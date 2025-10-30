Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
1d

Great article, so many things covered.

I caught up with Elizabeth Hart from Vaccination is Political and former Dr Bruce Paix to discuss lack of Informed Consent here in Australia.

We must continue for fight for accountability and change.

https://open.substack.com/pub/markneugebauer/p/explosive-conversation-about-informed?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=yi4k6

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1d

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Interest of Justice
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture