a revolutionary implantable brain-computer interface designed to facilitate communication and control of software and hardware through thought alone. This technology aligns with Elon Musk’s vision for Neuralink’s first product, which aims to enable individuals with paralysis to control computers or phones using only their minds. Currently, Neuralink’s technology involves a brain implant that collects neural signals and software that translates these signals into cursor movements on a computer screen. The company’s ambitions extend beyond medical applications, potentially enabling telepathic communication not just with electronic devices but possibly between humans with Neuralink implants.

Telekinesis: Mind-Controlled Objects

Neuralink’s trademark application for “Telekinesis” hints at ambitious plans to develop technology that could allow users to control physical objects using only their thoughts. This concept, while seemingly straight out of science fiction, aligns with the company’s broader vision of expanding human capabilities through brain-computer interfaces. The potential applications of such technology are vast, ranging from assistive devices for individuals with mobility impairments to revolutionary advancements in industrial automation and robotics.

While specific details about Neuralink’s “Telekinesis” technology remain undisclosed, it likely builds upon the company’s existing brain-computer interface system. This system, which includes the “Link” implant and the “N1” electrode array, could potentially be adapted to interpret neural signals associated with intended movements and translate them into commands for external devices. As Neuralink continues to refine its technology, the prospect of mind-controlled objects moves closer to reality, promising to reshape how humans interact with their physical environment.

Experimental Trials and Vision

As of February 2025, three individuals with paralysis have received experimental Neuralink implants as part of an early feasibility study, with the first recipient, Noland Arbaugh, undergoing brain surgery in January 2024. These trials mark a significant milestone in Neuralink’s journey towards realizing its ambitious vision. The company’s broader aspirations extend beyond assisting those with paralysis, as evidenced by their trademark filing for “Blindsight,” which is the FDA authorized experimental technology aimed at restoring vision to those with sight loss. This multifaceted approach underscores Neuralink’s commitment to addressing various neurological challenges and expanding the potential applications of their brain-computer interface technology.

Yes, Woo Woo is going high tech and it may interfere with privacy rights… Or is it really as safe and non invasive to our mental privacy as FDA and Musk want us to believe?

Neuralink’s interface involves a brain implant that collects neural signals and software that translates those signals into cursor movements on a computer screen. So far, three people have received Neuralink’s experimental implant as part of an early feasibility study. The first, Noland Arbaugh, underwent brain surgery in January 2024 to get the device. In November, the company received permission to open a trial site in Canada.

The company's trademark application for Telepathy, filed on March 3, describes the product as "an implantable brain to computer interface for facilitating communication and control of software and hardware." The "facilitating communication" claim could mean that Telepathy is meant to help paralyzed people communicate by way of typing on an external device, but it could also mean allowing telepathic communication between individuals with Neuralink implants. It's like Klaus Schwabs wet dream of us all living in the Matrix he calls a "hive mind", meaning the dictators will be reading the Plebs minds and tossing us in the gulags when they can see we are smiling but thinking they are an ass.

“The question is, what kind of communication?” says trademark attorney Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben IP. “Sometimes things hide in plain sight in these applications.” However, he cautions that claims on trademark applications can be speculative and overly broad compared with patent applications, which must be more detailed about how an invention works and what it will be used for. Enabling telepathic communication would, though, fit with Musk’s broader vision for Neuralink.

Musk has long been interested in the concept of enabling telepathy with a brain-computer interface. In a lengthy illustrated explainer from 2017 in which he outlined the idea behind his then new company Neuralink, Musk advocated for thought communication between people. “If I were to communicate a concept to you, you would essentially engage in consensual telepathy. You wouldn’t need to verbalize unless you want to add a little flair to the conversation or something, but the conversation would be conceptual interaction on a level that’s difficult to conceive of right now,” Musk told blogger Tim Urban at the time.

More recently, Musk discussed Neuralink’s telepathic ambitions on the Lex Fridman Podcast in August 2024. “Entire new ways of interacting with the computer might be unlocked,” Fridman said, referring to potential improvements in the speed and accuracy of Neuralink’s device.

“And with other humans,” Musk replied. “Provided they have—they want—a Neuralink too.”

Musk has speculated that healthy people will eventually get brain implants, enabling humans to achieve “symbiosis” with artificial intelligence.

One step closer to a Brave New World folks, hop on board all you HEALTHY PEOPLE, and let’s buy ‘Telekenesis’ today! Everybody’s doing it.

Don’t you want to fit in? Then just buy some ‘Telepathy” from our pal Elon Musk TODAY! JOIN THE HIVE MIND. JOIN THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION.



