Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
Dec 1, 2023

Is that what you call 'Indecent haste' for a movie to be churned out so quickly?

And for relevance the "Director" is a Holocaust Survivor?

I'm not ashamed to suggest this is a sort of "Stolen valour".

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture