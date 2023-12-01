New York Movie Screening Premiere – Never Again is Now Global

These fundraiser screenings are how important non mainstream movies like this are funded and made. Please share and attend if you are in the NY area!

GET TICKETS HERE

$100.00 – $200.00

Join us TONIGHT, DECEMBER 1, 2023 for an evening with Vera Sharav and special Guest Christine Anderson in New York for the premiere screening of Never Again is Now Global.

The screening will be followed by an exclusive Q&A session.

ALL TICKETS FOR USA

Join us for an intimate evening with Vera Sharav and special Guest Christine Anderson in New York and the exclusive premiere screening of Never Again is Now Global. The screening will be followed by an exclusive and intimate Q&A session.

Screening and Q&A from 7pm – 9pm

General Ticket ($100USD) Includes:

Registration after 6:30pm / General Seating

7pm Movie Screening starts

Followed by exclusive and intimate Q&A session with Vera Sharav and Christine Anderson

Matt Ehret Digital eBook Download (over $20 value) Instant access after checkout.

VIP Ticket ($200 USD) Includes:

Early Entry – Door opens 6:00pm / Preferred Seats / Early Meet and Greet (VIP Ticket Holders only)

Movie Screening

Exclusive and intimate Q&A session with Vera Sharav and Christine Anderson

Gift: Full 5 part Series Download AFTER the event (look for email with info to come in mid December – only available for a limited time)

Matt Ehret Digital eBook Downloads (over $40 value) Instant access after checkout.

You can learn more about these amazing women on our main website trinityproductions.ca

MESSAGE FROM Vera Sharav:

"Hello Fellow Freedom Loving People, To say it has been quite a year is an understatement. I first want to thank each of you for your support in our mission to awaken people to an evil agenda. Each of you has made an impact by seeking truth and rejecting blind obedience. Our community has grown significantly because we have demonstrated the power of asserting our freedom for overcoming fear. The launch of my documentary, Never Again Is Now Global, has opened thousands of eyes to the danger of blind compliance. I continue to receive messages from people all over the world. But millions more need to be reached. We are a very small team in NYC. Until some angels will come forth to help organize a promotional campaign, your sharing of the documentary with friends will continue to be helpful to spread the righteous word. Currently I'm in the process of filming an additional episode to Never Again Is Now Global because the murderous global agenda has exploded in the Middle East. Most of us are heartbroken about the human casualties and the fomented global hate-mongering propaganda. The tragedy of Gaza is that an orchestrated global agenda is carried out by corrupt leaders who have betrayed both the Israeli and Palestinian people. Both are victims whose lives are being sacrificed. If humanity is to survive, we must awaken people to the true enemies whose objective is the demise of civilization. Christine Anderson, an outspoken German politician who uses her pulpit as an elected Member of the European Parliament, to speak out against tyranny, will be in New York City to receive the prestigious award, Most courageous international leader of the year 2023, from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to speaking truth. On December 1st, Christine will join me in NYC at the screening of the 5th episode of Never Again is Now Global. Afterward, we will be open to a conversation together to discuss how to move forward and actions to take. Maybe we don't all agree, but dialogue is key to breaking these boundaries. Please join us if you are able. (See USA.TrinityProductions.ca for tickets) News Flash of another Must See Documentary: The Great Taking is David Webb's first documentary based on his shattering book, The Great Taking. (See www.TheGreatTaking.com) This provides insight about the potential, looming, methodically planned financial takedown whose objective is to divest each of us of all our assets. Children’s Health Defense (See CHD.TV) will launch the premiere on “Saturday night at the movies” on December 9th @ 8pm EST. David's documentary, like mine, is not for profit – it is to raise awareness about the multi-faceted, dark agenda that an evil global oligarchy has planned for our demise. My thanks to each of you again. Please spread the word in the way only you can. Share our message with people who may have started to suspect the “safe and effective” storyline. They may be open to consider a scenario they may not have been open to consider earlier. Things are changing daily. Everyday I say to myself, we shall prevail. We will not abdicate our responsibility to assert our human right as free agents. Nothing is more important to fight and protect our family and by extension humankind across the globe. Never Give In, Never Give Up" Vera ALLIANCE FOR HUMAN RESEARCH PROTECTION, INC. 142 West End Ave. - 28P New York New York 10023 USA

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