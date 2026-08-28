August 27, 2026 — Interest of Justice

Making sense of the senseless.

The experiment never stops, it just keeps getting renamed. First it was a prototype, Then it was an emergency countermeasure, Then it was a licensed vaccine, Now it’s ordinary medicine. We will discuss this in detail below now that the covid shot threat ramps back up AGAIN! Share

Yes, they approved more useless & dangerous covid shots again this morning…

FDA approved updated COVID-19 mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

Comirnaty XFG goes to every American 65 and older and anyone 5 through 64 with one qualifying condition. Moderna’s Spikevax goes down to infants at six months old.

A shot that’s going into a six-month-old this fall is based on a minutia of animal studies, according to data sitting on FDA’s own website in FDA’s own words.

They are taking GMO’s - genetically modified organisms - and injecting them right into babies's arms… they just shoot them right into the vein like Bill Gates brags.

The agency’s page on the 2026-2027 formula lists what its advisory committee reviewed on May 28, and the entry for the new products reads “animal immunogenicity data on new candidate vaccines expressing or containing updated spike components.” The human data on that list belongs to last year’s formula, not this one.

The panel voted 8 to 0 with one abstention, and one member said as much while it was happening. Anna Durbin, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the committee, “We can’t make a recommendation if we don’t have data, and that’s one of my great concerns.”

They voted despite these concerns and FDA approved anyway. Six years in, the experiment never ended! It won’t stop.

Ten mice, eight mice, then a six-month-old

FDA’s own briefing document for that May 28 meeting sets out the evidence in a list, and the split shows up two bullets apart. One bullet covers “postvaccination human serology studies to evaluate antibody responses generated by current vaccines.” The next covers “nonclinical immunogenicity studies to evaluate immune responses generated by new candidate vaccines.” Human work on the old shot, nonclinical work on the new one, and nonclinical is the regulatory term for studies done outside of people.

The group sizes the manufacturers put in front of that committee were ten mice per group for Pfizer’s XFG candidate and eight mice per group for Moderna’s key XFG experiment.

A nonclinical immunogenicity study sounds more substantial than what it is. You inject a small group of lab animals, draw their blood, and check whether antibodies showed up. It doesn’t establish that the product is safe and it doesn’t establish that it works in a person. It establishes only that a mouse made antibodies.

There’s a standard way to measure what a group that small can actually tell you, and it comes from a 1983 JAMA paper by Hanley and Lippman-Hand known as the rule of three. If nothing bad happens in a study, the most you can honestly claim is that the real harm rate probably falls below three divided by the number of subjects. Run that on ten mice with a clean result and you still can’t rule out a harm rate of thirty percent. Run it on eight and the number is thirty-seven percent.

That’s the strength of the evidence specific to what FDA approved this morning for infants.

The timing of the human studies makes the point harder. Pfizer’s COMIRNATY was approved today, August 27, and its prospective human study of the 2026-2027 formula is scheduled to begin August 31, four days from now.

Moderna’s SPIKEVAX was approved today as well, and its Phase 3b/4 human study of the 2026-2027 formulations isn’t scheduled to begin until November 16, nearly three months after the product was cleared for six-month-olds.

The approval came first and the human study comes afterward, which means the people taking it between now and then aren’t the beneficiaries of a trial. They’re the subjects of one that no one is monitoring.

FDA also released both manufacturers from placebo-controlled postmarketing studies they had previously been required to run, citing “operational and feasibility problems”. The Pfizer study that got dropped would have examined circulating spike antigen and post-vaccination symptoms. Moderna’s would have evaluated the safety of variant-containing formulations.

The evidence going in was eight mice, the human trials start after the rollout, and the two studies most likely to surface a safety signal were cancelled for being inconvenient. That sounds a lot like an experiment with no control group and a hundred million subjects who were never told they’d enrolled.

The glaring contradictions still sitting at the top of HHS

Three dates, all on the public record, and they can’t be reconciled to make sense.

August 5, 2025. HHS under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. killed 22 mRNA vaccine development projects worth close to $500 million, including contracts with Moderna, Pfizer, and CSL Seqirus. The stated reason, in his words, was that “after reviewing the science and consulting top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses.” That’s the Secretary describing this exact platform for this exact use.

June 29, 2026. The same Secretary determined that the circumstances justifying emergency use of COVID-19 drugs and biologics no longer exist. The notice sits at 91 FR 40546 with his signature on it, and the reason it gives for closing the emergency is that these products are now “licensed through traditional pathways.”

August 27, 2026. His department approved a new formulation of that same platform, on eight mice, for six-month-old infants.

You can’t have it both ways. Either mRNA poses more risk than benefit for respiratory viruses, in which case somebody needs to explain what it’s doing in a six-month-old on a mouse study, or it’s ordinary licensed medicine that came up a traditional pathway, in which case somebody needs to explain why HHS torched half a billion dollars of it and put the reason in writing.

Both statements came out of the same building. Both are dated and both are signed.

So how does something this crazy stay legal?

The word SPELL-ING game, WITCHCRAFT in one definition

FDA defines gene therapy by mechanism. A gene therapy is a product that seeks to “modify or manipulate the expression of a gene or to alter the biological properties of living cells.” mRNA is a gene therapy - but not covid shots mRNA? What is going on?

This definition is a functional test. It doesn’t ask what the product is for or what the company calls it or if covid in the title gives it a free pass. It asks what the thing does once it’s inside you.

An mRNA product is built to get into your cells and instruct them to make a protein your body wasn’t making, which modifies gene expression and alters the biological properties of living cells.

Moderna told its own investors the same thing in SEC filings, where lying carries criminal exposure, stating that mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA.

The mechanism test is met, and everybody working on this knows it’s met.

FDA has never argued about mechanism, because it can’t.

The same molecule, doing the same thing, in the same cell, is a gene therapy or isn’t a gene therapy depending on what you say it’s for.

The substance doesn’t change and the biology doesn’t change. A word changes, and a whole body of federal law switches off.

What that word costs you

Here’s why this matters, and it isn’t small.

FDA says gene therapy should NOT be used in masses due to an “unreasonable risk”!!!

Call it gene therapy and FDA’s long-term follow-up guidance applies. That guidance exists because FDA understands that products altering how your cells behave can cause delayed adverse events, meaning harm that doesn’t surface for years, so it builds a framework for assessing that risk and recommends following recipients for as long as FIFTEEN YEARS.

Call it a vaccine and you get a strain change supplement under 21 C.F.R. § 601.2, the rule that lets a manufacturer swap a piece of an already-licensed product and lean on the old clinical file instead of running a new human trial. It was written for flu, a platform researchers have watched in human beings since the 1940s.

Fifteen years of following people for delayed harm, or eight mice and a morning. Same molecule. Different word.

Four names for one product, and every name shut off a different law - THIS IS A BIG DEAL TO UNDERSTAND

They didn’t rename it once, they renamed it at every stage.

First it was a prototype. DoD bought these countermeasures under Other Transaction Authority as prototype demonstrations, an acquisition route built for military prototypes that skips the federal contracting rules covering commercial drugs.

Then it was an emergency countermeasure , rolled out under Emergency Use Authorization, a status designed from the start not to require what full approval requires.

Then it was a licensed vaccine , run through Biologics License Applications with an infectious-disease indication attached, which carried the gene therapy carve-out along with it automatically, without anybody ever running the mechanism test.

Now it’s ordinary medicine, cited in Kennedy’s June notice as the reason the emergency can be closed.

A military prototype turned into an emergency countermeasure turned into a licensed vaccine turned into ordinary medicine. Six years, four names, and at no point did anyone establish what this stuff does inside a human cell. Every stage inherited whatever the stage before it had.

There’s one more date worth lining up. Under the PREP Act, 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d, the 12th Amendment to the countermeasures declaration runs liability immunity through DECEMBER 31, 2029. These products are ordinary enough to end the emergency in 2026 and special enough that nobody injured can sue until 2030.

You were never crazy - but they are!

If you’ve spent six years getting told there’s nothing here, it’s worth knowing what you were actually arguing with.

It was never a scientific consensus. Every time someone raised the gene therapy question the answer came back as a fact-check instead of a citation, and no mechanism analysis has ever been produced by anyone, because none was ever written.

That’s not because the question is weak. It’s because nobody who’d have to sign their name to an answer has ever been made to give one.

We’ve been asking the same question in writing for years and getting the same silence.

We turned it into a legal obligation & why you should know

On June 17, 2025, Interest of Justice filed a Citizens Petition with FDA, 132 pages, docketed FDA-2025-P-1807. A Citizens Petition isn’t a comment or a complaint. It’s a formal filing any person can make demanding an agency take a specific action, and it creates a duty.

Under 21 C.F.R. § 10.30(e)(2), a rule FDA wrote for itself, the Commissioner must respond within 180 DAYS by approving the petition, denying it, or explaining the delay. Three choices, and the agency picks one.

The deadline went by, and so did the next one.

So we filed for a writ of mandamus in federal court. Mandamus, under 28 U.S.C. § 1361, is a court order forcing a federal officer to do a job they legally owe, and it’s what you use when an official refuses to act and there’s nowhere else to take it. The case is filed and every respondent has been served.

This filing is the one mRNA can’t survive

What FDA is protecting isn’t the science. It’s the silence!

FDA has been evading our citizen petition for well over a year… and technically this is the second one filed, so they've actually been evading since 2022. This time the Citizens Petition to end all mRNA is in court to demand an answer.

The agency has stayed silent and never written its reasoning down, never explained on the record why a definition built on mechanism isn’t applied to a product whose entire mechanism is instructing your cells to express a foreign protein. It’s never had to. And silence can’t be appealed — there’s no way to walk into a courtroom holding nothing and ask a judge to rule the nothing was wrong.

An answer to our Citizen Petition FDA is evading can change everything. The moment FDA writes down a reason, that reason becomes reviewable under the Administrative Procedure Act, 5 U.S.C. § 706(2)(A), and the agency has to defend an exclusion based on what a product is CALLED against its own definition based on what a product DOES — in writing, in front of a federal judge, under its own regulations. That reasoning doesn’t survive a courtroom, which is exactly why nobody has seen it in six years.

Mandamus is how we get through it fast. In the D.C. Circuit the standard comes from Telecommunications Research & Action Center v. FCC, 750 F.2d 70 (D.C. Cir. 1984), and one of the TRAC factors weighs the harm caused by the delay, with delays touching human health and welfare held to a far shorter leash than delays over money. Every fall the agency runs out the clock, another formulation clears on eight mice and goes into smaller arms. That’s the harm the filed mandamus is putting in front of the judge.

The real possibility of shutting down the mRNA frenzy is that under 50 U.S.C. § 1520a(d), Congress already PROHIBITED the testing of biological agents on Americans without informed consent. If a federal court finds that’s what happened here, it doesn’t stop at FDA.

Because this isn’t the only courtroom concerned if these are not vaccines but instead biological agents that can cause harm or even death.

On October 22, in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands, Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will be heard in person on the stand. That case is a full trial. Ours is set to determine many of the same facts and violations of laws, but our case in the United States is a fast mandamus built on statutes and paper, and it moves first. A U.S. ruling that this was an illegal biological agent experiment prohibited by Congress could land in the middle of theirs.

Two courtrooms, two continents, one question.

The case is filed and served, and it’s being litigated pro se — one person against the federal government and its attorneys.

It's unbelievable that they are still approving COVID-19 shots, but we still have a shot to beat them in court if we stick together and make things happen and don't give up. Keep the faith!

Let’s take it all the way and SHUT THE POISON DOWN. They're not gonna quit, but then again neither will we. Light will win!

Thank you for caring and sharing.

— Lady Xylie, IOJ

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From Dr Yeadon regarding this article:

This is downright depressing. New mRNA-based injections granted approval based on no evidence of effectiveness & data from non-clinical (ie lab animal) studies so small and brief that they tell us absolutely nothing useful.

There’s no point in walking you through the data beyond this summary. The entire thing is theatre and nonsense. They’re not even trying. This is a legal sleight of hand that concludes with directly misleading statements. Naturally, the public expects that smart, earnest and honest scientists are centrally involved in medicines reviews, and similar standards apply whether we’re talking about an oral capsule or an injected substance. Unfortunately that’s flat wrong. The US medicines agent, the FDA, has utterly abandoned any ethical codes of conduct. They should be ashamed of themselves and the enabling role they’re playing in persuading the medical profession and the general public that intentionally harmful materials are in fact “safe and effective” & are ready to inject into your six month old baby.

I feel sick reading this.

Please, parents and others, it’d way past time to completely turn your backs on these people and the “products” they purport to bring you for your child.

Those who still believe that governments and regulatory bodies have our best interests at heart are never going to be persuaded by anyone that they shouldn’t trust the products that flow out of their processes.

Best wishes

Mike

IoJ is in federal court. Our mandamus asks a judge to make the Pentagon produce the report Congress was owed before any biological agent was tested on people, and to make FDA decide whether these products are gene therapy. The latest deadlines are always on the case page. Your gift helps bring counsel onto the case.

Fund the federal case

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